The Alkaline Water Company: The New Acquisition Makes It Undervalued

Once the acquisition closes, the combined entity will be larger, and more investors will be willing to review the company’s financials.

With forward revenue of $65 million, the EV/Forward Sales ratio is close to 2.5x, which is very cheap. Notice that the company is growing at a double-digit pace.

With the operational and financial synergies (the company did not give exact number of dollars), the most exciting feature is the combined company sales guidance.

Selling at 2.5x forward revenue, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) was not assessed by most market participants. Very recently, the company signed an acquisition, which would multiply revenue. Besides, other competitors are trading at 4x, 6x, and 7x sales, and report less revenue growth. With this in mind, the company appears to be undervalued.

Business

Founded in 2011, The Alkaline Water Company sells bottled alkaline water to retail consumers under the brand Alkaline88.

With minerals from Himalayan pink rock salt, the company's water is obtained through an electrolysis process. The chemical reaction is executed with cells coated with rare earth minerals to produce exactly 8.8 pH drinking water. As shown in the images below, the company offers bottles ranging from 500 ml to 1.5 liter and flavor-infused water:

The company's water appears to be appreciated because of its unique taste and health benefits. The Alkaline Water explains its success in the following words in the prospectus:

We believe consumers drink our water because of the taste profile and the preconceived health benefits (although we do not market our products as having any potential health benefits), as well as because of our brand and trademark, which we believe is one of the most easily identifiable in the category.



Currently available all over the country, The Alkaline Water is mostly successful in the Southwest and Texas. 50% of the company's revenue comes from these two states. Consumers can buy Alkaline88 through large retail distributors like UNFI and Core-Mark, as well as convenience stores, large ethnic markets, and other retail clients like Walmart (WMT), Kroger, or Bristol Farms. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Double-Digit Revenue Growth, But No CFO Generation

In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, The Alkaline Water reported revenue of $10.15 million, 28% more than that in the same period in 2018. It is quite impressive. Besides, growth investors may also appreciate the company's gross profit margin. It was equal to 40% and 72% in Q1 2019 and 2018 respectively.

In 2019, The Alkaline Water increased its sales efforts and general and administrative expenses. As a result, the Q1 loss was 5x more significant than that in Q1 2018. Investors will need to wait a few years to see the company reach its breakeven point. However, if revenue continues to grow at a double-digit pace, we don't know why the company will not reach its breakeven point.

The Alkaline Water will need to reduce its expenses a bit for CFO and FCF generation. However, the efforts will not need to be that substantial. Notice that the CFO in the last two years was above -$3 million. The image below offers further information on the matter:

With that, value investors need to notice that the company does not seem to be reducing its expenses. In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, The Alkaline Water reported a net loss of $5 million with CFO of -$2.7 million. The top of the cash flow statement is shown in the image below:

Also, the company is making extensive use of stock compensations, which most investors will dislike. In Q1 2019, stock compensation expenses were equal to $1.1 million.

As shown in the chart below, stock compensations were ~$4-2 million. In 2018, the total amount of shares outstanding increased from 20 million to more than 41 million. With this in mind, stock dilution risk should be monitored carefully on this name.

Balance Sheet - New Revolving Credit Agreement

As of June 30, 2019, with $4 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 1.99x, most investors will appreciate the company's financial situation. Notice that it has acquired a significant amount of property and equipment in the last four years. The Alkaline Water is increasing its capacity, which indicates that management is confident about the company's future results. See the image below for more details on the matter:

In 2019, the total amount of fixed assets declined. However, market participants should not worry about this. The company has not reduced its capacity or sold assets. As shown in the table below, the total value of fixed assets declined because of the effect of depreciation:

See the table below for the list of the company's assets:

Most investors will not be worried about the total amount of liabilities. Note that the total amount of debt, which is equal to $3.7 million, is below the total amount of cash. With that, understanding that The Alkaline Water is paying an interest rate of 8.75% is essential. Most investors will believe that such an interest rate is expensive. They will wonder why banks decided to ask for such interest rate. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

"The principal amount of the Revolving Facility outstanding bears interest at a rate per annum equal to 1) a fluctuating interest rate per annum equal at all times to the rate of interest announced, from time to time, within Wells Fargo Bank at its principal office in San Francisco as its "prime rate," plus 2) 3.25%, payable monthly in arrears. The interest rate as of June 30, 2019 was 8.75%."



