Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/12/19

Includes: CELH, DRAD, FTAI, SAFE, TPTX, WMS
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile, based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), and;
  • Celsius (CELH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), and;
  • Digirad (DRAD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Medallia (MDLA);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Meritage Homes (MTH);
  • Maximus (MMS);
  • LPL Financial (LPLA);
  • Elastic (ESTC);
  • Arista Networks (ANET), and;
  • Amphastar Pharm (AMPH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Flotek Industries (FTK), and;
  • Anterix (ATEX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Berkshire Partners

BO

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

JB*

$59,499,999

2

Leone Douglas M

DIR,BO

Medallia

MDLA

B

$11,227,928

3

Glaxosmithkline

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

JB*

$7,999,965

4

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$3,017,435

5

Eberwein Jeffrey

DIR

Digirad

DRAD

JB*

$3,000,000

6

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$2,493,234

7

Moore Roy E Jr

VP

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

JB*

$1,993,250

8

Milmoe William H

DIR,BO

Celsius

CELH

B

$1,800,000

9

Nierenberg David

DIR

Flotek Industries

FTK

B

$642,330

10

Tuchman Martin

DIR

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors

FTAI

JB*

$633,158

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Sanofi

BO

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

S

$48,611,804

2

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Elastic

ESTC

S

$8,875,394

3

Hilton Steven J

CEO,DIR

Meritage Homes

MTH

S

$6,767,813

4

Zhang Jack Y

CEO,DIR,BO

Amphastar Pharm

AMPH

JS*

$6,246,000

5

Morton David H Jr

CFO

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$5,558,171

6

Race Charles

O

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$5,366,951

7

Montoni Richard A

VCB

Maximus

MMS

AS

$2,762,274

8

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,703,934

9

Kalbaugh John Andrew

MD

Lpl Financial

LPLA

AS

$2,578,497

10

Duda Kenneth

CTO,VP

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$2,553,470

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.