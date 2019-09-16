XLK Weekly: Minor Probe Higher To 82.42s Within Major Supply Overhead

Sellers trap there, price discovery higher to 82.42s in Thursday’s trade, sell excess there as buyers trapped halting the buy-side sequence.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an incomplete corrective phase. The primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally, as price discovery lower early in the week to 79.50s resulted in sellers trapping, driving price higher to 82.42s, where sell excess developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 81.16s.

09-13 September 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest, 81.88s, in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction at resistance. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 79.58s, early in Tuesday’s trade. Minor structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as sellers trapped, 79.96s. Price discovery higher resumed through Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 80.52s, into Tuesday’s close.

Buying interest emerged, 81.03s, early in Wednesday’s auction, driving price modestly higher as buying interest emerged, 81.12s/81.14s, ahead of Wednesday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Thursday’s auction as a buy-side breakout attempt above last week’s resistance developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 82.42s. Minor structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence, developing balance, 82.42s-81.53s, as buying interest emerged, 82.08s, ahead of Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed in Friday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 81.08s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 81.16s.

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher following early week retracement as major supply was tested. Within the larger context, the recent retracement rally potentially terminated within major supply in this week’s auction. Sell-side failure in this supply area will result in new all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key demand below, 80s-79.57s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower through this cluster would target the key supply cluster overhead, 82s-82.77s, and/or new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 78.70s-78.30s/77.25s-76.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest-probability path near term is sell-side within the context of a potential lower high at major resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral (barring development of new highs).

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw modest decline this week following the bullish sentiment bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting a minor increase in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted on the buy side, as market structure and sentiment are divergent, implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

