U.S. Inflation - Both Producer And Consumer Indices - Indicate Odds Of A December Rate Cut Falling

This is unlikely to change near term Fed actions but makes a rate cut in December less likely.

This would seem to indicate that the Federal Reserve was right about the recent low inflation being due to transitory factors.

Inflation And The Federal Reserve

As we know, the Fed has a dual target - full employment and inflation at around 2%. The game for us investors is thus to try to divine what the Fed thinks about future inflation so as to work out when they're likely to alter interest rates.

Current betting is that they will lower rates at least once again this year. The latest inflation numbers make it likely - likely that is - that they'll not do so again in December.

Producer Price Inflation

The Producer Price Index is the prices gained by the producers of things in the US. It doesn't include imports but does exports - it's everything produced here. It also doesn't include taxes or lowered prices because a retailer is having a sale - neither impact what the producer receives.

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.1 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices moved up 0.2 percent in July and 0.1 percent in June. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 1.8 percent for the 12 months ended in August.

Or:

(Producer Price Index from Moody's Analytics)

As ever it's the core version - without food and energy - which is important when considering trends over time. We can see the softness which led to the Fed cutting earlier in the year.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index is the inflation rate faced by - usually, the one we use at least - urban consumers. It does include imports and doesn't exports. It also includes both taxes and sales.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.1 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.7 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Or:

(Consumer price index from Moody's Analytics)

Again it's the core which is the important one.

Discussion

At this late stage in an economic expansion - and of course our problem is we don't know how late this is - we would expect inflationary pressure to be building up in the economy. We don't think there are that many unused resources left so further demand upon them - more growth - is likely to lead to price increases, not the employment of more of those resources there aren't any more of.

This is the way that expansions usually die, inflationary pressures build up, the Fed raises rates to curb the inflation, that is our recession right there.

But inflation is subdued, it's currently below target, what do we have to worry about? Well, policy is decided on what inflation is likely to be, not what it is. So, if the general belief is that more inflation is on the way then we'd expect to see rising rates.

The Fed is pretty much committed now to at least one rate cut in the near future. They don't like to shock expectations so that'll probably happen. But off into the medium term we should be expecting rising rates as inflationary pressures make themselves clear.

As Moody's Analytics says about PPI:

Producer prices for final demand edged higher in August, leaving us a bit more comfortable with our forecast that inflationary pressures will perk up a little through the remainder of this year. Still, the monetary policy implications are likely more significant for the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting than for those in September or October.

As Moody's says about CPI:

U.S. inflation is firming. Excluding food and energy, the CPI was up 3.4% annualized over the prior three months, the strongest since 2006. The acceleration in core inflation suggests that the Fed was correct about transitory factors. Some of the past weakness in core inflation was attributed to shelter and healthcare. These shortfalls were not attributed to the business cycle.There is also the potential for a transitory factor—tariffs—to temporarily boost inflation. However, the tariffs' impact will be more noticeable on the consumer price index than the PCE deflator, with the latter being the Fed’s preferred measure. Our forecast is for inflation to gradually accelerate through the remainder of this year. That likely won’t deter the Fed from cutting rates in September, but if inflation continues to firm, it would reduce the odds of a cut in December.

My View

I concur. We're seeing inflationary pressures build up as the economy reaches full capacity utilization. Thus while the Fed almost certainly will complete its already, near enough, announced path for rate cuts in the medium term we should be bracing for rises.

The Investor View

In the short term rates are almost certainly going to come down again. More for reasons of expectations management than anything else. But the medium term outlook is for a tightening of interest rates to head off that incipient inflation. The next interest rate cut could well be the low point of this cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.