Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector

MPC is a "refiner" that I consider fit for a long-term investment. However, it is important to trade short term about 30% of your position due to high stock volatility.

The company is one of the largest US refiners with an extensive network of retail locations and one significant logistics subsidiaries, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP combined.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $33.69 billion compared to $22.45 billion the same quarter a year ago, on expanding throughput volumes. Net income for the second quarter was $1106 million.

Image: A refinery in Detroit, Michigan - Source: Marathon Petroleum

Investment Thesis

The US refiner Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has increased in size tremendously since 2012.

The company is now one of the largest US refiners with an extensive network of retail locations and one significant logistics subsidiaries, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP after their recent completed merger. The combined companies realized synergies of $270 million in 2Q'19, including the retail. The company indicated in its 2Q'19 presentation that it is on track to achieve gross run-rate synergies of up to $600 million in 2019.

Marathon Petroleum is the third US company and the last "refiner" that I consider fit for a long-term investment. It is one of the world's largest downstream oil business in this "refiners" segment.

For investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK).

Data by YCharts

In term of revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is lagging its peers this quarter; Valero Energy (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX).

I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy's second-quarter earnings. Below is a comparative chart for Q2'19.

The crack spread is a critical indicator to study to understand the refiners' business model and how it is making a profit through a margin. The margin is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) produced from the raw commodity.

The "spread" approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can expect to receive by cracking crude oil.

Thus, crack spreads are a deciding factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth.

Marathon Petroleum is active in three US regions, as indicated by the table below. Each area has a different margin which combined gives the R&M margin of $15.21 per bbl estimated based on throughput per region. The R&M Margin is up significantly sequentially ($11.17/bbl in 1Q'19).

Source: MPC press release and estimate from Fun Trading.

My investment thesis has not changed materially from the precedent quarter. MPC is not my favorite in this segment, but it is an active player nonetheless. The stock has underperformed its peers significantly in 2019, and I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness.

However, as always, I recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position. It is crucial to take advantage of the volatility, which has been high in this sector.

Data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum operates in 3 operational segments.

Each segment is indicated below in my chart with the share of operating income each part generated for Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter of 2019. Marathon Petroleum had a sharp increase in operating income in refining this quarter versus 1Q'19:

Regarding revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is an excellent second choice, in my opinion, if we compare it to Valero or Phillips 66 in this segment.

Gary Heminger, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our impressive cash generation allowed us to return roughly $850 million to our shareholders this quarter, while also funding many key strategic investments, which we expect will continue to enhance our long-term earnings profile.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: Second-Quarter 2019

Marathon Petroleum 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 20.88 18.69 22.32 22.99 32.33 28.27 33.55 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 21.24 18.98 22.45 23.13 32.54 28.62 33.69 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 2016 37 1054 737 951 -7 1106 EBITDA $ Million 1,663 980 2,262 1,930 2,832 1,590 2921 EPS diluted in $/share 3.97 0.08 2.27 1.62 1.35 -0.01 1.66 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,742 -137 2,386 1,182 2,727 1,623 2,622 CapEx in $ Million 804 755 711 849 1,263 1,241 1,178 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,938 -892 1,675 333 1,464 382 1,444 Total Cash $ Billion 3.01 4.65 5.00 4.99 1.69 0.88 1.25 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 12.94 17.26 17.27 18.45 27.52 28.12 28.41 Dividend per share in $ 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.53 0.53 0.53 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 494 480 464 456 706 673 666 Operating Income per Segment 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Refining & Marketing 732 -133 1025 666 923 -334 906 Speedway/retail 148 95 159 161 613 170 493 Midstream 343 567 617 679 889 908 878 Items not allocated in Segment -105 -89 -90 -103 -233 -75 -235

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $33.69 billion in 2Q'19.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $33.69 billion compared to $22.45 billion the same quarter a year ago, on expanding throughput volumes. Net income for the second quarter was $1106 million, a slight increase from the company's net income of $1054 million reported in the second quarter of 2018. MPC stock reacted positively after beating expectations for both earnings and revenues, with substantial gains in its pipeline and retail businesses.

The company's adjusted net income was $1.1 billion or $1.73 per diluted share.

The Refining & Marketing segment reported an operating gain of $906 million compared with a profit of $1,025 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline in refining and marketing from last year was driven mostly by narrower crude differentials and lower product realizations.

