Instructure: Recent Pullback Is Attractive, Though Could Be Better

Valuation has dipped to below 6x forward revenue, though investors could remain on the sidelines for now until the company demonstrates better consistency.

Instructure (INST) is one of the leading education technology companies and reported a good Q2 quarter in late July. While the stock has been pretty much flat since earnings, the company is down ~10% since late August and investors should re-evaluate this name.

INST provides course management platforms to some leading universities and recently closed deals with the University of Cincinnati, East Carolina University, and the University of Alabama. The company also provides corporate learning tools to enterprises. The stock remains below its all-time high of ~$46. However, after posting a strong quarter and regaining investor confidence, we could start to see the stock rebound over the next several months.

INST was beaten down after soft Q1 earnings that missed consensus expectations and discouraged investors from remaining on board. However, Q2 earnings were a different story, and while there still remain some questions to be answered, investors have become more confident in this name.

With the stock trading under 6x forward revenue, this SaaS company could be a solid addition to a growth portfolio. While the company is still growing over 25%, the valuation appears to already price in a strong performance despite some concerns investors may have. I am bullish on the company over the long term, but am on the sidelines for now waiting a better entry point at a more reasonable valuation.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

INST saw revenue grow 26% to $62.9 million, which was ahead of both consensus expectations of ~$62 million and management’s previous guidance range of $61.8-62.4 million. The 26% revenue growth was also an acceleration from Q1’s softer growth of 21%. While this remains impressive, investors will continue to question whether the 26% growth is sustainable or if they should start to expect revenue decelerate closer to the 21% level.

Subscription revenue continues to drives the growth of the business, as this represents the SaaS portion of the company. Typically, this revenue is stickier and management has better visibility into its growth. Subscription revenue during Q2 grew 27% to $57.3 million and represented over 91% of total revenue. Investors will typically look at this revenue stream for valuation purposes because of the higher visibility and predictability.

The company also reported a rolling 12-month billings of $257.3 million, which is an increase of 20% compared to the year-ago period. This growth was also an acceleration from the 18% growth seen in Q1. The strength in billings generally correlates with strength in revenue, as demonstrated during this quarter. The signing of some larger universities such as University of Cincinnati, East Carolina University, and the University of Alabama could help drive continued growth over the next few quarters.

Gross margin, while still relatively strong, showed some signs of weakness as they contracted from 72.5% in the year-ago period to 71.3% during Q2. During the conference call, management noted that acquisitions did have an impact on gross margins. I would suspect that gross margins continue to remain under pressure until the acquisitions are fully integrated into the company.

However, operating margins showed some strength and expanded to a loss of -9.4% compared to -16.2% in the year-ago period. The company did note that it has increased stock-based compensation for new hires, as seen in the near 3x increase in stock-based compensation to $15.4 million (up from $5.7 million in the year-ago period).

Investors will also start to pay more attention to free cash flow, which improved to -$17.1 million during Q2 compared to -$24.6 million in the year-ago period. While free cash flow improved during this quarter, year-to-date free cash flow is still ~$14 million lower than the year-ago period. As INST continues to scale and better leverage its operating expenses, we should start to see cash flows and profitability improve.

Management also provided updated guidance, which includes Q3 revenue of $67.7-68.3 million and non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.18-0.20.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $258-260 million (up slightly from $257-260 million), which represents 23-24% growth. Non-GAAP EPS loss is expected to be -$0.58-0.65, up slightly from their previous guidance range of a loss of -$0.58-0.68.

In addition, despite the weaker free cash flow year to date, management noted the company remains on track to have breakeven cash flow during the year. While this is a positive statement, investors are likely still on the side of “show me” rather than “it’s a done deal”.

Valuation

Even though the stock is still well below its all-time high, the valuation is not cheap by any means. INST has a track record of 20%+ revenue growth, though it is still working through some consistency issues and regaining investor confidence. Operating margins improved compared to the year-ago period despite weaker gross margins, implying the company has some operating leverage within its cost structure.

Management’s revenue guidance for the year, despite being raised slightly at the midpoint, does not seem to have a lot of conservatism in the numbers. With year-to-date growth of ~23% and management’s guidance of 23-24%, this could imply some acceleration for the remainder of the year. With billings growth of 20% during the quarter, investors are likely not 100% confident in this revenue acceleration.

Assuming INST finishes the year within management’s revenue guidance of $258-260 million, we can start to build out a valuation framework. With a current market cap of ~$1.5 billion and $47.5 million of cash, we can back into an enterprise value of ~$1.45 billion. Using the midpoint of management’s guidance, $259 million, this implies a 2019 revenue multiple of ~5.6x.

If we believe revenue will decelerate in 2020, as it naturally should unless the company completes additional acquisitions or accelerates its organic growth, we could imply a 20% growth rate, resulting in 2020 revenue of ~$310 million and a 2020 revenue multiple of ~4.7x. While the valuation does appear cheap compared to other software names, there are a few factors to consider with this name.

First, revenue growth is not always consistent, as seen with the 21% growth in Q1 and 26% growth in Q2. Investors will typically place a lower multiple on inconsistent names.

Second, INST still has negative operating margins, and while it is expanding, the company continues have negative cash flow. Year to date, free cash flow is -$55 million, which compares to the company’s cash balance of $47.5 million. Management does remain confident in breakeven cash flow for the year, implying ~$55 million in Q3/Q4, though the balance between free cash flow and cash is too close for some investors.

While there are a lot of positive to like in the name, I believe investors will continue to remain on the sidelines until INST can demonstrate a little more consistency in growth and operating results. I remain bullish on the company over the long term, but would be more tempted to build a position in the name if the stock trades closer to $33-35.

Risks to the company include continued free cash flow loss, would could ultimately require an outside cash injection. Revenue growth, while impressive at 26% during the quarter, has been somewhat inconsistent, and if we see revenue decelerate meaningfully, investors could punish the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.