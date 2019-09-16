Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment - Growing Dividends At 20%

Management is intent on returning capital to shareholders and making the dividend more competitive with its closest peers. This should drive 20% dividend growth.

Bank of America's stock was punished in December and has lagged the broader market due to pressures from an inverted yield curve and lower net interest income.

Bank of America well-positioned to withstand near-term challenging environment

With continued operational efficiency aided by digital initiatives and branch rationalization, coupled with strong non-banking businesses (Wealth Management and Global Markets), Bank of America(NYSE:BAC) is well-positioned to ride through the current challenging environment of lower interest rates and a slowing global economy. Significant investments in new technology initiatives, including its industry-leading online/mobile consumer platform, have helped BAC to reduce branches by 20% over 2012-2018, while keeping 95% of its assets through active digital accounts, which grew 22% over the same period. While cost savings will help its bottom line, lower revenues due to pressure from lower net interest income in 2019 will be partially offset by strong Wealth Management business, driven by increased fees from expanding client base globally.

Bank of America – Global bank with industry-leading consumer and Wealth Management businesses

With $2.4 trillion in assets and operations in 35 countries, Bank of America Corporation is one of the largest global banks. BAC has strong retail presence in the U.S., covering 86% of the population with 300 retail financial centers and 17,000 ATMs that serve 66 million consumer and small business clients. Additionally, the company has industry-leading digital platform with 37 million active users, including 28 million active mobile users.

BAC provides diversified financial services through four segments - Consumer Banking (deposits, loans, credit cards to consumers and small businesses) Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) (investment management, brokerage, banking and retirement), Global Banking (lending-related products and services) , and Global Markets (sales & trading and research to institutional clients). Consumer Banking is by far the largest business segment contributing to 41% of revenues and 43% of net income (as of 2018

Leader in U.S. Deposits: BAC tops the large U.S. banks in terms of deposits with $1.4 trillion as of June 2019, with Consumer Banking contributing $707 billion. This gives BAC plenty of ammunition to lend once the interest rate environment improves.

Industry-leading Wealth Management profit margins: BAC continues to report industry-leading profit margins in its Wealth Management business, driven by increased fees from a globally expanding client base. In 1H19, net new Merrill Lynch households surged 45% while Private Bank increased 49%, which the company attributes primarily to referrals from within its various business segments. For full-year 2019, management expects about 7.0 million referrals, as per 2Q19 conference call.

In 2Q19, the company reported pre-tax margins of 29%, up from 27% in the prior-year quarter and 28.3% in 2018, driven by increased revenues (+3% on improved net interest income on higher interest rates and a 2% increase in asset management fees on positive AUM flows and higher market valuations), and a marginal (+1%) increase in noninterest expense. These margins are about 600 bps above the peer average of 23%.

Digital and branch rationalization driving efficiency

BAC’s continued investments in digital initiatives along with branch rationalization are driving operating leverage and efficiency ratios as well as return ratios. Since 2010, BAC has invested $25 billion in new technology initiatives, including its industry-leading online/mobile consumer platform and artificial intelligence, while building its internal cloud and software architecture. This push towards an online platform has helped BAC to reduce branches by 20% over 2012-2018, while keeping 95% of their assets through active digital accounts, which grew 22% over the same period.

As of June 2019, BAC had 37 million digital customers, of which 27 million are active mobile banking customers. Digital deposits (ATM/mobile), which cost a tenth of a teller deposit at a physical branch, accounted for 78% of transactions in 2Q19 from 69% in 2Q16 while digital payments increased to 55% from 47%. Digital share of the overall sales including credit card and auto loans has increased to 25% in the latest quarter. In the asset management business, a shift towards electronic trading continues to save operating costs as well.

Along with branch rationalization, BAC has also been streamlining staff, cutting support and operations staff while increasing sales staff. All these initiatives have helped BAC to control expenses, which has in turn resulted in positive operating leverage for the past 18 quarters and continued improvement in efficiency ratio (57% in 2Q19, down significantly from 70% in 2015 and 88% in 2014). Higher efficiency is also resulting in higher return ratios – Return On Equity (ROE) of 11.62%, Return On Average Tangible common shareholders Equity (ROTE) of 16.24%, and Return On average Assets (ROA) of 1.23%.

Dividend boost expected in 2019

After returning $26 billion ($20 bn share repurchases and over $5 billion dividends) to shareholders in 2018, BAC plans to return $37 billion over the next four quarters, comprising $30 billion in share repurchases and $7.0 billion in dividends. As part of this initiative, the company paid a dividend of $0.18 per share for the second quarter, a 20% jump over the prior-year quarter.

Including share repurchases, the total cash returned in the second quarter was $7.9 billion or 112% of net income. We believe the gross payout will exceed 100% in 2019 (following 96% in 2018 and 87% in 2017), which encompasses a 20% increase in quarterly dividend payout as announced by the management. These increases in payouts should help bridge the gap between BAC and other large banking peers in payouts and yields. At the current price of $28.12 (as of September 5, 2019), BAC’s dividend yield works out to 2.62% lower than all its peers except Goldman (NYSE:GS).

The aggressive payout will be primarily funded by net income and to an extent, by utilizing its excess cash above the regulatory (CET1) requirements. BAC’s 11.7% CET1 ratio is well above the 9.5% requirement, providing excess cash for dividends and/or share repurchases.

