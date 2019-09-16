The Spiders ETF Set An All-Time Intraday High Last Thursday, The S&P 500 Did Not

The Russell 2000 ETF traded as high as $158.92 on September 13, then closed the week just below its annual pivot at $157.49.

The Transports ETF traded as high as $199.23 on September 12, above its annual pivot at $196.35, but closed the week below this key level.

The QQQ ETF traded as high as $194.71 on September 12, above its semiannual pivot at $188.63, with its all-time intraday high at $195.55 set on July 26.

The Spiders ETF eked out an all-time intraday high of $302.46 on September 12, with its semiannual pivot at $294.72 and quarterly risky level at $305.22.

The Diamonds ETF traded above its semiannual pivot at $272.78 last week versus its all-time intraday high of $273.99 set on July 16.

The market-moving factors this week include news on China trade, the FOMC meeting that ends September 18, and data on the struggling housing market.

Don’t listen to the financial media that touts all-time closing highs, as the all-time intraday highs are more important. Closes are for moving averages. Intraday highs and lows draw trend lines.

Here’s today’s scorecard:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF is 25.6% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on December 26 and is just 0.5% below its all-time intraday high of $273.99 set on July 16. Diamonds has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $265.93, and with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 61.04 up from 55.62 on September 6. Its annual pivot is $257.94, with its semiannual pivot at $272.78 and quarterly and monthly risky levels at $285.35 and $287.97, respectively. A weekly value level is $260.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF is 28.8% above its December 26 low of $233.76, and set its all-time intraday high of $302.46 on September 12 versus the prior high of $302.23 set on July 26. Spiders has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above five-week MMA at $294.52 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 65.35 last week, up from 60.47 on September 6. The annual pivot is $285.86, with a semiannual pivot at $294.72 and quarterly and monthly risky levels at $305.22 and $319.09, respectively. A weekly value level is $268.39.

PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The QQQs ETF is 34.2% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on December 24 and is just 1.5% below its all-time intraday high of $195.55 set on July 26. QQQ has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $188.71, and with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 65.15, up from 63.07 on September 6. The annual value level is $169.27, with a semiannual pivot at 188.63 and its quarterly and monthly risky levels at $201.51 and $209.60, respectively. A weekly value level is $186.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT is 25.7% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on December 24, and is 6.8% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on September 14, 2018. The 2019 high of $200.42 was set on April 24. The weekly chart for IYT is positive, with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $186.37, and with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 43.39 last week, up from 35.74 on September 6. I show a semiannual pivot at $193.47, with annual, quarterly and monthly risky levels at $196.35, $200.49 and $206.83, respectively. A weekly value level is $179.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM is 25% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on December 26 and is 9.3% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on August 31, 2018. The 2019 high is $161.11 set on May 6. IWM has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $151.91. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 38.33 last week, up from 31.57 on September 6. Semiannual and annual pivots are $156.14 and $157.49, respectively, with quarterly and monthly risky levels at $166.36 and $171.17, respectively. A weekly value level is $146.78.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on December 31. The original annual level remains in play.

The weekly level changes each week. The monthly level changes at the end of each month, the latest on August 30. The quarterly level was changed at the end of June.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before the time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10-20%, and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble,” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.