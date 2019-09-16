Pluralsight: Billings Growth Disappoints But Valuation Tempting

While challenging to remember, Pluralsight (PS) was up over 40% year to date before reporting rather disappointing earnings, largely stemming from significant billings deceleration and a murkier outlook. The stock tumbled in late July after reporting Q2 earnings and remains down ~50% post-earnings.

Pluralsight is a leading provider of cloud-based training software for corporate IT education. Since going public over a year ago, the company has consistently grown revenue at impressive rates and has been well deserving of a double-digit forward revenue multiple. However, after this recent earnings report, the company saw revenue increase 42%, though billings significantly decelerated to 23% growth compared to 48% in Q1 and consensus expectations for ~38% growth.

Shares remain down nearly 50% since the earnings report in late July and currently trade around 7.5x forward revenue. While this still represents a premium multiple, the stock is becoming much more appropriately priced considering the stepdown in billings growth and management expectations.

Before the earnings disappointment, the stock was likely due for a small correction considering its valuation had become a bit excessive in a market that continues to experience some turbulence with trade wars and concerns of a global economic slowdown. With the stock continuing to trade ~$17, this could be a good opportunity for longer term investors to pick up some shares.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue continued to grow at an impressive rate in Q2, growing 42% to $75.9 million and was well above consensus expectations for growth of ~37% to $74.0 million. Revenue growth during the quarter actually accelerated from the 40% growth seen in Q1, pretty impressive for a company now over a $300 million run-rate.

However, and more importantly for future growth, billings decelerated quite significantly during the quarter, which caused investors to quickly sell off the stock. Billings grew 23% to $80.6 million and saw a significant deceleration from 48% growth in Q1 and 50%+ throughout 2018. Billings growth was also well below consensus expectations for a ~37% growth.

Billings growth is typically a great indicator of revenue growth yet to come, so seeing a massive deceleration in billings growth could mean lower revenue yet to come. Management noted the slowdown in billings growth was largely due to sales execution challenges. Management also noted it has almost caught up with annual sales ramps capacity plan and still expects to have a sustainable annual growth above 30%.

While challenging to believe revenue growth can be 30%+ over the long term, investors will need to wait it out over the next few quarters to see if the company’s sales execution issues were just near term or more broad-based.

Despite the billings shortfall, gross margins continue to trend well at 76.5%, up from 70.3% in the year-ago period. The better than expected revenue combined with continued strong margins led to a non-GAAP EPS loss of only $0.06, better than consensus expectations for a loss of $0.14.

Management also provided Q3 guidance which includes revenue of $79.5-80 million, implying growth of ~30% during the quarter. This would be a significant deceleration from the 42% growth in Q2, though tracks closely to billings growth of 23%. Non-GAAP EPS is also expected to be a loss of $0.13-0.15.

For the full year, management reiterated its revenue guidance of $312-218 million, though no longer has the same degree of conservatism baked into the guidance like it did after Q1 earnings. The lowered expectations around conservatism make sense given the company performed well through Q2 and it is not changing revenue guidance. I do believe management would have lowered guidance if it expected the sales execution to continue to be a drag on the company for longer than expected.

Valuation

The challenging part in trying to value the company sits within investor confidence in the company’s ability to maintain a high degree of revenue growth over the long term. The 40%+ growth seen in Q1 and Q2 is deserving of a forward revenue multiple above 10x; however, a company growing ~30% or lower is more deserving of a multiple in the range of 7-9x.

If investors are expecting billings growth to continue to decelerate or stay in the mid/low 20% over the next several quarters, we could see revenue growth follow a similar path. If this were to be the case, it would not be shocking to see the multiple dip closer to 6-7x.

The company currently has a market cap of ~$2.4 billion and with ~$600 million in cash and ~$490 million in debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$2.3 billion. Using management’s less conservative 2019 revenue guidance of $315 million at the midpoint, the company currently trades at 7.3x 2019 revenue.

With revenue growth remaining uncertain heading into the next several quarters, we can take a look at two different outcomes. First, we could see revenue growth return to 40%+ in 2020, though I will assume 38% to be a little conservative. This could result in 2020 revenue of ~$435 million and represent a 2020 revenue multiple of 5.3x. If one were to believe this is where revenue could end up, now would be a great time to buy the stock considering the multiple used to be near 15x.

The second outcome could be billings growth continues to be weighed down by sales execution issues and growth is slower over the next year or so. With management guiding Q3 revenue growth of ~30%, we could assume this is the new growth standard for the company. Assuming a 25% revenue growth in 2020 gives us revenue of ~$390 million and represents a multiple of ~5.9x.

This is a rather large difference in 2020 revenue multiple and investors remain uncertain over which outcome is more likely. I believe revenue growth will likely remain a bit lower for longer and could be ~35% over the next several quarters.

With the company working to resolve any and all sales execution issues, the company will continue to trade at a discount compared to historical levels. Over time, there is potential for this name to trade above the 10x forward revenue multiple target; however, for the time being, I am more comfortable with the name closer to 7-8x forward revenue.

With the stock remaining ~$17, investors could start to build up a position in order to capture any upside that could stem from stronger-than-expected billings growth or a short turnaround to resume historical levels of billings growth. Right now, the name will continue to remain in the penalty box until the company proves this is not a longer-term trend and it can regain investor confidence.

