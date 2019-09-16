FireEye: Revising My Price Target

FireEye (FEYE) appears stuck as it attempts to reaccelerate the growth narrative that has propelled it in recent years. Like the Icarus paradox, the reality that the company is transitioning from the growth phase into the matured phase means investors will have to judge it using the same yardstick that has propelled it in recent years. Given the persistent lack of profitability, now is not a good time to add more shares.

Though valuation has never been more attractive, the possibility exists that the stock could trade into the single-digit range if profitability ratios don’t improve in the coming quarters. I have a price target of $10 and I won’t be accumulating more shares above that price.

After FireEye’s disappointing earnings result, I’ve tried to view FireEye’s narrative from a more positive lens. However, its increasingly difficult to extract bullish catalysts if management isn’t guiding for improving growth, profitability and/or financial leverage.

To give credit where it is due, there are only a few cybersecurity companies that are recording over $800 million in yearly revenue. However, the growth rate of smaller companies makes it feel like crossing $1 billion in annual revenue isn’t such a tough task to accomplish. It’s looking tough for FireEye due to the company’s lack of financial leverage.

Not to sound like a management consultant, but FEYE’s revenue/employee and net income/employee are the lowest compared to its competitors. It appears a lot of compensation is going into selling its products. Though management has talked about improving efficiency in the past, it doesn’t appear like the ROIC is budging. It’s not clear if FEYE needs to maintain its huge cost buckets to ensure sales keep recurring. If that's the case, the future doesn’t look too bright.

The positives from the last earnings report include the assurance that the declining ARR loss from support for its third-gen appliances is dwindling down, the improved demand for Verodin for security instrumentation, and a timeline for the completion of the cloud data center migration. Verodin is expected to add $20 million to billings in 2019 and $70 million in 2020.

Management didn’t really touch on the NX appliances which are responsible for the bulk of FEYE's revenue ( product & related subscription and support drives 56% of revenue). It's worth mentioning that competitors such as Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are releasing faster network security appliances every year. Rather, the company touched on new innovations to improve its overall product subscription and renewal. This includes the creation of platform and product groups, developer relations, and product orchestration. These strategies will help improve its go-to-market strategy by improving FireEye’s value proposition. In the near term, these strategies will dilute pricing and revenue growth as it involves unifying a lot of offerings into one. The bulk of FireEye’s revenue is derived from network, email, and endpoint solutions. These segments are all facing serious competition from niche security vendors.

Valuation

Operating expense as a % of revenue is barely improving, interest expense has gone up (+7% of revenue). This is due to the issuance of debt to fund its recent acquisitions. My EPS target for 2019 is -$1.12/share based on shares outstanding of 214 million and net income of -$240 million. I’m modeling a 2019 revenue estimate of $875 million driven by ETP (email cloud solution), platform (Helix, Verodin), and managed defense. I also expect professional services to be increasingly accretive to revenue after the strong performance recorded from Mandiant last quarter.

Cash and short term investments (approx. $1 billion) has decreased due to the acquisition of Verodin. The current portion of its long term debt stands at $114 million which means FireEye can fulfill its financial obligations in the short term. With profitability nowhere in sight coupled with declining appliance sales, I’ll be wary of slapping a huge multiple on this name. FireEye is trading at a discount to its peer valuation multiple due to a combination of slow growth, declining profitability, and debt-laden balance sheet. It's a lot to digest for risk-averse investors.

Lastly, free cash flow will continue to be neutral due to negative income offset by growing share-based compensation. Though the decision to keep CAPEX flat y/y is good news.

Conclusion

Tying all these together, I will be reducing my PT from $12 to $10. Though, the Street’s average PT means the risk/reward is tilted towards a massive share price jump in the event of an earnings beat at the end of the quarter. With the level of margin sacrifice it has made to maintain its current growth, I doubt if the next earnings beat won't come at a bigger price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.