See below a list of liabilities:

Competitors

In its last 10-K, The Alkaline Water reported a significant number of competitors:

CORE Hydration

SOBE

Snapple

AriZona Iced Tea

Vitaminwater

Gatorade Perform

POWERADE

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Nestlé Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Danone S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Eternal

Essentia

Icelandic

Real Water

AQUAhydrate

Mountain Valley

Penta

Alka Power

As shown in the chart below, competitors don't report growth revenue at a more significant rate than that of The Alkaline Water. The company's revenue growth is 5.5x more significant than that of the Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), which reports the second most significant revenue growth among peers.

Also, the company's gross profit margin is not that low. Most competitors report gross profit margin between 33% and 63%. The gross profit margin is a bit below the median. Take a look at it in the image below:

Let's now have a look at the EV/Sales ratio. As shown in the chart below, peers are trading at 1.9x-7.2x. The Alkaline Water reports a ratio of 2.6x, which seems quite cheap. Taking into account the company's revenue growth, it should have a trading ratio more significant than that of most peers. In our view, most investors would accept paying 5x-6x sales for a company reporting revenue growth of 40%-60%. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Acquisition of AGUA HYDRATE - Valuation

On September 9, 2019, the company reported the acquisition of AQUAhydrate. The Alkaline Water expects to pay with a total of 19.5 million shares. Usually, when buyers use stock to pay for target companies, their share price declines. In this case, the market did not push the share price down significantly. In our view, the acquisition was appreciated by market participants.

With the operational and financial synergies (the company did not give exact number of dollars), the most exciting feature is the combined company sales guidance. As shown in the image below, the company expects to deliver sales up to $65 million. It means that The Alkaline Water has projected 77.4% CAGR growth from 2016 to 2020. The image below offers further information on the matter:

As of June 28, 2019, there were 41.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. With 19.5 million shares more and including warrants, convertible preferred shares, and options, the total share count is expected to be equal to 78.8 million. The image below offers further information on the matter:

With a share price of $2.19, total market capitalization is expected to be equal to $172 million. Adding debt of $3.7 million and deducting cash of $10 million, the enterprise value will most likely be equal to $165 million. With forward revenue of $65 million, the EV/Forward Sales ratio is close to 2.5x, which is very cheap. Notice that the company is growing at a double-digit pace. In our view, most investors would accept paying 3x-4x sales. Other competitors are trading at 4x, 6x, and even 7x sales, and report less revenue growth than that of The Alkaline Water.

After The Acquisition, The Liquidity Will Increase

The Alkaline Water is a small company. The amount of liquidity in the market is not adequate, which may be pushing down the valuation of the company. Once the acquisition closes, the combined entity will be larger, and more investors will be willing to review the company’s financials. As a result, liquidity may increase, which may enhance the share price.

Risks

The acquisition is not closed. Note that the company's shareholders, the AQUAhydrate shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange will need to accept the deal. In our view, if the acquisition does not close, the market may push the share price down a bit. Notice that investors are expecting synergies and additional revenue. With that, we don't see why shareholders would not accept the deal. The company noted in its most recent conference call that it expects the transaction to close before the end of the year.

Conclusion

Currently trading at 2.5x forward sales, in our view, The Alkaline Water will most likely trade at more than 3x-4x forward sales in the future. In our opinion, market participants did not have time to assess the transaction and the expected revenue. Also, the acquisition needs to close. Right now, it is not 100% certain that the company will report $65 million in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.