A Dividend Growth Analysis Of The Dividend Champions

Overview

In this article I present my first analysis of the Dividend Champions. The Dividend Champions are U.S. stocks that have grown their dividend for 25+ years in a row. This is a fairly select list as only 107 companies have successfully done so. This is out of the over 4,000 companies listed on stock exchanges at the end of 2018. These companies have survived periods of inflation, stock market crashes, global crisis and deep recessions. They may not have grown revenue and earnings per share every year, but they annually raised the dividend without fail for 25 years straight. Note that the Dividend Champion list is broader than the Dividend Aristocrats List. The latter requires membership in the S&P 500 and a minimum market capitalization of $3B. For this reason, it is possible for a company to be a Dividend Champion but not a Dividend Aristocrat.

The highest ranked stock in my model is A.O. Smith (AOS), which only became a Dividend Champion this past year. But several other stocks perform well, and a few are undervalued including Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The analysis also points to several high yielding stocks with low valuations including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), AT&T (T), Universal Corp. (UVV), and a few others. But the tradeoff is that these stocks tend to have negative or low EPS growth rates, low dividend growth rates and in some cases high payout ratios.

Source: Magic of Dividend Champions

Background

In these analyses I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5 years EPS growth rate

5 years dividend growth rate

10 years dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research, not make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 10-years, dividend-to-FCF ratio, as well as company-specific matters, e.g. management.

Top 5 Dividend Champions In Each Criterion

The table below lists the 107 Dividend Champions in order of consecutive years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, chemical, financial, utility, and real estate stocks in the table. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) was recently promoted to a Dividend King and is no longer a Dividend Champion. The two stocks with the longest streak of consecutive dividend increases are National Fuel Gas (NFG) and Sysco Corp. (SYY) both with 49 years. These stocks will likely become Dividend Kings next year. The list of Dividend Champions expanded by 12 this past year due to the addition of Albemarle Corp. (ALB), A.O. Smith Corp., Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW), Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Expeditors International (EXPD), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), Southside Bancshares (SBSI), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), and United Technologies (UTX).

In the chart below, the green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or not applicable. For example, Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Champions

Source: Data from dripinvesting.orgas of August 30, 2019, Seeking Alpha and Morningstar

The Dividend Champions that have the most top 5 rankings in this analysis are A.O. Smith Corp., Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), and Nucor Corp. (NUE). All three stocks rank highly for three criteria. A.O. Smith has very high EPS and 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates. Roper has very high 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates and also a very low payout ratio. Nucor has a high 5-year EPS growth rate, low payout ratio, and very low valuation. In general, the stocks with the highest yields do not do well in the other criteria rankings. One interesting point is that the average trailing P/E ratio is 26.0, which is greater than the broader market average. This suggests that investors are buying shares of Dividend Champions over other stocks pointing to the current popularity of dividend growth strategies.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs.

In the first graph I compare dividend yield versus 5-year EPS growth rate. Ideally, a stock should be in the top right corner of the graph, but no Dividend Champions really have high yield combined with high EPS growth rates. The stock with the highest dividend yield and the highest EPS growth rate is Urstadt Biddle, a REIT, and a relative newcomer to the list. But both Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) and People’s United Financial (PBCT) perform well from this perspective. The great majority of the stocks are in a box that is bound by 4% yield and 20% 5-year EPS growth rate.

There are several energy stocks that are popular with small investors seeking income that have high yields and high negative EPS growth rates over the past 5 years. This includes oil and energy names Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP). Oil prices have been volatile over the past few years leading to volatile top and bottom lines for these companies. This volatility has in some cases led to higher payout ratios and slower dividend growth. Insurance industry stocks also show up on the list with high yields and negative EPS growth rates over the past 5 years. This includes Old Republic International (ORI) and Mercury General Corp. (MCY). The stock with the highest yield is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) mostly due to the declining stock price. But Tanger’s trailing 5-year EPS growth has been negative. Furthermore, malls in general are facing headwinds due to the so-called retail apocalypse.

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs, I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. In general, Dividend Champions with high yields tend to have low dividend growth rate and those with low yields tend to have higher dividend growth rates. From this perspective, both A.O. Smith and Ross Stores stand out with dividend growth rates for the past 5 years and 10 years of over 20% but comparatively low yields. On the other hand, AT&T, Universal, and Urstadt Biddle have relatively high yields of over 5% but low dividend growth rate in the past 5 years and 10 years. Helmerich & Payne is an outlier with a dividend yield and dividend growth rates far greater than the other Dividend Champions. Note that the 10-year dividend growth rate is over 30%, which is likely not sustainable. In fact, the 5-year dividend growth rate is lower at ~17%, illustrating that the dividend growth rate is decelerating. Of interest is Franklin Resources (BEN) that has a dividend yield near 4% and an accelerating dividend growth rate. However, asset managers have struggled as a group with declining AUM except for some exceptions.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph, I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Ideally, a stock should be in the top left corner of the graph. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. Several stocks have no long-term debt including Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Pentair (PNR), Brady Corp. (BRC), T. Rowe Price Group, SEI Investments Company (SEIC), First Financial Corp. (THFF), Westamerica Bancorp (WABC), and Expeditors International (EXPD). Several perennial favorite Dividend Champions have high D/E ratios over 2.0 including Clorox Company (CLX), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), and Sysco Corp. I do not currently believe that the dividend is at risk for most of these companies. They tend to have leading market positions and generally good cash flows. Two stocks with comparatively high yields and high D/E ratios are Tanger and Meredith Corporation (MDP). The stock prices of both stocks are currently under pressure. Tanger due to ownership of malls, as discussed above. Meredith has exposure to declining print media and challenges integrating the acquisition of Time Inc. in 2018.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph, I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. Ideally for this graph a stock should be in the top left corner. A high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. On the other hand, stocks in the bottom right corner should be avoided due to high payout ratios and low yields. Franklin Resources, People’s United Financial (PBCT), Community Trust Bankcorp (CTBI), Walgreens Boots Alliance and Nucor have yields greater than 3% but also have payout ratios less than 65% (my threshold). These stocks are worth looking at in greater detail.

