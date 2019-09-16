XLU Weekly: Balance Development Near Last Week's All-Time High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for sell-side price activity. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as minor price discovery lower developed to 62.04s early week before buying interest emerged, developing balance, 62.08s-63s. Sell excess developed in Thursday’s auction forming a lower high, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 62.94s.

09-13 September 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 62.38s where sellers trapped before buying interest emerged, 62.39s-62.55s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as sell-side continuation developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 62.04s, within key demand below. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence before price discovery higher developed to 62.58s into Tuesday’s close.

Buying interest emerged, 62.63s, early in Wednesday’s auction, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 63.25s. Minor sell excess developed there as narrow balance ensued into Wednesday’s close as buying interest emerged, 63.08s-63.13s. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 63.77s, within major supply overhead. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence, forming a lower high from last week’s all-time high. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed to 62.75s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 62.94s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as balance development ensued and a lower high formed following potential major structural sell excess. Within the larger context, this week’s auction sees balance development following the recent new, all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to key demand, 62.40s-62s. Buy-side failure at this key area would target key demand clusters below, 61.40s-61.20s/61s-60.80s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key area would target key supply above, 63.60s-64s, and/or new all-time highs, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains sell-side within the context of a structural sell excess above and a lower high (implying an incomplete corrective phase) as market structure and sentiment diverge. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at 61.32s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has now returned to all-time high bullish sentiment. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen a move higher in bullish sentiment as well. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. While intermediate term structure remains buy-side, caution remains warranted in utility shares, the near-term sell excess in market structure and potential for corrective action. With sentiment again at all-time highs, it raises the question, who is left to buy?

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.