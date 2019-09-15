Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates

I’ve talked at length at about the struggles of the Canadian oil industry (see “Canadian Oil Differentials Will Continue For Some Time”). No question that our neighbors to the north have a complicated situation active within their borders. While off lows, Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) differentials to American and global benchmarks continue to be wide and show no signs of materially weakening from current levels. While the Albertan government has imposed varying caps on production to try to stem the issues with the lack of takeaway capacity to address this, there is a lack of visibility on what the environment for oil production will look like next year, never mind several years down the road. Despite this situation, energy giant Enbridge (ENB) wants to upend the entire current structure, changing how contracts are done on its Mainline Pipeline System. Is the proposal fair and, perhaps more importantly, what will Canada do in response to the disagreements between Enbridge and its customers?

The Proposal

I suspect many Enbridge (ENB) shareholders have been following the story regarding potential changes on its Mainline Pipeline System with great interest. The Mainline, which originates in Edmonton, Alberta and runs all the way into the Midwestern United States, is the primary thoroughfare for Canadian exports. Roughly three quarters of oil exports and more than half of total Canadian production flows along its route. Much of that oil eventually makes it way the way to Midwestern or Gulf Coast refineries where it remains the primary source for heavy sour crude used in the blending process. As an asset, it is hard to envision one more important to the North American markets. Nearly three million barrels flow along it each and every day, equivalent to the production of both the Bakken and Eagle Ford regions in the Untied States. It is arguably the most important pipeline system that exists presently.

The issue at hand is simple: Enbridge wants to shift to long term crude shipping contracts. Perhaps surprising to some, this is not the current structure. Currently, producers in Canada undergo a monthly nomination process. Because takeaway is so constrained in Canada because of completion delays on major pipeline projects (Line 3 Replacement, Trans Mountain Expansion, Keystone XL), nearly all of which is governmentally imposed, a shortage exists. Not getting all your barrels on the Mainline can make or break a business.

This can often lead to game theory activity from shippers. They know nominations will be above current capacity and they know that Enbridge will prorate everyone down to match to availability under what is called the competitive toll settlement (“CTS”) system. As an example, this means if that producers state they want to ship 3,300kbpd on Mainline, everyone takes a 15% haircut. Because of this, it pays to overstate true production in order to ensure all barrels are transported. While there is a verification process, there is enough wiggle room for a little “massaging” of the numbers which allows dishonest shippers to gain an advantage versus honest ones. Its also a market where oil marketing arms of several producers can strong arm smaller shippers, buying their barrels at a discount and shipping for profit.

This current setup expires in 2021 – and Enbridge wants to move towards a more American-styled shipping system. That means long term commitments from shippers of a decade or more to fill space. Take or pay, if you want "X" amount of capacity, you are going to have to agree to ship that kind of volume until the 2030s. Such agreements are not unusual - so why are all of the Canadian producers up in arms? Consider a few points:

The Albertan government has the ability to cap oil production – and currently is doing so to try to limit differentials. If the government elects to take a more draconian stance on total allowed production in the future, producers could be stuck paying shipped rates on barrels they are not legally allowed to produce. Tying into the above, black swan event risk is in place. There is no question that the Canadian government, despite being heavily reliant on its hydrocarbon industry, does lean more left. Future policy changes such as higher taxes, production caps, or other such agreements could once again hit the upstream producers while leaving Enbridge unscathed for a time under these agreements. The current proposed tariff and fee schedule highly incentivizes buyers further upstream on the pipeline, predominantly Midwestern refineries. Shippers are concerned this could significantly impact diversification of buyers and impact their realized pricing. Many in the Gulf Coast are structurally opposed to this setup. Enbridge is trying to get this change through before either the Trans Mountain Expansion or Keystone XL are built and put into service. While these projects remain mired in controversy, most expect at least one of these projects to be built and operational by 2022 or 2023. The shipper would be locking customers into decade-long contracts just before the competition is set to come online. Potential rates from the competition are unknown yet waiting for visibility is impossible.

For the “It’s a free market, Enbridge can do what it wants!” folks out there, remember that Enbridge essentially holds a monopoly on barrels crossing into the United States. There is no flexibility; all the power lies in their hands. Just as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) regulated interstate pipelines (including allowed rates) here, so too does the Canadian Energy Regulator (“CER”). A little intervention can go a long way in preventing a disproportionate portion of earnings ending up in just one pocket.

Its obligation is to make sure that proposals are fair to all parties involved and given the above, it is clear why most Canadian E&Ps like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) or Suncor (SU) are highly opposed to the proposed structure. The largest producers are those that most need takeaway capacity yet are also the most likely to be impacted by governmental rules and policy changes.

Takeaway

So what happens? I think it is likely the CER puts everyone at the table to talk, highly encouraging Enbridge to restructure its open season. That could mean the current system stays in place, it could mean that the CER encourages a cap on contract length commitments to something like 5-8 years versus the currently proposed 8-20. No question that this is going to be a lighting rod of an issue going forward and I suspect a resolution will not be easily reached. Optics wise, the perception of regulatory overreach – even when the case is not black and white – could be an issue for Enbridge and its share price. Investors have seen many U.S. midstream operators abandon Canada (Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB)) due to management views that American asset are more attractive return wise and regulatory agencies are more fair. While Canadian sentiment has improved, its possible that the Enbridge situation could turn into a fiasco that throws long-standing problems back into the limelight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.