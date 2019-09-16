Michaels Companies: No Signs Of A Turnaround Yet

The Retail Sector (XRT) has seen a strong bounce in the past couple of weeks, and Michaels Companies (MIK) has benefited immensely from this resurgence. The stock is up 100% the past three weeks, and many are chalking this up to a favorable earnings report. While it's true that the company had a positive report and has defined a new long-term plan, there are still no signs of a turnaround in place. Revenue growth remains negative year over year, brick-and-mortar continues to struggle, and I don't believe Michaels Companies will buck this trend long term. I see this strong bounce above the $10.00 level as an opportunity for investors to lighten up their positions, as the stock runs headfirst into its long-term downtrend line. Until we see confirmed signs of a turnaround which would require three quarters in a row of double-digit revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, I see the stock as a sell into strength.

Michaels Companies recently released its Q2 results, and the stock reacted in a big way, with a 12% gain on the day of the report. The bulls didn't let up there, and they've pushed the stock by another 80% to above the $10.00 level. The key take-away was (+) 0.3% in comparable-store sales, well above the Q2 2019 guidance of flat to down 1.5%. Earnings per share for the quarter were also well above guidance, at $0.19 vs. a guidance mid-point of $0.145. The company continues to see strength in BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), with 44% of all online sales being BOPIS transactions. E-commerce continues to see strength, with increased traffic on its website, and higher conversion rates online.

Michaels Companies has also rolled out initiatives to create some competition and scorecards in its stores vs. other locations and is attempting to transition to a store-selling culture. The idea here is to shift store employees from a task-minded focus to a customer focus to hopefully drive sales and increase engagement in-store with customers. These long-term growth initiatives may be able to help to bring sales growth back to flat year over year, but there's still no evidence of this yet in the company's growth metrics. While I am optimistic that sales growth can return to flat, I'm less confident the company can return to single-digit revenue growth year over year. We can take a look at Michaels Companies' growth metrics below:

Looking at annual earnings per share (EPS), we can see that it continues to make new highs but is decelerating in terms of growth rates. While annual EPS growth was tracking at 9%, 15% and 9% in FY-2017, FY-2018 and based on FY-2019 estimates, respectively, this growth rate is expected to slip to low single-digits going forward. FY-2020 annual EPS is expected to grow 1% based on estimates, and 4% in FY-2021. Given that the market is forward-looking and is most interested in the next 12-18 months, this is precisely where the market is looking currently. With material deceleration annual EPS tapering off, the growth in Michaels Companies is pretty much non-existent for the next two years. While many investors might be optimistic that the company can restart its growth engine based on these new initiatives, sales growth is suggesting this won't be easy. The most sustainable earnings growth comes from sales growth, and Michaels Companies has non-existent sales growth year over year. We can dig deeper into this in the below chart:

As we can see below, the company has seen negative year-over-year growth the past four quarters and is expecting to see another quarter of negative growth in Q3. Revenue estimates for Q3 are currently sitting at $1.25 billion, and this will translate to (-) 2% growth year over year from Q3 2018 revenue of $1.274 billion. This is not ideal as companies that are growing earnings with negative year-over-year sales are typically unable to do this long term. Typically, this type of earnings growth stems from cost-cutting initiatives. The issue with this is that there's only so much cost-cutting a company can do before it begins to impact the top line. If we look at the two-quarter average revenue growth (white line), we can see the trend remains flat to down, from (+) 4.5% in Q3 2017 to (-) 2% in Q2 2019. This is a material slowdown in revenue growth, and we're not expecting to see any change in this in Q3.

So what's the reason for the 100% rally?

Michaels Companies has a massive amount of its float short at 33%, and a slightly better-than-expected quarter is the perfect fuel for traders that want to drive up the share price. Any shorts that established their positions under $7.00 are clearly in trouble, and both momentum traders and fund managers can easily see that. Like a shark will often dart to where there is blood in the water, momentum traders are quick to pounce on shorts that are in trouble. I believe much of this rally has been a short squeeze and is less attributed to what was a decent quarter, but nothing game-changing for the company.

While the company has outlined a much needed long-term growth strategy and continues to see traction in e-commerce, there are no concrete signs of a turnaround just yet. The first sign of a clear turnaround would be two to three quarters in a row of high single-digit to double-digit sales growth, and we don't have even one quarter yet showing us this. While the share price could easily be higher by the time this occurs, I prefer only to get involved in turnaround stories when there's proof of a turnaround. From my experience, about 80% of turnaround stories do not materialize, and Macy's (M), Gamestop (GME), and Big Lots (BIG) are just a few examples of this. To the untrained eye, Michaels Companies' annual EPS set to make new highs in FY-2020 and FY-2021 likely looks like a bullish signal for the company. However, annual EPS growth rates are decelerating, and sales growth is non-existent, and I don't see how the company can beat on these estimates unless this changes. The recent rally has been a gift to long-term investors and has priced in the speculation surrounding a potential turnaround, and I believe this is a 'buy the turnaround talk, sell the rally' scenario. Despite this 100% plus rally, the technical picture has not improved at all and remains bearish. We can take a closer look below:

Looking at the below weekly chart of Michaels Companies, the stock is running up headfirst into a significant weekly downtrend line. This area comes in around the $10.80-11.00 level, and I would expect the stock to have a very tough time with this level on its first test. While we have seen a 100% plus rally off of the lows, rallies in downtrends are meaningless for fixing the technical outlook.

Zooming into a daily chart, we've got a gap fill area around $10.30, as well as the declining 200-day moving average near the $11.00 level. These are additional hurdles for the stock, and they're all converging around the same area. Based on this, I do not think the stock is going to get above the $11.00 level on this rally. Instead, I believe there's a likely chance that sellers show up very soon to begin cashing in profits.

The biggest problem with stocks in serial downtrends and multi-year under-performing stocks is that they leave many investors eager to get out at any sign of strength. Michaels Companies has been dead money for a few years now, and investors that bought at $11.00 over a year ago and saw the stock sink to $5.00 will likely be enticed to get out for near break-even on rallies like this. For this reason, I do not believe that investors should be hanging around, hoping for much higher prices.

While Michaels Companies has outlined a long-term growth strategy to turn things around, there is no proof of this turnaround yet. Its traction in e-commerce is a positive, and its BOPIS initiative is performing well, but 0.3% comparable-store sales growth is hardly a sign that the business has flipped back to growth. For this reason, I believe the stock to be an Avoid for investors, especially at these elevated levels above $9.50. This 100% plus rally in Michaels Companies' stock has likely priced in much of the hope of a turnaround, and I believe the stock is now closer to fully valued above $10.00 per share. If the turnaround materializes, these prices may be cheap, but that remains a big if currently. I see this rally as an opportunity for investors to trim their positions, and or liquidate their holdings.

