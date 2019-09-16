SCHV: Value Is Seeing Renewed Interest

However, in the short-term, value has seen strong momentum, at the expense of growth. This is likely due to economic concerns.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) as an investment option at its current market price. As a "dividend seeker", I often find compelling reasons to enter in to value funds, often due to their above-average income streams. This time around is no exception, as SCHV continues to deliver solid returns over time. On a macro-level, investors seem to be rotating away from growth strategies and in to value, which has benefited the fund short-term. While there is no telling if this trend will continue going forward, I believe SCHV continues to offer a solid entry point at these levels. The fund has seen dividend growth throughout 2019, which should provide a boost going forward as interest rates are expected to decline further. Additionally, the fund's weighting towards the Healthcare sector provides a defensive tilt that investors may be looking for if they have recession concerns. Finally, while the Financials sector has lagged the market for some time, the top bank holdings within SCHV continue to post strong earnings and boost their dividends.

Background

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to "track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $57.10/share and yields 2.79% annually. I recommended SCHV during my last review in May, and the fund has performed fairly well since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that SCHV has essentially moved in-line with the market over the past four months, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess the fund to see if it still made sense to recommend it. After review, I believe SCHV remains an attractive long-term hold, and I will explain why in detail below.

Value Has The Short-Term Momentum

To begin, I want to touch on the primary reason for the timing of this review. This is the marked reversal in returns between growth and value strategies. While growth has been beating value over the long run, the trend has also been more volatile, and that volatility has picked up over the past week. In fact, growth has posted a marked drop in the short-term, while value has simultaneously been seeing a sizeable gain, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This pattern has occurred while treasury yields have dropped, which indicates investors have been seeking relative safety. Due to trade and economic growth concerns, investors are clearly re-thinking the "risk-on" trade, but also wanting to stay exposed to equities. This has been benefiting value stocks/funds in a very noticeable way.

While the index returns shown above illustrate the trend quite clearly, I want to show how this is impacting investors buying the corresponding Schwab ETFs. Over the past month, SCHV has bested its growth counter-part, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), by almost 2%, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the gain has come almost exclusively from the past trading week, when the two graph lines crisscrossed after September 6th. This tells me that value has the short-term momentum, despite lagging for years. While there is no guarantee that this will last long, if at all, it tells me that investors looking to add to their value positions right now could certainly use this bullish momentum as a valid justification for doing so.

Posting Double Digit Dividend Growth

A second point on SCHV has to do with dividend growth, which remains a primary attribute I look for when buying stocks/funds. While "high" dividends can also be attractive, I prefer growing dividends, primarily because that tells me two extremely important things about management. These are that management is both committed to returning capital to shareholders and also confident in the future outlook of the company. With this in mind, I continue to find SCHV's dividend story attractive. After registering strong dividend growth in Q1, the growth slowed a bit in Q2, but still registered a double digit gain, as shown below:

Q1 2018 Distribution Q1 2019 Distribution YOY Growth $.3316/share $.3833 15.6% Q2 2018 Distribution Q2 2019 Distribution YOY Growth $.3643/share $.4010/share 10.1%

Source: Charles Schwab (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, the dividend has been growing at a double digit pace consistently in the short term. While this is a metric that will fill me with confidence under most scenarios, it is especially relevant given the current outlook for interest rates. While rates have been declining already over the past few months, the market is expecting them to head even lower.

According to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for sentiment regarding interest rate movements, there is a very high probability that the Fed will cut rates by another .25 basis points at their September 18th meeting. While the probability for a no-cut meeting has been edging up over the last few sessions, the current reading shows an 88% chance of a cut, which would put the target rate between 175 - 200 basis points.

My takeaway here is this is positive for dividend paying funds, and especially those like SCHV that are growing their dividends. With dividend growth and a dropping risk-free rate, the spread between what SCHV offers in terms of income compared to treasuries will continue to increase (all other things being equal). This means the dividend growth attribute of SCHV will become even more attractive in the short-term, which should help generate investor interest in the fund.

Top Financial Stocks Performing Well

Another point I want to examine regarding SCHV is the fund's Financials exposure. This sector has been the top holding within SCHV for a while, and currently sits at just over 20% of total assets, which is up from 19% in May:

Source: Charles Schwab

In fairness, I want to mention that I currently have a "neutral" rating on the sector as a whole. However, I do find some compelling stocks within the broader sector, two of which are top-10 holdings in the fund - Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Collectively, these companies make up around 5.5% of SCHV's total assets, so an examination in to how these companies have been performing can be beneficial to SCHV investors.

Similar to my May review, I want to highlight how these companies have been performing by reviewing their most recent earnings statements. Back in May, these Q1 results looked strong, and after reviewing the Q2 results, my sentiment remains unchanged. To illustrate, I have compiled some key metrics from their quarterly filings, listed in the chart below (Dollar figures in millions):

Company Revenue YOY Change Net Income YOY Change Provision For Credit Losses YOY Change Recent Dividend Increase JPM $28,32 4% $9,652 16% $1,149 (5%) 12.5% BAC $23,084 2% $7,348 8% $857 3% 20%

Source: Seeking Alpha Financial Disclosures

As you can see, these results are strong across the board. Furthermore, the aggressive dividend growth from both companies is above what SCHV is offering. This tells me both JPM and BAC are helping drive the dividend growth rate, so their inclusion in the fund is particularly welcome.

My overall takeaway, while being cautious on Financials as a whole, is that selective positioning of the right bank stocks should be a net gain to most funds. I believe BAC and JPM are two "best in class" banks, and feel SCHV has the right type of Financials exposure for our current economic climate.

Healthcare: Certainty In An Uncertain World

My final point on SCHV's portfolio allocation is in regard to its second largest sector by weighting, which is Healthcare, at over 13% total assets. As my readers know, this is a sector I have been bullish on for a while, and I strongly recommend overweight exposure to this sector for the long term. There are multiple trends positively impacting the sector, that I believe will be around for the foreseeable future. These include an aging population, a growing population, and increased Healthcare-related spending by both consumers and governments. Furthermore, with trade disputes continuing to plague headlines, I am recommending sectors that are less reliant on foreign revenue sources for the time-being. These include areas like Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Healthcare.

For proof on the resilience of this sector, I look no further than the August jobs report released last Friday (9/6) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the report, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 130,000 in August. Notably, Healthcare was a primary driver of this figure, with 24,000 jobs coming from that sector alone. Positively, this is a continuation of a longer term trend, with the sector having added 392,000 over the past year.

Aside from strong job growth, the sector is also benefiting from increased spending, from individuals and governments. And this is a trend that is expected to continue for the next decade. According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, national health spending is projected to grow at an (average) annual rate of 5.5% per year until at least 2027. At this rate, health spending should grow faster than U.S. GDP (on an average annual basis), while prices for Healthcare goods and services are projected to grow around 2.5%, annually. This outlook means there is going to be quite a bit of growth going forward, and I do not see what could happen to change this scenario any time soon.

My takeaway here is the Healthcare sector is going to continue to grow, both in absolute terms and as a share of the U.S. economy. With long-term trends in place to ensure it remains this way for quite some time, I would advocate buying in to funds that have direct exposure to this sector. Fortunately, SCHV is a fund that has just that.

Bottom-line

SCHV continues to show me the money, offering a return essentially in-line with the S&P 500, but with a higher dividend yield and less volatility. With interest rates likely to drop again over the next few months, I believe funds offering above-average yields and dividend growth will out-perform. As such, I am adding to my SCHV position, especially given the bullish momentum value is seeing right now. Therefore, I continue to recommend investors consider positions in SCHV at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.