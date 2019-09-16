Enhanced Shareholder Yield - Top September Picks

It is crucial to include the net buyback yield as the second and critical factor for market outperformance.

By considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flow from the S&P 500 companies to its shareholders.

From 08.27.19 until 09.11.19, the Enhanced shareholder yield picks recorded on average a 12.04% increase vs. 4.35% for the S&P 500.

During the last few weeks, value stocks significantly outperformed the overall market. The outperformance includes the top forty Enhanced shareholder yield picks from my previous strategy update. During this period (08.27.19 - 09.11.19), the Enhanced shareholder yield strategy (equal-weighted portfolio) recorded a 12.04% increase vs. 4.35% for the S&P 500.

Besides the performance of companies included in the last update, according to the Enhanced shareholder yield strategy (the Strategy), this article presents the top forty September picks.

Price source: Yahoo Finance

This strategy combines high shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yields) with the low EV/EBITDA ratio. It offers sustainable long-term performance because it systematically exploits investor expectation errors. Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that investors using this strategy could achieve annualized returns of up to 17%.

The Strategy outperforms in the long run due to:

Reversion of fundamentals to the mean Too high expectations for hot stocks and too low expectations for out of favor stocks

One part of companies included in this strategy performed poorly during the preceding period (experienced a bad quarter or year, or in recent times, during trade war escalations). The other part while had good results that are not reflected in the market price (out of favor stocks).

The EV/EBITDA ratio serves as a quality check for companies that pay unsustainable high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability. In aggregate, for companies included in this strategy, dividends and share repurchases are backed by profits and cash flows. Thus, with a 5.5% average net buyback yield, companies are a significant buyer of their shares.

Due to the structural changes and the tax treatment, during the last 15 years, U.S. companies have shifted their payout mix away from dividends and significantly in favor of buybacks. However, as an investment factor, buybacks are usually neglected and mostly underappreciated.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the annualized yield for the S&P 500 (SPY) companies was 1.92%, which is significantly below the historical average. However, by considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flows to shareholders.

During the first quarter of this year, the S&P 500's annualized share buyback yield was 3.49%, more than 80% larger than the dividend yield. As buybacks now account for almost two-thirds of the S&P 500's shareholder yield of 5.44%, they are a crucial variable for achieving higher total returns.

Source: Yardeni Research: Corporate Finance Briefing

Currently, the median shareholder yield for all S&P 500 components is 3.30%. This is significantly below 5.44% (1.92% + 3.49%) indicated in the previous graph. The question is, why do we have this difference?

During the second quarter, the S&P companies distributed $117 billion via dividends. During the first quarter, the same companies distributed approximately $206 billion via buybacks (buyback data for the second quarter is still not available). However, one part of these distributions was financed with newly issued shares. Unfortunately, a lot of U.S. companies behave in this fashion.

To avoid companies that fund their distributions by shareholder dilution, the investor should use a holistic approach, which considers both dividends and net buybacks.

As a yield investor, I have developed the Enhanced shareholder yield strategy. I use this strategy to filter out the best investments from the S&P 500 index. Instead of investing in the whole S&P 500 index, the goal is to recognize and invest in companies that offer the highest cash distributions to shareholders at the lowest valuations.

In the following table, I have listed the current top forty S&P 500 components (ex-financials), which provide the combination of the highest shareholder yield coupled with a low valuation.

Data source: American Association of Individual Investors

Financial companies are excluded from this strategy. The reasons are that either it is not possible to calculate the EV/EBITDA ratio, or it does not make sense to calculate it (financials derive the largest part of revenues from interest).

The Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio is constructed by dividing the S&P 500 constituents' shareholder yield into quintiles. As the second step, using the EV/EBITDA valuation ratio, the top shareholder yield quintile is arranged from the lowest to the highest valuation. Forty companies from the top quintile with the lowest valuation (approximately the lowest half of the quintile) form the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio.

This strategy of filtering companies by shareholder yield and one valuation metric is a modified version of the strategy tested by Patrick O'Shaughnessy in his quantitative research paper "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield." This statistical research concluded that the combination of the shareholder yield and one quality metric has a high predictive power of future equity performance, which has confirmed previous tests. For example, one done by Wesley R. Gray and Jack R. Vogel, in their article "Enhancing the Investment Performance of Yield-Based Strategies."

The portfolio characteristics of the forty companies from the S&P 500 index differ significantly from the overall index. This portfolio uses equal allocation (2.5% per component). Its average dividend yield is 3.6%, and the average net buyback yield is 5.5%. Thus, its overall net distributions to shareholders (shareholder yield) are 9.1%.

However, to compare the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio and the S&P 500 index, we need to use median values. For the S&P 500, it does not make sense to use average net buyback and shareholder yields, because some companies dilute their shareholders by a significant amount, which generates substantial downward pressure on the average values.

Data source: American Association of Individual Investors

The median dividend yield for the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio is 3.3%, vs. 1.9% for the S&P 500 index. Although a 1.4% difference is substantial, the gap between the net median buybacks is even more significant. The median net buyback yield for the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio is 5.5%. On the other hand, the median net buyback yield for the S&P 500 index is only 1.3%.

The two following behaviors substantially influence the net buyback yield for the S&P 500:

Companies dilute their shareholders by granting their employees significant new shares in the form of share or option compensation.

Companies regularly raising capital via equity issuance to fund dividend payments (and in some cases repurchases).

By using the Enhances shareholder yield strategy, one can avoid companies that behave in these two ways.

By comparing the valuation metrics, one can easily see that the Strategy has obvious value tilt. Thus, a person that uses this strategy needs a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

The median price to earnings for the Strategy is 10.25 compared to 21.00 for the S&P 500. With the median market cap at $14 billion, the Enhanced portfolio is still predominantly large-cap based. However, its median market cap is lower compared to almost $23 billion for the S&P 500 constituents.

Percentage allocation to economy sectors; Data source: American Association of Individual Investors

The highest sector allocation is limited to 25%. If one sector represents more than 25% of the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio, the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector would be traded for the next best investment from some other sector.

How To Use This Strategy

There are two possibilities to use this strategy. One would be monthly purchases of three to four top investments. If you already own the best investment on the list, move down the line and buy the second-best you do not own. The second possibility would be to invest immediately in the top forty investments included in the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio.

Whichever option you chose, after one year, the portfolio (either a few positions in the option one or the whole portfolio in the option two) needs to be rebalanced according to the updated list. If one year passes, and the security is still on the top forty list, then it stays in the portfolio. If it is not on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), then this security needs to be sold, and the next top investment has to be included.

Strategy Risks

According to the quantitative tests, this strategy generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive S&P 500 investment.

Compared to the S&P 500 index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The average exposure to the single stock for the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio is 2.5%, vs. 0.2% for the average S&P 500 constituent. Similarly, for the Enhanced shareholder yield strategy, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the S&P's exposure.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

I will update the list regularly, and discuss new entrants to the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio. In this way, readers will be able to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the largest part of equities presented in the Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio