NG Weekly: July Supply Fails As The Squeeze Continues

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an incomplete buy-side sequence from 2.02s. This probability path did play out as sellers trapped amidst buying interest early week, driving price higher to 2.65s. Selling interest emerged there in Tuesday’s auction, halting the buy-side sequence as balance developed, 2.65s-2.51s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.63s.

08-13 September 2019:

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 2.52s, upon Sunday’s Globex open. Sellers then trapped, 2.53s, in Monday’s auction, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout through July’s key supply. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.61s, where buying interest emerged into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued into Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.65s. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, halting the week’s buy-side sequence.

Price discovery lower ensued through the remainder of Tuesday’s trade into Wednesday, achieving a stopping point, 2.53s, developed. Balance developed, 2.53s-2.60s, through the remainder of Wednesday’s trade. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Thursday’s Globex trade as buyers trapped and Wednesday’s low failed, achieving a stopping point, 2.51s. Minor buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, driving price higher through the EIA release (+78 bcf v +82 bcf expected) to 2.58s. Balance developed, 2.59s-2.55s, into Friday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 2.58s-2.60s, driving price higher to 2.64s, testing key resistance ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.63s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did unfold as last week’s resistance failed and price discovery higher developed through July’s key supply cluster. This week’s auction occurs as a buy-side continuation within the buy-side sequence begun from major support, 2.02s, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key supply cluster, 2.62s-2.64s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.67s-2.73s/2.85s-2.90s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.46s-2.40s/2.30s-2.27s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week remains buy-side within the context of an incomplete buy-side sequence from 2.02s (the market is likely in the 5th (final) wave of the current buy-side sequence). The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only since mid-June has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of August 13 (-367k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago is now diminishing from extreme (-235k contracts to -97k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now shifted as leveraged capital scrambles to cover these short positions “in the hole.” In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

