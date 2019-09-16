RLJ Lodging: Rebranding And Disposition Of Non-Core Assets Will Improve Its Portfolio Mix

Investment Thesis

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) delivered modest growth in Q2 2019. The REIT recently announced disposition of 39 lower growth profile hotels. In addition, the company also plans to rebrand 20 hotels in the next 3 years. These strategic moves should improve its portfolio mix. However, rebranding may result in temporary disruptions to its business in 2020 depending on the timing of the execution. RLJ currently pays a 7.6%-yielding dividend. Despite its attractive dividend yield, given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle and that its revenue may be impacted from its rebranding initiative, near-term catalysts may be limited. Therefore, we think investors can remain on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

RLJ delivered modest growth in its Q2 2019. As can be seen from the table below, its Q2 2019 occupancy ratio improved by 40 basis points to Q2 2019. Similarly, its revenue per available room increased to $155.42 in Q2 2019 from $153.80 in Q2 2018. The company saw its EBITDA margin declined slightly by 40 basis points to 35.1% in Q2 2019. The decline was primarily due to wage growth of 3%.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

RLJ’s decision to sell 39 lower growth hotels is beneficial

In the past quarter, RLJ announced to sell 39 lower growth hotels. We like its move as these are hotels that have much lower growth profile than the rest of its portfolio. These hotels are located in slower growth submarkets in Austin and Denver. The average RevPAR of these hotels is about $50 below RLJ’s average RevPAR of $155 in Q2 2019. RLJ sold these hotels at an EBITDA multiple of 10.6x. This is slightly higher than the company’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.13x. We think the company sold these hotels at a reasonable price, especially considering the fact that these 39 hotels are lower growth hotels.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Rebranding initiative should result in long-term RevPAR growth

RLJ also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Wyndham (NYSE:WH) to terminate its NOI guarantee at the end of 2019. This is three years ahead of the expiration. These 8 Wyndham hotels represent about 13% of RLJ’s EBITDA. These hotels are located in prime locations in many core urban markets such as San Diego, Houston, Boston, Charleston, Santa Monica, etc. Besides these 8 Wyndham hotels, there are also 12 other hotels that management has identified for rebranding. The company plans to rebrand these hotels starting in 2020 (in phases) over the next three years. We like RLJ’s strategy to rebrand these hotels for the following reasons:

(1) The strength of Wyndham brand is attracting customers who want to stay in mid-scale hotels. However, the 8 Wyndham hotels that RLJ plans to rebrand are located in prime locations. Therefore, they can be converted to higher scale hotels. Rebranding these 8 hotels to Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt’s sub-brands (Curio, Tapestry Collection, Hyatt Centric, etc.) makes sense as these sub-brands will attract a different group of customers who want to stay in upper upscale or upscale hotels. This should result in significant growth in RevPAR and improvements in occupancy ratio.

(2) Rebranding hotels to premium brands such as Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton makes sense as these premium brands have significantly higher loyalty members than the 77 million loyalty members of Wyndham hotels. Hilton has 94 million members and Marriott has 133 million loyalty members. In fact, more than 50% of sales of Hilton and Marriott hotels stem from customers within their loyalty programs. Therefore, these premium brands do attract more loyal customers to their branded hotels.

While there are significant growth opportunities from RLJ’s rebranding initiative, investors should keep in mind that near-term results may be impacted in the next few years depending on the timing of the execution of the rebranding. First, RLJ needs to invest in capital to rebrand these hotels (e.g., renovation). Second, it may result in significant disruption to its revenue depending on the timing of the execution. Third, the current labor market (record low unemployment rate) may make it challenging to execute its strategy. There may be delays or increase in renovation costs depending on how tight the labor market is.

Strong Balance Sheet

RLJ has a solid balance sheet. The REIT’s total debt is around $2.2 billion at the end of June 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8x is way below the 3.8x average of its lodging peers. RLJ’s interest coverage ratio of 4.7x is also solid.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

RLJ Lodging has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the chart below, RLJ has no debts maturing before 2021. This means that any near-term interest rate hikes will not have any meaningful impact on its interest expenses.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

We have likely already passed the peak of this economic cycle

Investors should keep in mind that hotel industry is highly cyclical. When the economy is expanding rapidly, people need to travel for business activities. Similarly, there will be more leisure trips as consumers have more cash to spend in an economic boom. On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options.

In the U.S., the strength of the U.S. economy appears to be weakening towards the second half of 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the U.S. has declined considerably in 2019. This deceleration is not good news for the hotel industry as businesses usually will cut travel expenses in order to preserve cash in an economic downturn.

Source: CEIC Data

On the consumer side, U.S. consumer confidence remains at an elevated level but is showing signs of weakness. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. consumer sentiment index declined sharply to 89.8 in August 2019.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Index (Source: Trading Economics)

Based on the data we have seen from both U.S. business and consumer indexes, we think we have already passed the peak of this economic cycle. While the Fed may act more aggressively to cut its key interest rates to prolong this economic cycle, the uncertainty is still very high, especially considering the fact that hotel industry generally will experience declining RevPAR and occupancy rates in an economic downturn.

Valuation Analysis

RLJ expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.98-2.10 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 8.56x. This is in line with its peers who trade between 8x and 10x.

A 7.6%-yielding dividend

RLJ currently pays a regular common stock dividend of $0.33 per quarter or $1.32 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 7.6%. The company has frequently increased its dividend. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 7.6% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past year.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like RLJ’s strategy to rebrand its hotels and to focus on premium branded hotels. The company also has a solid balance sheet. However, like many other hotel REITs, RLJ’s business is highly cyclical. We think its shares are trading at an attractive valuation. However, if the U.S. economy falls into a recession, we expect its top and bottom lines to decline. In addition, the company’s strategy of rebranding some of its hotels may result in room displacements in the near term. Therefore, we think investors can stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.