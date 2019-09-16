City Office REIT: High Leverage Outweighs Juicy 7% Yield

CIO isone of the most indebted office REITs, which combined with its tiny market capputs the Company in a very risk spot.

CIO is the smallest office REIT that has consistently outperformed its peers since it went public in 2014.

The Thesis

City Office REIT (CIO) is the smallest office REIT out there. Its market cap is ~ $490 million, which is approximately 10 times below the segment average. I guess that the size issue is the main reason why there has been so few Seekingalpha articles published on CIO this year.

The opinions vary, and with a reason. On the one hand CIO grows its FFO at an incredible pace, and has its properties in right location, where the long-term demand will remain strong. In addition, it offers a juicy ~7% dividend, which is ~2x higher what you can get from its peers. On the other hand, the Company is significantly levered and cannot cover its dividends with the underlying FFOs.

Given that we surely are closer to having a recession than enjoying decent returns going forward, the huge indebtedness and seemingly insufficient cash flows hold me back from putting some part of my wealth in this stock. However, the fact that CIO has outperformed its sector peers in all of the past 5 years and that the FFO growth shows no signs of a slowdown stops me from being bearish. Hence, I would recommend to look for better alternatives with a more attractive risk/rewards profile.

Company Overview

City Office REIT is focused on investing in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. The Company currently owns 65 office buildings with a total of approximately 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area. CIO`s strategy is to continue its growth through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused acquisition strategy.

Three Key Positive Elements

#1 – Allocation To Markets With a Strong Growth Potential

CIO`s markets possess a number of attractive characteristics:

Favorable economic growth trends;

Growing populations with above-average employment growth forecasts;

Large international, national and regional employers across diversified industries;

Low-cost centers for business operations;

Proximity to large universities and government offices; and

Increasing office occupancy and rental rate trends.

In addition, its markets offer the opportunity for attractive risk-adjusted returns through positive economic and demographic trends, with ownership concentrated among local real estate operators rather than large institutional investors that typically focus on major metropolitan areas, or gateway markets.

To put this into numbers, the average projected employment growth 2019-2024 in CIO markets is 7.7%, which is significantly above national average of 4.4%. The average rate of population growth in the same period exceeds the nation average by 86%.

In addition, given that currently there is a lack of new supply in the markets where CIO operates, the long-term outlook looks truly bright.

#2 – Aggressive and Successful Acquisitions

CIO has been very opportunistic by actively acquiring new properties. Since the IPO in 2014, it has invested ~$1 billion in new properties, increasing its total portfolio by stunning 365%.

More importantly, the management has been capable of finding properties with very attractive cap rates. The average cap rate for the whole post-IPO period is 7.4%, which puts CIO in a nice spot to enjoy a notable returns going forward. In addition, it shows that the Company has not overpaid that ultimately mitigates risk of suffering steep losses in case the management would decide to get extra capital by divesting existing properties.

Finally, for such small cap REIT as CIO it is actually a very prudent step to make by being so active in buying additional buildings. It reduces property and tenant concentration risk (a common problem for small cap REITs) and allows to get access to cheaper financing.

#3 – Above Average Growth With Above Average Dividends

CIO has consistently outperformed its sector peers. The aggressive acquisition stance has been very well-timed due to the ultra-low interest rate environment. The above-average leverage ratios (discussed below) indicate that on relative basis CIO has issued more debt than its peers, allowing it to magnify its income considerably.

Its FFO per share has grown by 193% during the post-IPO period and according to Q2, 2019 full year guidance the growth seems to show the same strong trend. CIO achieved same store cash NOI growth of 5.9% for the quarter and 3.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to prior year. The consensus FFO estimate for 2019 indicates a 6.14% increase, which is ~2x above the sector average. Whilst growing its underlying cash flows, CIO offers a hefty ~7% dividend – the highest yield in the whole office REIT sector.

The main factors stimulating such progress are:

Increased portfolio occupancy from 87.7% on December 31, 2017 to 93.4% on June 30, 2019 (six straight quarterly increases)

Backfilled 44,000 SF vacancy at FRP Collection, Orlando with three leases

Executed 81,000 SF of new leases at Park Tower, Florida since November 2016 acquisition bringing occupancy above 90%

Sale of Washington Group Plaza; lower occupancy assets, generated combined gain of over $40 million

Here come the recent two acquisitions, which help in boosting FFOs even further:

Again, both Class-A properties were acquired at attractive cap rates and with 100% occupancy, allowing CIO to enjoy an immediate net positive impact on the underlying cash flows.

Three Key Negative Elements

#1 – Astronomical Leverage

While CIO is able to provide sky-high FFO growth with extraordinary dividend yield, it should be noted that this is mainly thanks to a very high and risky indebtedness. As mentioned earlier, CIO has taken advantage of historically low interest rate environment to fund its acquisition plans.

However, while it sounds as a logical strategy to follow, when the financial crisis comes the interest payment burden can become impossible to service. During any economic slowdown unemployment rate falls, office vacancy rates increase and REIT cash flow streams narrow.

CIO has debt ratio of 60% and debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.04. This is clearly above the averages what you will see in the office REIT sector. For instance, in August, 2019 the average debt ratio for CIO`s peers stood at ~37%. In addition, the Company's weighted average interest rate is 4.2% that again is above the level what other office players can borrow at.

#2 – AFFO payout above 100%

Since Q1, 2016 CIO has struggled to cover its quarterly dividends. 13 quarters in row the AFFO payout ratio has exceeded 100%. This sends an immediate signal that there is no internal growth and that part of its debt and/or stock issues have been directed towards paying dividends. Luckily, the acquisitions strategy has played out well as the management was able to find high enough cap rates.

Nevertheless, we have to admit that CIO is walking on a very thin ice by consistently relying on an external financing. The sky-high AFFO payout ratio keeps CIO hostile for having further economic growth and leaves it with no room to maneuver in case of a slowdown.

#3 – Tiny Scale

CIO is the smallest REIT in the sector that presents some serious threats. When the economy nose-dives, it can become extremely difficult to attract capital. Usually an economic downturn implies liquidity issues. Banks are not willing to lend, corporate bonds are not fully subscribed and the price what you can get by initiating additional share offerings is totally unattractive. If a company has the right scale, meaning there are more properties in the portfolio, you have significantly better chances to get a deal with some bank. Plus, the offered interest rate would be much lower.

The Bottom Line

At the first glance the estimated FFO growth and attractive dividend yield seem like a great offer. However, the extreme level of debt coupled, huge payout ratio and the tiny scale indicate that CIO will probably suffer a lot in case of a significant downturn in economy. We can be very certain that the dividend would get cut in such scenario. Therefore, investors should explore some other REITs that offer better compensation for this level of risk.

