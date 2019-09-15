Fortinet: Why I Remain Bullish

This will lead to more multiple expansion and less volatility in the coming quarters.

Fortinet (FTNT) has gained massively in value in recent quarters due to a strong record of earnings beat and raised guidance. I believe the stock's value has more room to expand due to its solid technological innovation which addresses a big TAM of the cybersecurity market. Given management’s record of product and financial savviness which has led to a strong balance sheet amidst multiple acquisitions and product launch, I see little reason for skepticism in the near term, and its huge device install base will continue to drive billings, revenue, and market share.

Fortinet checks a lot of boxes for value and financial soundness that most of its competitors don't check. Firstly, while most competitors are far from profitability, Fortinet isn't. Its ability to aggressively pursue both growth and profitability in the face of big competition like Cisco (CSCO), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and tons of niche players is a testament to Fortinet's competitive edge and management's brilliant. At the end of the day, what most investors want is to own shares of a company with excellent leadership that is capable of delivering on its promises. In recent quarters, Fortinet has demonstrated this after back to back earnings beat.

It has been able to sustain the growth of its products which used to be a big concern in the past. In the last quarter, product revenue increased by 14% y/y. This was also assisted by service revenue which grew by 21% y/y. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin stood flat while operating margin improved. The company saw strong demand for all product categories across all geographies. This was achieved without sacrificing margins.

Its ability to pull off this feat is what separates Fortinet from its peers.

Going forward, Fortinet has all the tools in its arsenal to retain and capture market share. The company is innovating with its Fortinet Security Fabric solution, which gives enterprises a lot of options when setting up their security architecture. The company is also releasing new products in web, and cloud security.

Source: Fortinet

Recently, it added new firewalls to its line of NGFWs (next-generation firewalls). The company has the lowest TCO/protected Mbps in the latest NSS firewall security value map. The same goes for its breach prevention systems. This is why product refresh has been great, and customers purchasing multiple products are growing.

After scrutinizing its financials, I found out that the company has been investing its cash in short term investments, marketable securities, and share repurchase. Though recent acquisitions have been cheap and barely accretive to revenue, it appears management is opting for organic revenue growth. The company has also invested in expanding its salesforce as its headcount has drastically increased compared to the previous years.

Unlike Palo Alto, which is good at marketing and sales, Fortinet's strength lies in product innovation and pricing, and it appears management intends to leave it that way.

Valuation

It's evident from its financials that management is bent on improving margins while capturing market share by capitalizing on its superior product capabilities. So far, that strategy is working fine for Fortinet.

Free cash flow is benefiting from improving net income, stock-based compensation, and improvement in working capital. CAPEX is expected to increase drastically y/y serving as the only headwind to free cash flow. If the company keeps growing revenue at the current rate, free cash flow % of revenue can potentially expand from 31% to 41% within the next five years. This establishes the case for more margin expansion, thereby supporting an increase in its equity value. This makes a case for a more solid valuation with less downside volatility.

Source: Canalys

Its international and large enterprise sales strategies are turning out nicely. It currently trades at a discount to analysts' consensus price target of $95/share. Compared to its peers, Fortinet offers the best of both worlds in terms of market share, growth, and profitability. It is a leader in the SD-WAN market which is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 40%. Fortinet is also gaining market share in a heavily contested cybersecurity market as the chart above depicts.

The cybersecurity industry will continue to benefit from data breaches and demands for tighter security policies in Europe and America. Lastly, the company isn't expecting headwinds from the current US/China trade war.

Conclusion

Fortinet remains a BUY as its strength of execution and product advantage remain unchallenged. The biggest issue I have with Fortinet is its susceptibility to macro shocks. This often leads to unexpected sell-offs. This is because the company isn't too strong on marketing and leading the valuation narrative compared to competitors like Palo Alto or Cisco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.