Revlon Looks Fairly Valued After Its Recent Rally

Unfortunately, I believe that there are far too many optimistic assumptions priced in right now. Thus, Revlon's risk-to-reward isn't attractive enough at these levels.

There's also a wild card in the company. A potential buyout would likely imply a premium and send the shares much higher. However, an unfavorable headline in this regard could make Revlon trade lower.

Revlon remains at a decisive moment in its history. The company can either turn around its operations or crumble under the weight of its ever-increasing debt.

Revlon (NYSE: REV) is at a crossroads. At this point, a turnaround could take the company’s valuation significantly higher (if successful). Also, a potential buyout and a possible improvement in EBITDA margins should warrant higher prices in the shares. Unfortunately, this story is not without substantial risks. The truth is that REV is getting crushed by its ever-increasing debt burden. Interest payments alone are starting to become unmanageable. In my opinion, the company’s current valuation doesn’t seem to justify these risks. Thus, I think investors should wait for lower prices before initiating a small speculative position in REV.

Image: REV’s logo

Overview

A few factors are affecting Revlon right now. First of all, the shares are incredibly oversold. After all, the stock traded at roughly $560 in 1998. Since then, it has plummeted to the most recent low of around $14 per share. So, playing REV as an oversold bounce is entirely justifiable. Additionally, it seems to be trading near support. So, the technical perspective is supportive of higher prices.

Source: TradingView, author’s elaboration

Furthermore, REV might be starting to turn around. Over the past few years, the company has faced an increasingly competitive environment due to the recent trend of celebrities launching their beauty products. As a result, its top line suffered, and the company had to increase its debt to fund its operations substantially. Currently, REV is highly leveraged, which raises its risk profile significantly.

You see, a successful turnaround requires revenue growth despite this challenging outlook. However, also, REV must improve its margins to succeed. This is a “one-two” punch that should help the company to repay its debts and heal its balance sheet. The problem is that investors need both to succeed. If REV’s margins improve but sales don’t, then the debt should rise regardless. Conversely, revenue growth without margin improvement won’t be enough to pay down the company’s debt either.

Revlon's debt is getting out of control

Thus, the clock is ticking for REV. Every year, its debt burden increases. This is increasingly dangerous because the company currently has to pay almost $180 million in interest payments alone. This is a very frightening picture, because REV’s cash from operations is negative. Even at their 2014 high, REV’s CFOs were well below $200 million. Thus, its cash interest payments of $177.7 million are getting out of control. If unchecked, it could spell bankruptcy for the company.

Source: REV’s 2018 10-K

So, REV’s debt is already spiraling out of control. The company itself admits that it's going to keep requiring additional financing to keep running its operations for the foreseeable future. As you might expect, this puts shareholders at substantial risk if the credit markets dry up. Naturally, this is not an imminent risk. However, if you're holding period is over one year, then this risk becomes a factor worth considering. After all, we are probably late in the current economic cycle. Thus, over the next few years, the risk of a liquidity event is significant. Unfortunately, if this were to happen, it would likely spell disaster for shareholders. In fact, total loss of capital is possible because REV’s stake on its productive assets (i.e., “Product Corporation”) is pledged as collateral for its loans.

Source: REV’s 2018 10-K

The wild card

Nevertheless, there's also the possibility of the company getting bought out. This would likely imply a premium for shareholders at these levels. The recent news flow surrounding the company suggests that a deal is brewing. Therefore, betting on the possibility of a buyout is a perfectly viable strategy at these levels. Still, this is not without its risks. That rumors of buyouts and mergers don't always materialize. Hence, investors are exposing themselves to headline risks in REV. After all, all it takes is for a single article/story claiming that “the deal is off” or that REV is “no longer interested in selling” for the shares to plunge.

Source: Seeking Alpha. REV’s news flow suggests that a potential sale is possible.

Valuation

In any case, I think it is vital to have a reasonable approximation to REV’s intrinsic value. As you might imagine, pricing a company like Revlon is somewhat tricky. You see, the company isn’t even profitable. Moreover, REV’s FCF is currently negative, and also its cash from operations is in the red. So, we have very little to work with for our valuation.

Nevertheless, we can still use REV’s EBITDA. In my view, this can be a misleading metric because it completely ignores interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. After all, these expenses have to be accounted for in the company's “real life” operations. Still, if we subtract REV’s CAPEX, its EBITDA yields an “adjusted” FCF metric that can be useful. Furthermore, we can compare this resulting metric with the company's enterprise value. This way, we would take into account REV’s FCF power in light of its substantial debt burden.

As you can see, according to my model, REV has been historically traded at approximately a 10-15 EV multiple. However, since 2017, the company's EV multiple skyrocketed due to its plunging EBITDA. I imagine that the market is pricing in a rebound in REV’s EBITDA because it is still trading at a historically high EV multiple. Nevertheless, if a turnaround occurs, I think it is likely that these EV multiple will likely revert to their historical mean. For the sake of simplicity, I've used a 15 multiple, which seems reasonable.

Finally, I've also plugged in Mittleman Brothers’ optimistic figures into my model. This is a fund that is also betting on the company's turnaround. In one of their investment letters, they articulated their investment thesis. In my view, their assumptions are likely overly optimistic, as they expect $500 million in EBITDA and $3.1 billion in sales within a few years. Regardless, I've used their figures as inputs in my model, and with that, I obtained REV’s implied valuation. The results show that REV does have some upside at these levels. It seems that at around $21 per share, Revlon would be close to fairly valued. The problem here is that this valuation requires a lot of enthusiastic assumptions.

Conclusion

In my view, buying REV is betting on a potential turnaround or a buyout. Theoretically, these scenarios are possible. Moreover, if everything goes according to plan, REV could reward investors very nicely over the long term. However, there's also another side of the story. As previously mentioned, the ever-increasing debt burden is getting out of control. This is why the company must increase its top line and improve its margins. However, competing against celebrity-endorsed product lines is going to be challenging. In a way, investors would be betting on this trend being only a fad, and expecting consumers to return to legacy makeup producers like Revlon eventually. Unfortunately, if any of these assumptions are incorrect, then it could spell disaster for shareholders. In my view, REV’s "worst-case" scenario involves Chapter 11 and possibly total loss of capital.

This is why I think it is best to avoid Revlon at these levels. I believe that REV’s potential upside doesn't entirely justify its severe risks. However, all else equal, at $14 per share, the potential upside was roughly 50% (according to my model). Thus, if that price ever happens again, it could be a decent entry point for new investors.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.