Two stocks with very high payout ratios are Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) and Meredith. Interestingly, there is a roughly linear trend since as the payout ratio increases the yield increases although the correlation is not strong. But still stocks should not deviate too much from this line. One exception are REITs which will have high payout ratios as seen in the chart. Note that the water utility Aqua America, Inc. (WTR), which is very popular with small investors, deviates from this line due to the relatively high payout ratio.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph, I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations. Stocks that fit this metric Universal Corp, AT&T, Exxon Mobil Corp., People’s United Financial, Mercury General Corp. (MCY), and Leggett & Platt. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. I want to buy low and hold forever. Stock with the undesirable combination of high valuation and low yield include Thomson Reuters, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BDX), Aqua America, and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT).

Source: Dividend Power

Ranking Model

In this section I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company-specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are A.O. Smith, T. Rowe Price Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ross Stores, and BancFirst Corp. (BANF). These stocks tend to have high 5-year EPS growth rates and dividend growth rates. The lowest ranked stock using my ranking methodology is Meredith due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, high beta, and high valuation.

This month I provide a summary of A.O. Smith since it is the top ranked stock of the Dividend Champions. I also provide a summary of Walgreen Boots Alliance since the valuation is relatively low and it is highly ranked.

A.O. Smith Corp. – A.O. Smith is a manufacturer and seller of residential and commercial water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company has two operating segments that are North America and Rest of World. The company derives the majority of revenue from North America but also has a major presence in China (34% of sales). Most revenue is derived from the wholesale replacement market with a smaller percentage from the new construction. A.O. Smith is the clear market leader for water heaters in the U.S with just under 40% residential market share and about 50% commercial market share in 2018. A.O. Smith is also the market leader in residential water heaters in China with over 25% market share, and also water purifiers with over 25% market share. From a dividend perspective, A.O. Smith has raised the dividend for 25 consecutive years. The forward dividend is $0.88 per share and the payout ratio is a reasonable 35.5%. The company has consistently returned cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. A.O. Smith performs well in my rankings due to relatively high 5-year EPS growth, high dividend growth, low payout ratio and low D/E ratio. In addition, the valuation has come down and is below the company’s 5-year average. Two negatives are that the stock is volatile with a beta over 1.5 and the dividend yield of 1.89% is below the broader market average. A.O. Smith has been a growth story for the past 10-years. But saying that, the company is experiencing a slight decline in sales in the U.S. and a larger sales decline in China due to global economic weakness. It is likely that A.O. Smith will have lower earnings in 2019 compared to 2018 if the global economy remains slow.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Walgreens Boots Alliance operates about 15,000 pharmacies in the U.S. and other countries. It is the largest retail pharmacy with slightly over 20% market share. Roughly 75% of sales are from the U.S. Retail Pharmacy, 10% from International Retail Pharmacy, and around 20% from Wholesale. The company owns a 26% equity stake in AmerisourceBergen and a 40% equity stake in Sinopharm Holdings Guoda Drugstore Co Ltd. Walgreens Boots is facing reimbursement pressures in the U.S. and Europe leading to top-line pressures. In addition, there is also the negative news regarding opioid lawsuits on distributors and potential settlements. Furthermore, Walgreens Boots bought over 2,000 Rite-Aid stores in 2017 and is slowly integrating these stores. These stores tend to have lower productivity than original Walgreens stores. Walgreens Boots has raised the dividend for 44 straight years. The current forward dividend is $1.83 per share with a dividend yield of roughly 3.5% and a payout ratio of about 37%. Walgreens has returned cash to shareholders by consistently increasing the dividend and share buybacks. Walgreens Boots performs well in my rankings due to the relatively decent yield, high 5-year EPS growth rate, high 10-year dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, low D/E ratio, low beta, and low valuation. On a negative note, the 5-year dividend growth rate is less than the 10-year dividend growth rate indicating a deceleration. Walgreens Boots will likely continue facing pressure on reimbursements as this is still currently an industry-wide challenge.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Champions

The Dividend Champions is a reasonable list to start for those seeking income and/or dividend growth. This is a fairly large list of stocks and at any one time, at least a handful are undervalued. Of the top five stocks in my rankings, I am currently long only T. Rowe Price. But I am not adding to my position at the moment since my position is full and the stock is trading near a 52-week high. However, if the stock price drops and the yield goes over 3%, I will likely add to my position. I am interested in both A.O. Smith and Walgreens Boots. I like that A.O. Smith is the market leader in the U.S. and is growing internationally. But with a slow global economy and an unknown timeline for a turnaround in China sales, I am fine waiting for a better entry point. Note that the stock traded as low as ~$40 per share earlier this year and is now trading at near $50 per share. Additionally, the yield is below the broader market average so one is not paid to wait. Walgreens Boots is also interesting but there is no sign of reduced pressure on reimbursements. But still the current P/E ratio is well below the 5-year average of about 21.0 and with a decent yield one is paid to wait. As a final note, I will periodically continue this series on Dividend Champions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, ECL, MDT, MKC, BDX, PEP, MCD, WST, CLX, ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.