A Leveraged Bet On Value Investing's Comeback Kid

If there is a shift from momentum back to value investing, it will be highly favorable for Pershing Square's investing style.

Several of the Pershing Square's portfolio positions that had problems back in 2017 have turned out favorably for the firm in 2019.

There are plenty of reasons not to like Bill Ackman. He had a five-year run of underperformance while the market went straight up. His arrogance led him into several disastrous investments. And his PowerPoint presentations are way too long. Yet, if one examines his career from a long-term perspective, it's hard to justify betting against his firm. Ackman has a funny way of coming back in a big way after disasters. These past few years, it looks like he has changed his attitude and restructured his firm, Pershing Square, leading to a resurgence in performance. Pershing Square's comeback is showing up in portfolio performance, but not in the price of Pershing Square Holdings (OTC: OTCPK:PSHZF, LSE : PSH, Euronext: PSH) - a closed-end fund which is a direct investment in the firm's strategy.

PSH still trades at an absurd discount to NAV, even though its portfolio is all in liquid, traded securities. Is the market missing something, or is Ackman really gone for good this time?

Roads To and From Perdition

Ackman ran Gotham Partners from 1993 to 2003. Long story short, it ended badly. They started with $3 million in AUM, and assets grew to a peak of $568 million in 2000. Yet, their investment strategy drifted and he got stuck with illiquid holdings of a money-losing golf course company. They made an attempt to complete a convoluted merger with another real estate company, but that failed. The fund was overwhelmed with redemption requests. They started promoting their long position in Pre-Paid Legal Services on the company website, while simultaneously selling down the fund’s holdings to meet redemption requests. The fund ultimately shutdown in 2003.

Yet, by 2004, Ackman was back in business. And he delivered 20% compound annual returns from 2004 to 2014. During those years, he focused on classic value investing.

Around 2014, he got a little too clever and his troubles started again. He got seduced by the too-good-to-be true business model and McKinsey alumnus CEO of Valeant (BHC). Ackman went on an ill-fated crusade against Herbalife (HLF), and Icahn used it as an opportunity to exact revenge from a business conflict going back to his Gotham days. Both Valeant and Herbalife were disasters for his investors. History has a way of repeating, or at least rhyming.

Has the firm learned its lesson this time? PSH’s 2018 annual letter highlights a change in its culture and focus:

First, we refocused our investment strategy on the core principles that have driven our profitability since the inception of Pershing Square. Our portfolio today represents the results of our strategy of investing in simple, predictable, free-cash-flow-generative businesses which are protected by large competitive moats. Today, we own one of the highest quality collections of businesses we have owned since the inception of Pershing Square.



Second, as we previously disclosed, we restructured and simplified Pershing Square Capital Management by returning to our roots as an investment-centric operation rather than an asset management business with the attendant requirements to continually raise capital. We are no longer seeking to raise capital for the Pershing Square private funds. This has freed up substantial time and renewed focus which have enabled me and the other members of the investment team to invest nearly all of our business time and attention on the identification, monitoring, and oversight of our portfolio companies.

Portfolio

Back in 2017, Institutional Investor featured an article “What's Eating Bill Ackman,” which goes into details on this troubled period at Pershing Square. Although Valeant and Herbalife were unmitigated financial disasters for Pershing Square’s investors, it's worthwhile taking note how the tide has turned on a couple problem positions highlighted in the article: Chipotle (CMG), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC).

Their investment in CMG had a tough start with a health scare. Yet, the company turned around, with some nudging from Bill Ackman. Its latest earnings have been stellar, with upside surprises.

Their article also highlights the initial difficulties and management conflict with ADP. Yet, two years later the company achieved its objectives in ADP, and it exited the position this year with a 64% gain including dividends. Including options positions, PSH earned a 40% annualized return in ADP.

Pershing Square invested into Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2013. Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated that an agreement between the Treasury and FHA would end the profit sweep from the two companies, allowing the companies to start retaining their earnings. Both stocks have more than doubled this year.

