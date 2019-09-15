Real Asset Outlook: Real Asset Equities Are Leading The Pack

Even so, not all real assets are as attractive as others, I highlight the ones you want to own.

If you looking for a place to put some money, real assets equities are the hot ticket item this year.

I recently did an analysis of the infrastructure sector and came to the conclusion that infrastructure equities are not only outperforming the market but also delivering far greater yield than either the broad market or U.S Treasuries. For this article, I have broadened the analysis to the entire real assets universe.

The Analysis Group

My analysis group includes Sector and Industry ETFs with a narrow and broad focus, one index, equities, REITs, and closed-end funds. The sub-sectors I cover include metals, forestry products, water, real estate, utilities, infrastructure, energy and MLP's. For the comparison, I'm looking at performance on a YTD basis and during the latest rebound.

The basic assumption is that real assets are intrinsically valuable so I'm not concerned with earnings. The attraction of real assets companies is their revenue streams are virtually iron-clad. Protections include high-barriers to entry and low competition, government contracts, and inflation-adjusted revenue bases.

Which Real Assets Are Outperforming?

In the columns labeled YTD Gain and Gain Since Market Bottom 8/5/19 the difference in shading is between companies that have or have not exceeded the broad market advance. What I've found is that most real assets have been performing positively this year but very few are outpacing the broad market. Those that are, include the Real Estate and Infrastructure sectors.

The reason why is easy to see when you look at the dividend yields. Between them, the two groups are yielding between 3% and 10%. The 3% isn't so hot but most in this subset are yielding 6% to 10% which is more than 3X the S&P 500 and the 10-year Treasury.

Even within those two industries, not all issues are performing equally. Within Infrastructure, Macquarie (MIC) has been lagging the market all year and even declined since the broad-market hit bottom. The other two in this sub-group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield's Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) are outpacing the broad market and my analysis group.

Not surprisingly, Brookfield also pops up in the Real Estate Sector with Brookfield Real Estate Partners (BPR). Brookfield is the leader in real assets investing and has so many options for investors it would be hard to include at least one of them. Both the Real Estate Sector SPDR (XLRE) and BPR are up more than 25% YTD and BPR at least is showing some strength in the current rebound.

Now, within the REAl Estate sector, it is the REITs that are doing best. Real Estate services corporations like RE/MAX (RMAX) have not been doing well this year at all.

Other Areas Of Interest

Another hot industry with slightly lower but still attractive yield is forestry. I say slightly lower because the two I've highlighted here average 4% versus closer to 6% for Real Estate and Infrastructure. The Global Forestry ETF (WOOD) has been doing alright but mostly trending sideways in giant swings while paying its yield. The Global Forestry ETF's biggest holding, Weyerhauser (WY), is a different story.

Weyerhauser is up 25% YTD and the strongest performer on my list since August. The company reported earnings in late July and delivered a decent report with a positive outlook. The company's CEO says underlying fundamentals are in place for steady improvement in housing activity in the second half of this year. Coupled with firming lumber prices this means solid increases in YOY revenue and earnings. There is also some expectation for dividend increases this year.

"Although record-setting rainfall has held back U.S. housing activity in the first half of 2019, we see solid underlying market conditions and continue to expect the housing market will follow a modest growth trajectory," said President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.

The latest Housing Starts and Building Permits data seems to confirm this. The starts figure wasn't that impressive but permits were. Permits rose 8.4% from the previous month and are up 1.5% over last year.

Water stocks are also up strongly this year. The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) is up more than 31% but pays a paltry 0.5% yield. This ETF is up on strong performance in Ecolab, a water-technology and resources supplier with extensive exposure to business and industry of all variety. Ecolab is up about 62% this year but also pays a paltry dividend, about 0.92%. The upshot is that Ecolab is a Dividend Aristocrat with 26 years of increases and a super-low 33% payout ratio.

Aqua America (WTR) is another dividend aristocrat in the water industry. This company has 25 years of increases under its belt and a more attractive 2.15% yield. Aqua America is an owner/operator of water and waste-water services in the U.S. WTR is up about 27% this year.

The MLPs have yield but have been underperforming all year. I also see a risk of dividend cuts within the sector so not one I wan to get involved with.

The Bottom Line

While real assets are an attractive asset class for yield, stable revenue streams, and portfolio diversification not all real assets are a buy right now. Based on my assessment, real assets equities and specifically the Infrastructure, Real Estate/REITS, and Forestry industries are where you want to put your money.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.