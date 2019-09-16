Noble Corporation: Market Is Definitely Improving But There Are Concerns

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced its second quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of GAAP earnings but it did beat their expectations on top-line revenues. A closer look at the company's earnings results does indeed show very solid improvements over what it has dealt with in past quarters, which will certainly be something that the company's shareholders will appreciate. However, the offshore drilling industry as a whole continues to struggle due to low dayrates and an oversupply of rigs and we can see that reflected very clearly in the company's results. Thus, Noble Corp. continues to remain something of a speculative play despite the improvements that we see here.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corp.'s second quarter 2019 earnings results:

Noble Corp. brought in total revenues of $292.936 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 13.38% increase over the $258.369 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $118.710 million during the period. This is a dramatic improvement over the $845.606 million operating loss that the company had during the prior year quarter.

Noble Corp. had a fleet utilization rate of 82% during the second quarter, which was an improvement over the 76% rate that it had in the first quarter.

The company has secured total contract awards and extensions of $303 million in the first half of the year. This compares favorably to the $133 million worth of awards that the company secured during the same period of last year.

Noble Corp. reported a net loss of $148.644 million during the second quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $878.032 million net loss that it reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It is quite certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance showed considerable improvement here compared to the prior year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this was the improvement in revenues that was driven by a higher fleet utilization. As I discussed in a previous article, Noble Corp. only had a fleetwide utilization rate of 54% in the second quarter, which was just off the lowpoint for the current industry cycle of 47% that was hit in the first quarter of 2018. In comparison, Noble Corp. had a fleetwide utilization rate of 82% in the most recent quarter. What this means is that a much higher percentage of the company's rig fleet was operating under contract (and therefore earning money) than what was the case in the prior year quarter. This should naturally result in a positive impact to revenues, which we do see here. All else being equal, more revenues coming in should translate into more money migrating down to the company's bottom line.

As is the case with most of the large offshore drilling contractors, Noble Corp. operates both ultra-deepwater floating rigs and shallow-water jack-ups. Both of these segments of the company's fleet saw their utilization rates improve significantly compared to the year-ago period (as well as when compared to the first quarter). In the second quarter, the company's floating rigs had a utilization rate of 67% compared to 60% in the first quarter of the year, which was certainly an improvement. It is even more of an improvement over the 39% that this division had in the year-ago quarter. This improvement in utilization is overall supportive of a recovery in the offshore drilling industry that Noble Corp. and other contractors have been telling us has been going on for a while now. Indeed, if we look at the global utilization and dayrate data, we can certainly see the improving conditions:

Source: IHS Markit

With that said, the recovery has been incredibly weak so far and as we can see above, the leading new contract dayrate still remains very low (although it is still higher than what we had a year ago). Thus, it does not seem likely that Noble Corp. will see its revenues surge upward anytime soon and they certainly will not be returning to anything like the revenues that it had in the first half of this decade. It is still nice to see more of the company's floating rigs working than we had last year though. Noble Corp. does note that the revenues produced by this division went down by about 6% quarter-over-quarter but that was due to the Noble Don Taylor completing work on its legacy contract, which was at a much higher dayrate, back in February. As it was still working up until February, the rig was still able to contribute some legacy dayrate to the first quarter 2019 earnings results but was not able to do so at all during the second quarter. We also saw the Noble Globetrotter II complete a drilling program in the Eastern Mediterranean early in the second quarter. While we did see some other rigs start work, it was not enough to completely offset the quarter-over-quarter revenue decline.

Noble Corp. also saw the utilization rate of its jack-up rig fleet improve during the second quarter. In this period, the utilization rate was 98% compared to 93% in the first quarter and 70% a year ago. This is in-line with the improvement that we have seen in the global jack-up fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

Unlike with the floaters, in this case the fact that a higher proportion of the company's rigs were employed than in previous quarters led to an improvement in revenues. The division saw its revenues increase by 11% quarter-over-quarter in this case. This was driven by the Noble Johnny Whitstine beginning work on a new contract in Saudi Arabia and the Noble Tom Prosser operating for the entire quarter (instead of just part of the quarter). Currently all thirteen of the company's jack-up rigs have contracts, although the Noble Houston Colbert has been in transit to the UK North Sea and so will not actually be generating any revenues until it starts work on its contract later this year. Overall though, this is still much better than what the company had in previous quarters.

One important metric that we should watch with companies like this is the contract backlog. This is the total amount of money that the company can expect to receive over the remaining terms of all of its outstanding rig contracts. The reason why this is important is that it is as close as we can get to guaranteed future revenues due to the fact that they are guaranteed by contracts. As this backlog represents future revenues, we do not want to see it declining as this serves as an indicator that the company's revenues may decline in the future. That does not describe a company that we generally want to be invested in. As mentioned in the highlights, Noble Corp. managed to secure new contracts that added $303 million to its backlog in the first half of the year, which was a very significant improvement over the $133 million that the company added during the same period of last year. This also supports the narrative that the offshore drilling industry is improving as exploration and production companies appear to be more willing to put rigs under contract. However, $303 million is less than six months of revenue for the company and indeed we saw the company's backlog decline over the past year, going from $2.6 billion at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $2.1 billion today. Thus, while the industry does indeed appear to be strengthening, it does not appear to be enough to change the fortunes for this struggling company just yet.

In conclusion then, we can see some very real signs that the offshore drilling industry continues to recover and indeed the company's management is quite optimistic. However, it appears that things have quite a ways to go before Noble Corp.'s fortunes begin to change. Overall, the company still looks to be a rather speculative play at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.