The recent investment in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) seems to reflect a return to a more traditional value style and a shift away from the complex platform businesses and activist situations that caused trouble from 2014 to 2018. Sales of ADP, Platform Specialty Products (ESI) and United Technologies Corporation (UTX) also fit with this theme.

Year to date as of August 2019, PSH delivered a total NAV return of 48.9%. Overall, a lot of positions in its portfolio have been working well.

(Source: Semi-annual report)

Leverage and Activist Controversy

Unlike with a closed-end fund, PSH is able to get cheaper, non-recourse leverage that is not subject to mark-to-market covenants, meaning it is at less risk of a margin call. However, this increased leveraged will amplify returns on both the upside and the downside. Since the portfolio is highly concentrated, it is almost certainly going to be volatile over time.

Activists have been highly critical of the way PSH uses leverage. Asset Value Investors sent a letter to the firm criticizing its plan to issue 20-year bonds. Metage Capital sent a letter with a similar message. They both believe excess leverage will limit their ability to close the NAV discount. Regardless of whether PSH ultimately follows its advice with regard to leverage, the pressure from activist should increase the chances that management will work to get the NAV discount closed.

Incentives

The Pershing Square firm launched PSH in 2012 and took it public in 2014. Initially, it was a side business. Now it's Pershing’s main vehicle, accounting for the majority of its AUM (approximately ¾ of Pershing’s AUM). The publicly traded PSH is now the main focus for Pershing Square's team, unlike when it launched in 2014.

The management fee of 1.5% is tied to NAV, not total assets, so they don’t have an incentive to increase leverage. This is arguably still high for a large-cap equity strategy, but the concentrated portfolio is obviously not hugging an index. The incentive fee is 16% over the high watermark (based on NAV), which it recently reached again for the first time in several years. However, PSH management owns approximately 20% of outstanding shares, according to the annual letter, so they clearly have an incentive to increase the stock price.

According to the semi-annual letter, PSH has instructed the buyback agent to purchase the maximum number of PSH shares permitted each day that they are allowed to under regulations. At the current discount, these buybacks are highly accretive to investors who stay in the stock.

Discount

PSH is still trading at a nearly 30% discount, based on the most recently reported NAV. Is a 30% discount a reasonable price for the main investment vehicle of an investor with this long-run track record?

Perhaps there are structural reasons for the discount. PSH is a Guernsey-domiciled closed-end fund listed in Amsterdam and London. Investors can also purchase its shares OTC in the US. This might explain the lack of US investor interest, but long term it is unlikely to result in a permanent discount. Interactive Brokers and other US-based brokerages all allow for purchase. Enough US-based funds have wide enough mandates combined with North American expertise to underwrite PSH. For US investors, it's classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Corporation, with tax treatment similar to an MLP.

PSH traded near NAV from 2014 to 2015, so it's reasonable to expect it to trade near NAV again in the near future given the performance and buybacks.

The Return of Value Investing?

Value investing has been out of favor for the last decade or so. Within the past few weeks, things have shifted slightly:

(Source: Bloomberg)

JPMorgan’s macro strategist called the coming shift back to value a once-in-a-decade trade, and believes it is likely to continue. On the other hand, some argue that traditional value investing is unlikely to occur, due to permanent changes in accounting and economics. If any general shift from momentum to value occurs in the markets, it will be favorable to PSH’s traditional style of buying businesses with strong cash flow characteristics at temporary discounts. There is no guarantee that this will occur, but if it does, it will likely amplify the upside for PSH investors.

Is it Worth the Risk?

PSH has a concentrated, leveraged portfolio. If there is a major issue with one of its holdings, problems could quickly return. Yet, a 30% discount for a fund managed by a team with a solid long-run track record in spite of highly publicized problems means investors are well-compensated for these risks.

If PSH's portfolio continues the latest performance streak, it is likely the media narrative around Ackman will shift, increasing investor interest. Further, if value as a factor return to favor, it would likely be conducive to PSH's investment style, further amplifying the upside for investors. Is Ackman really back? I wouldn’t want to take the other side of that trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSHZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.