For the Retail segment, income totaled $493 million, up from $159 million the year-ago period. It was a strong performance from Speedway unit and the addition of the retail assets of Andeavor.

Finally, the midstream business segment had an income of $878 million higher than the $617 million the same quarter last year. The midstream segment income from operations primarily displays the results of MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics.

Michael Hennigan said in the conference call:

Our retail business had an exceptional quarter and demonstrated its ability to capture value. Strong results this quarter reflect the tremendous focus by our team and management of the day-to-day business in conjunction with the integration of the new stores. We have converted over 400 stores since the combination, putting us well on track to achieve our goal of 700 stores by the end of this year.

Source: MPC Q2 Presentation (montage Fun Trading)

Throughput volumes are expected to be of 3.237 million Bopd. Average total direct operating cost is projected to be $5.90 per barrel, and corporate and other unallocated items are projected to be $190 million for the quarter.

The company was able to successfully combined MPLX and Andeavor Logistics into a single entity this quarter. It is a leading large-scale diversified midstream company anchored by fee-based cash flows.

Recently, Marathon Petroleum advanced its JV partnership on the Gray Oak Pipeline. Which is expected to enhance the stability of its cash flow by pulling in third-party revenue into the enterprise. In the conference call:

The Gray Oak Pipeline, in which MPC has a 25% equity interest, is another pipeline that will move Permian crude to the Gulf Coast. This project is expected to be placed in service by the end of the year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly came at $3.623 billion and $1,444 million for 2Q'19. Dividend payout ($2.12 per shares) on an annual basis is $1.427 billion. In addition to the dividend, the company is buying back shares for $500 million in the second quarter.

Marathon Petroleum is not passing the FCF test. Don Templin said in the conference call:

We returned $852 million to shareholders through $352 million of dividends and $500 million of share repurchases. We ended the quarter with $660 million shares outstanding. And for the year, we returned over $2 billion to shareholders.

Marathon's dividend yield is the second-best behind VLO using the stock prices as of 09/13/2019.

3 - the Net debt of MPC consolidated is $27.16 billion (Consolidated).

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. Please see the details below.

However, as shown below, the debt is $9.142 billion if we exclude MPLX and ANDX.

Source: MPC Presentation

All ratios point to a very satisfactory debt load for the company. Moody's said on September 13, 2019.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the market-leading scope of its 16 refinery-site system and its high process complexity, supplemented by an integrated retail and logistics network that supports its core refining assets. MPC also benefits from the earnings diversification of its controlling interest in midstream MPLX (Baa2 stable). While MPC has a record of consistent free cash flow generation, its focus on enhancing shareholder returns through generous share repurchases constrains credit upside, as does its elevated consolidated debt leverage.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The US refiners underwent a sharp rise since late August with an increase of about 20% for Marathon Petroleum.

The stock dropped quickly after the release of the second-quarter earnings results, which were quite decent all considered, albeit the refining segment was down 11% from last year same quarter. The culprit was lower margins due to falling refined product prices.

The refining sector exhibits challenges that will not dissipate shortly. The global economy is showing signs of slowing down. The tariffs war between the USA and China is hurting demand for oil and refined products, consequently increasing storage. This situation is suggesting that the next quarter could be another weak one for Marathon Petroleum.

However, beginning next year, shipping companies will be forced to use fuels with lower sulfur content, which will bolster demand for these products which have a high margin.

A few analysts are bullish on MPC precisely because they think this situation will provide a boost in earnings next year.

In my opinion, I do not see a significant rebound next year.

In my opinion, while earnings will get some support from the new lower sulfur content requirements, most of it may be offset with a likely global slowdown.

Technical Analysis (short term)

MPC is forming a clear descending triangle pattern with line resistance around $55.50 and line support at $45 (double bottom).

Descending triangle patterns are generally bearish short term. It reinforces my belief that MPC is likely to retest support and assuming certain unfavorable global circumstances, it could trigger a decisive breakout on the downside.

I see intermediate support at $50.25, which could be re-tested on any small retracement triggered by a tweet or a similar event.

However, unless you want to trade short-term exclusively, I do not recommend buying a significant position at this level. The stock is likely to continue dropping, assuming weakness in oil prices.

The strategy should be to sell about 25% or more of your position at or above $55. Then, wait for a retracement to accumulate again using support.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.