Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile, based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), and;

Celsius (CELH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), and;

Digirad (DRAD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Medallia (MDLA);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Regeneron Pharm (REGN);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Okta (OKTA);

Meritage Homes (MTH);

Maximus (MMS);

LPL Financial (LPLA);

Elastic (ESTC);

Arista Networks (ANET), and;

Amphastar Pharm (AMPH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Flotek Industries (FTK), and;

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Berkshire Partners BO Advanced Drainage Systems WMS JB* $59,499,999 2 Leone Douglas M DIR,BO Medallia MDLA B $11,227,928 3 Glaxosmithkline DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX JB* $7,999,965 4 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $3,017,435 5 Eberwein Jeffrey DIR Digirad DRAD JB* $3,000,000 6 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $2,493,234 7 Moore Roy E Jr VP Advanced Drainage Systems WMS JB* $1,993,250 8 Milmoe William H DIR,BO Celsius CELH B $1,800,000 9 Nierenberg David DIR Flotek Industries FTK B $642,330 10 Tuchman Martin DIR Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors FTAI JB* $633,158

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Sanofi BO Regeneron Pharm REGN S $48,611,804 2 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Elastic ESTC S $8,875,394 3 Hilton Steven J CEO,DIR Meritage Homes MTH S $6,767,813 4 Zhang Jack Y CEO,DIR,BO Amphastar Pharm AMPH JS* $6,246,000 5 Morton David H Jr CFO Anaplan PLAN S $5,558,171 6 Race Charles O OKTA OKTA AS $5,366,951 7 Montoni Richard A VCB Maximus MMS AS $2,762,274 8 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,703,934 9 Kalbaugh John Andrew MD Lpl Financial LPLA AS $2,578,497 10 Duda Kenneth CTO,VP Arista Networks ANET AS $2,553,470

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

