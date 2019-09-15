PLTM Monthly: Platinum Still Cheap Despite Its Recent Rally

As platinum continues to look very cheap compared to palladium, we expect investor demand for platinum to remain buoyant in the near term, pushing PLTM higher.

Last month's rally was mainly driven by supply tensions. Speculators and ETF investors did not contribute to the rally, in contrast to July.

PLTM established a fresh 2019 high of $9.87 per share on September 4, after enjoying a solid rally of 8% last month.

Investment case

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM), which replicates the performance of platinum prices, established a fresh 2019 high of $9.87 per share on September 4, before selling off abruptly by 7% in the following week. Encouragingly, PLTM has recovered since September 10, trading at roughly $9.50 per share.

In August, PLTM traded in a range of $8.28-$9.36 per share. The August high of $9.36 established on August 30 was slightly below our forecast high of $10.00 per share. However, we were on the right side of the trade as PLTM rallied roughly 8% last month. Our thesis, which we highlighted in our previous monthly update, was this:

Platinum remains too cheap vs its complex and investors are likely to continue to boost their net long exposure to the metal to take advantage of its value proposition. In turn, the fundamentals should tighten, and the global platinum market could flip into a deficit.

For September, our thesis remains unchanged. As platinum continues to look very cheap compared to palladium, we expect investor demand for platinum to remain buoyant in the near term, tightening the fundamental picture, and thereby pushing platinum prices higher. Ergo, PLTM should enjoy a solid performance.

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

The main driver of the August rally in PLTM

We believe that the main driver of PLTM’s strong performance last month (+8%) came from the supply side. Most notably, the risk of industrial strike in South Africa (73% of refined platinum output in 2018) rose markedly after that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) rejected initial offers from Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye Stillwater, while adopting a harsh stance toward mining companies.

Interestingly, speculators on the Nymex did not participate in the rally (non-commercials cut their net long exposure by 139,050 ounces over July 30-August 27, according to the CFTC). This comes in sharp contrast with July when speculators lifted substantially their net long position in Nymex platinum by 1.189 million ounces.

Meanwhile, ETF investors bought platinum at a very modest pace of 5,800 ounces in August, also in in sharp contrast with their significant buying activity in July (76,000 ounces) and June (104,000 ounces).

Automotive demand trends

The outlook for automotive demand (25% of global net demand) weakened further in August, judging by the latest raft of auto sales. According to LMC automotive, global light vehicles contracted by 3.9% YoY in August and by an even larger 5.9% YoY in the first eight months of the year. Here are some interesting visuals from the consultancy.

In Europe (accounting for 42% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales dropped 7.2% YoY in August, resulting in a 2.7% YoY contraction in January-August. Although the ECB eased notably its policy stance at its latest meeting (September 12), the lack of fiscal stimulus in Europe is likely to prevent the European market from recovering meaningfully in the near term due to poor buying sentiment.

The consultancy forecasts a drop of 2.5% in global light vehicles sales this year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projects a decline of 4% in automotive demand for platinum this year in its latest Q2 report, larger than the 3% decline projected in its Q1 report).

Seasonality

The price seasonality plays against platinum in September, which tends to be its worst month on average (1998-2018). Although we contend that this does not bode well for PLTM this month, other positive macro and micro factors for platinum may outweigh the unfriendly price seasonality.

Technical view

While platinum has rebounded strongly in recent months, breaking above the 20 monthly moving average, it is facing heavy resistance at the downtrend line from the all-time high of $2,300 per oz established in March 2008.

In this regard, the key technical level to watch is $1,007.51 per oz. Conservative market players may await a clear monthly close above this level before asserting meaningful upside exposure to PLTM.

Closing thoughts

After a marked underperformance in H1 (platinum: +4% vs palladium: +22%), platinum has begun to outperform meaningfully since the start of Q3, catching up with palladium.

Although we acknowledge the weak price seasonality for platinum in September, the weak automotive demand outlook, and the challenging technical picture, we continue to approach PLTM from the long side in September, holding the view that platinum remains very cheap compared to palladium and that ETF investors will therefore continue to take advantage of platinum’s value proposition, which in turn should tighten the fundamental picture of the platinum market, resulting in a firmer PLTM.

Against this, we forecast a trading range of $8.95-$10.00 per share for PLTM over the next month or so.

However, we believe that conservative traders should await a clear monthly close above the major uptrend line from the all-time high of $2,300 per oz, which is presently at. $1,007.51 per oz, before building meaningful upside exposure to PLTM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.