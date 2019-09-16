Domino's Pizza: A Great Growth Story At A Fair Price

Those who purchase the stock at its opportune valuation level are likely to enjoy high returns, thanks to earnings growth and an expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) has shed 14% since its most recent earnings report, in July. The market has punished the stock for the recent deceleration in its growth trajectory, which has resulted primarily from heating competition. However, the growth story of the pizza company is intact. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the opportune valuation of the stock and wait patiently for the market to turn its focus again on the exciting growth prospects of the company.

Business overview

When a stock plunges, it is important for investors to make sure they understand the reasons behind the plunge before purchasing the stock. The latest earnings report of Domino’s caused a sell-off of the stock due to three reasons. First of all, the company missed the analysts’ revenue consensus for a fifth consecutive quarter. In addition, while U.S. same-store sales grew at a healthy 3.0% annual rate, analysts were expecting them to grow much faster, by 4.7%.

The above two reasons would normally cause some short-term pressure on the stock, but Domino’s has experienced short-term setbacks in its performance in the past and has always accelerated its growth later. Therefore, the main reason behind the recent decline in the stock was management’s admission that it was facing heating competition in the U.S. due to the expansion of third-party delivery firms. While some competitors of Domino’s, such as Papa John’s (PZZA), are using third-party delivery platforms to enhance their market share, Domino’s refuses to use these platforms in order to protect its margins. The market fears that this strategy of Domino’s will weigh on its sales growth.

As this is an issue that shows up for the first time in the history of Domino’s, it is natural for investors to be concerned. This is the main reason behind the decline of the stock to its 52-week lows two weeks ago. However, it is critical to realize that Domino’s is by far the leader in digital sales. To be sure, it generates more than 65% of its U.S. sales and more than half of its global retail sales from digital channels. Thanks to its technological superiority and its superior taste and value offerings, the company is likely to protect its market share and remain in its unparalleled growth trajectory for many more years.

Growth prospects

Domino’s has grown its U.S. same-store sales and its international same-store sales for 33 and 102 consecutive quarters, respectively. This unparalleled performance record is a testament to the strength of its business model and its exemplary business execution. The same-store sales growth rate of Domino’s is by far the greatest in its peer group.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

It is also remarkable that the vast majority of U.S. sales growth has come from traffic growth, not from price hikes. To provide perspective, in the last three years, 88% of U.S. sales growth has resulted from traffic growth. This is in contrast to the norm for most of the competitors of the pizza chain.

Even better, despite its tremendous historical performance record, Domino’s still has ample room to continue growing for the next several years. The pizza chain currently has about 16,300 stores in more than 85 countries, but still sees the potential for more than 3,500 additional stores in its top 15 markets. The company can thus grow its store count by about 21% in its top 15 markets, and can enhance its growth even further by opening new stores in the other 70 markets where it is currently present.

Management recently reaffirmed its growth outlook for the next five years. The company continues to expect to grow its sales by 8-12% per year, thanks to 3-6% same-store sales growth and 6-8% annual growth in its store count. Due to the economies of scale that result from higher revenues and the meaningful share repurchases that Domino’s implements, the company is likely to grow its earnings per share at an even faster rate. Analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 28% over the next two years, from $9.43 this year to $12.08 in 2021. It is also worth noting that Domino’s has exceeded analysts’ earnings per share estimates in 11 out of the last 12 quarters.

Valuation

Following its impressive business performance in the last five years, Domino’s has traded at price-to-earnings ratios around 30.0 during this period. Given next year’s expected earnings per share of $10.80, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. While this valuation level may seem rich to most investors, it is critical to realize that it is much cheaper than the valuation of the stock in the last five years. Moreover, the stock deserves a premium valuation given its exceptional growth record and the company's exciting future growth prospects. Those who purchase the stock at its current level are likely to enjoy high total returns owing to two factors: earnings growth and expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio.

Final thoughts

Due to the recent headwinds facing Domino’s, investors are given a rare chance to purchase the stock at an attractive valuation level. While the company is facing increasing competition due to third-party delivery firms, its technological expertise and its superior offerings are likely to keep its growth story intact. Consumers will not turn their back to Domino’s due to its refusal to cooperate with third-party delivery partners. Overall, those who purchase Domino’s at its current suppressed price are likely to enjoy excessive returns in the upcoming years, not only because of earnings growth but also thanks to a higher earnings multiple whenever the market realizes that third-party delivery firms are not capable of disrupting the robust business model of Domino’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.