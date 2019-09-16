WTI Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Higher To Key Supply, Sell Response There As Balance Continues

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher to 58.76s where sell excess halted the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 54s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation did play out, albeit modestly, as price discovery higher developed to 58.76s before structural sell excess halted the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower then developed to 54s into Thursday’s auction, where structural buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. Balance then developed, 54s-55.68s, ahead of Friday’s auction, settling at 54.97s.

08-13 September, 2019

This week’s auction saw buying interest in Monday’s auction, 56.84s, driving price higher to 58.16s. Buying interest emerged, 57.81s/58.03s, ahead of and into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout attempt developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 58.76s. Structural sell excess developed there, driving price lower to 57.20s, where a structural buy excess formed following Tuesday’s NY close.

Minor price discovery higher developed into Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point 58.30s. Selling interest then emerged, 57.91s, ahead of the EIA release (-6.9mil vs. -2.7mil expected). Price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 55.61s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Sell-side continuation developed in Thursday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 54s. Structural buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged, 54.53s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance development ensued, 54s-55.58s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 54.97s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did play out, albeit modestly, as price discovery higher developed to 58.76s before structural sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence and driving price lower. This week’s rotation (476 ticks) was above the average weekly range expectancy (407 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s demand cluster, 55.68s-54.50s, will be key. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 53.50s-52.80s/51.75s-50.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 57.20s-58.75s/60s-61s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 60.94s-50.52s. Near-term bias shifted sell side, barring failure of 56.34s as resistance.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July, where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects a decline in MM short posture (44k contracts) as the short posture trend is lower. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. Despite that, MM net long posture is now also declining as Open Interest declines, implying a mixed leveraged capital picture. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.