That said, BAC's CET1 ratio is below other large banking peers but the supplementary leverage ratio is the best in the group. (Table)

Lower interest rate environment weighing on net interest income

Following the recent (July 2019) rate cut of 25 bps (the first in nearly a decade), the Fed has signaled a dovish approach in the near term, implying multiple rate cuts over the coming quarters. This could be a big headwind for banks including BAC as lower interest rates put pressure on net interest income and margins.

Additionally, lower long-term interest rates and a narrowed/inverted yield curve could spell additional problems for banks. Following the inversion of 3-month-10-year bonds earlier this year, the important inversion of 2-10 year happened in August, raising renewed concerns of a recession. Typically, steeper yield curves (higher spread) drive down banks’ net interest margins as they pay short term rates on deposits by taking in long-term (higher) rates on loans. Hence, a flat or inverted yield curve could result in low or negative net interest margins.

This low interest rate environment has had negative impact on BAC’s net interest income (NII), which has been declining over the past three quarters. Additionally, with more rate cuts expected (at least 1 through December) revenue growth in the current year could be muted. Management noted on the 2Q19 call that a 25 bps basis cut could result in a $3.0 billion cut in NII over the next 12 months. Specific negative impacts of lower rates on BAC include continued decline in yields on floating-rate assets from short-term rate reductions, continued mortgage refinancings causing increased write-off of bond premiums from lower long-term rates and diluted portfolio yields due to reinvestment rates on securities and mortgages.

The negative impact could be partially offset by lower LIBOR rates (reducing cost of long-term debt and other funding) as well as by growing its loans and deposits, which continue to witness a healthy uptrend. That said, following the second quarter, BAC lowered its guidance for 2019 NII growth to 2% (from 3% in the first quarter) assuming stable rates going forward or to 1% if the Fed cuts rates twice in the remainder of this year.

Not all is bad over the long term, however, as the lower interest rate environment could reverse and the U.S. economy could resume its recent fast-paced growth - as well as a recovery in the global economy. The 2-10 year inversion has reversed in the first week of September, taking away some immediate fears of a U.S. recession. Recent announcements of resuming trade talks between the U.S. and China in October to settle the tariff dispute could provide some stability in global growth over the coming months as well.

Results

2Q19

BAC reported a decent set of second-quarter 2019 results. Net interest income was the only major negative (down QoQ), while loans, efficiency, asset quality and capital ratios performed well. Net income came in at a record $7.3 billion, up 8% while EPS surged 17% due primarily to large share repurchases.

Net interest income, the core revenue component, declined 1.5% QoQ (+3.5% YoY) to $12.2 billion with net interest margins declining 7 bps to 2.44%, attributable to lower short-term rates and higher bond premium amortization expense due to lower long-term rates and higher funding costs in Global Markets.

Noninterest income rose 2.5% QoQ and 1.6% YoY to $10.9 billion, driven primarily by trading income (+9.0% YoY) while income from core businesses such as Cards (-2.5% YoY), Service charges (2.6%), and Investment banking fees (-3.6%) was under pressure, with the exception of investment and brokerage (+0.4%). While higher rewards expenses weighed on card income, overdraft policy changes brought down service charges income. Declines in debt underwriting and advisory fees led to declines in investment banking fee.

Non-interest expenses increased marginally (0.3% YoY and QoQ) to $13.3 billion, with increases in all categories YoY particularly marketing, which surged 34%. On a QoQ basis, lower compensation expenses (-3.4%) were offset by higher marketing expenses. Efficiency ratio improved to 57% YoY from 59% while it remained steady QoQ.

BAC reported solid overall loan growth of 2% YoY, with strong growth in Consumer Banking (+6%), GWIM (+3%) and Global Banking (+5%), offset partially by Global Markets (-6%).

Asset quality remained strong, with Net Charge-offs declining $104MM from 1Q19, driven entirely by recoveries from home equity loan sales. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) decreased $0.7 billion QoQ to $4.2 billion, driven by loan sales and other improvements in Consumer and Commercial.

CET1 ratio improved a tad to 11.7% in 2Q19 from 11.6% in 1Q19 while Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) remained stable at 6.8%. BAC repurchased $6.5 billion of shares in 2Q and declared a cash dividend of $1.7 billion.

Outlook

Digital initiatives coupled with increasing operational efficiency should help BAC to mitigate lower net interest income expected in 2019. Management expects a 2% growth in NII assuming current rates and only 1% assuming two rate cuts. Despite significant investment in digital and other initiatives, BAC guides for slightly lower overall costs below 2018 level, which should offset declines in core NII. Additionally, the dividend is expected to increase ~20% in 2019-20, which is very promising considering lowered guidance.

As the yield curve 'eventually' reverts to normal – that is, short rates are lower than long rates and overall rates trend higher, there could be considerable upside to the stock price and additional dividend boosts.

Bank stocks took a big hit back in December and have lagged the recovery YTD trailing the S&P 500 (SPY) by over 3%. However, we've seen signs of life in the banking sector and note that several bank stocks have held up well – BAC included. We acknowledge that the current dividend is below peers but we see potential growth in this dividend plus management has expressed its goals of returning more capital to shareholders through other means.

