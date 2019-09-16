VXX: Stay Short Volatility

Volatility is highly mean reverting which means that the returns of VXX are going to depend on roll and roll is negative.

As you can see from the following momentum table provided by Seeking Alpha, shares of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) are pretty consistent in their performance - they tend to drop.

In this article, I will explain why shares of VXX basically continuously fall as well as why I believe that we will see shares fall at an even more rapid pace in the coming weeks.

The Instrument

There are a handful of different offerings in the volatility ETN and ETF space with each instrument providing its own unique exposure methodology to volatility futures. Different methodologies result in different sets of exposure which means that understanding the methodology of the volatility ETN or ETF you decide to trade is important. For this reason, a good half of this article will be spent looking under the hood of the VXX ETN to figure out exactly what drives returns in the instrument.

VXX is a fairly straightforward ETN in that it gives direct and unleveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures. This index is created by S&P Global and tracks the performance of investing in the front two futures contracts for CBOE’s VIX futures. The VIX is an index created from a basket of S&P 500 options with a 30-days maturity and represents an annualized implied volatility number. CBOE’s VIX futures settle against whatever the VIX is in a certain window.

There’s a lot of different steps here, but the basic idea is that if you are holding VXX, you are holding an instrument that gives a return as though you were continuously rolling a position in the front two months of VIX futures.

In almost all other ETFs and ETNs which give exposure to futures curves, the large scale trends of the underlying prices largely account for most of the trends in the instrument. Not so with volatility ETNs and ETFs. The reason for this is the simple fact that in the long run, volatility goes basically nowhere.

If you were to examine a trend in the S&P 500 annualized volatility for the last few decades, you would find that it largely stays between 10-20% per year with only brief excursions outside of this range. The fact that volatility is generally trendless means that mean reversion is a huge component of returns. Put simply, mean reversion is the concept that what goes up must come down and what goes down must come up. It actually is that simple when it comes to volatility for the most part and this relationship can be rigorously shown through a myriad of data analysis techniques.

Perhaps one of the simplest ways of showing mean reversion in volatility can be seen through a chart of the past percent changes in volatility compared to future percent changes in volatility as seen in the following. This chart shows a strong inverse correlation between the direction of a 50-day movement in volatility’s history versus where volatility progressed from that point. What goes up, tends to go down.

Another way of looking at the data is a simple comparison between the current level of annualized S&P 500 volatility and the percentage of times that volatility increased or decreased over the next 50 days.

As you can see, low levels of volatility typically lead to increases in volatility whereas almost anything above 12% or so tends to see volatility lower over the next 50-days. The simple fact that VIX is around 14.5 would imply that there’s probably a 55% chance that it’ll be lower 50 days from now based on all data since 1992.

This may have felt a bit like belaboring the point that volatility mean reverts, but understanding this tendency is key to understanding why VXX is dropping as well as why it is probably going to keep dropping. You see, since volatility largely goes nowhere over long periods of time, the actual return of the instrument is highly dependent on other factors: namely roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is the tendency for the price of futures contracts to approach the spot price (or the front month price) as time progresses. This tendency is well document and understood within finance and makes a lot of sense across virtually all asset classes with futures and forward markets.

The implications of roll yield to investors are dependent really on two basic things: what position does the investor have and what is the structure of the market in which the investor is required to roll exposure. When a market is in contango (front contract priced lower than back month contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative. The reason why it will be negative is that the long contracts where are held in later months will tend to decrease in price to approach the front month contract as time progresses, dampening overall returns for the strategy. Conversely, when a market is in backwardation (front contract priced above back contracts), roll yield on a long position will be positive because the long contracts held at lower prices will tend to trade up in value as time progresses to approach expiry.

VXX follows a strategy which continuously rolls exposure across the front month and second-month contract. Here is the current market structure of VIX futures to which VXX is exposed.

As you can see, the market is pretty steeply in contango. This means that the long contracts held in the back month are currently at a higher price than the long contracts held in the front month. Due to roll yield, these contracts will tend to trade down towards the front month contract as time progresses which will result in losses for the holders of the ETN if volatility goes nowhere.

If you remember, over long periods of time volatility hasn’t trended in the S&P 500, so going forward, VXX is likely to continue dropping in value as long as the market remains in contango. VIX futures are almost always in contango (as you can see on this website), so VXX is almost always going to be caught in a losing cycle of rolling long exposure in a backwardated market.

Market Action

Roll yield in and of itself can be a great reason to have a constant short bias or short position in VXX (preferably through options to avoid tail-risk). However, at present, the market is giving off strong signals that the downside is poised to accelerate in VXX in the coming days.

Specifically, there is a general trend in S&P 500 volatility which has to do with the underlying trend in prices. When prices rise, volatility tends to fall and when prices fall, volatility tends to rise. A good metric I’ve used to quantify this is simply look at what happens to volatility following price hitting a fresh 1-month high versus when price hits fresh 1-month lows. The following results show the percentage of times in which volatility is higher or lower following these two situations compared to the baseline directional movement of volatility.

As you can see, on average, volatility goes nowhere (50% chance of it increases or decreases in almost any 20 day period). However, when the market hits a new high, volatility decreases nearly 70% of the time 1-week into the future and around 60% of the time 1-month in the future. We have recently hit a few days of new fresh 1-month highs over the last week which puts us in a window of statistical tailwinds in which volatility is likely to fall into the future. As volatility falls over the next month, expect shares of VXX to drop at an accelerated rate (beyond just roll yield). It’s a great day to be short VXX.

