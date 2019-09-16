XFLT Continues To Impress

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) released its 6/30/19 Quarterly Report and limited operating results last week, and the fund continues to impress. With the fund’s fiscal year ending on September 30, this report encompasses 9 months of results and is the last glimpse before we get the annual report sometime in December. It also held its quarterly investor call, and after listening and reading over the slides, I have a few observations.

For those not aware, XFLT launched in September 2017 and is somewhat of a hybrid of some of the other CLO/floating rate loan funds in the market right now. According to its most recent reports, approximately ~85% of the fund consists of a mix of Senior Secured Floating Rate loans, CLO Debt, and CLO Equity.

Compared to ECC, OXLC, and OCCI, which primarily hold CLO Equity and a little bit of CLO Debt, XFLT has an array of it all with exposure to floating rate loans through several asset classes, each with its own benefit. It’s this mix of holdings which provides the fund a few advantages to boost total return (not to mention transparency) to investors. In the first table below, we can see where Senior Secured loans and CLO Debt, respectively, stack up in the yield benchmark analysis put together by management. At nearly 6% and 9%, respectively, you can start to get an understanding of the benefits provided by CLOs' leverage, while still focusing on the underlying asset class: senior secured loans. Once you add in the yields on CLO Equity, which are even higher than that of BDCs, you can see how XFLT is able to maintain its distribution rate shown of ~9.5% on market price (even higher when computed on NAV). Furthermore, in the second chart, we see a comparison of holdings over the last several quarters showing the portfolio remains very consistent and dedicated to its strategy and use of asset class mix.

10% yield, fully earned

The fund is currently paying a ~10% distribution rate, when computed on NAV, which is what its assets have to earn in order to pay the stated rate. When the fund trades up in a discount position, like it is currently, that distribution yield shrinks to something in the ~9.5% range (through no fault of its own). The key thing to note here is XFLT is earning this distribution level solely from income. This alone separates the fund from other competitors that have set a rate far above what they are capable of earning consistently, and in the process, erode their NAV through ROC distributions. Looking at the June 30 quarterly report, we see that XFLT is still on track to pay its entire distribution, on a GAAP basis, from earnings for the year ended September 2019, and I would expect that trend to continue. This was even after the fund increased its distribution rate back in May 2019. This tells me management wanted to err on the side of setting a conservative rate they knew they could achieve before increasing it further. This leads me to believe that if the fund continues to produce and is able to start maximizing benefits achieved through scale and growth, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see another increase somewhere down the road. For right now, I’m very happy to hold this 10%-earner and plan to increase my ownership stake when I get the chance.

Low expenses compared to similar peers

Because XFLT holds actual floating rate loans and CLO Debt, it is able to obtain bank financing at very competitive rates. The fund’s current leverage facility is with SocGen for up to $40.0 million at a rate of 1 million LIBOR + 1.20%. According to the most recent semi-annual results, that led to an average borrowing rate of 3.62% for the first six months of the fund’s fiscal year. Compare this to other funds in the closed-end CLO space that issue preferreds in the 6-7% range and you see the advantage of holding other positions besides CLO Equity - its borrowing rate is cut in half! This would tell me that some of the benefits to the higher-yielding CLO Equity is eaten away by the interest costs it takes to obtain them.

It is important to note that XFLT is currently utilizing near the maximum available leverage with a 32% leverage rate as of 6/30/19 (the maximum allowed being 33.3%). This might deter some investors, but as I’ve said before, I believe leverage in the right hands is a positive thing, overall. Yes, through the use of leverage returns can be magnified in both directions (when you’re up, you’re big up... but when you’re down, you can be way down). However, with the combined use of this resilient asset class (1st lien bank loans) and some of the structures that hold them (CLO Debt and CLO Equity), I believe the foundation is strong to absorb some of the shocks that can come in downtimes when funds are forced to delever.

ATM Program

XFLT has a continuous share offering program (“the shelf”) which allows a registered agent for the fund to offer up to $100,000,000 for sale in the open market. Back in March 2019, the fund entered into an agreement with a distributor to allow for the sale of up to 2,250,000 shares at the closing market price on a given day. Looking at this slide, we see XFLT has utilized this program to issue over 900,000 shares for a net inflow of $8.5 million in the last three months.

This can be viewed very positively, as there remains strong demand for the fund’s shares in the open market even despite the increased supply of the shares available for issuance.

Insight from the Senior PM at Octagon

Lastly, and most importantly, towards the end of the presentation, management took a question regarding cash yields and effective yields on CLO Equity. That question was addressed by Lauren Basmadjian, Senior Portfolio Manager with Octagon, when she opined that she believes cash flows should remain stable or increase from CLO Equity positions, as several factors contribute to that, such as the weighted-average spreads on loans are trending up and CLO Equity itself is trading at lower prices, leading to higher IRRs when purchasing those positions. But she continued on and said something very important that people on SA have been discussing at length recently and I believe finally provides a clear answer to the debate:

“You should expect the IRR or the modeled ultimate yield of a CLO Equity position to be much lower than what you're currently earning on a cash basis because CLO equity bears the brunt of any default or trading losses or any loss to the fund; eventually when the CLO is called you're going to get less than par back, so that will lead to the general difference between the cash you're receiving on a quarterly basis and the cash yield you're getting on CLO Equity and what the ultimate IRR is.”

Here we have an experienced Senior Portfolio Manager with one of the biggest CLO issuers in the market, Octagon, telling investors that cash yield will not ultimately bear out to the investment’s total return (or as she says, it’s IRR). I hope anyone who was still only looking at some manager’s metric of cash yield (or some kind of modified cash yield) will pay attention to what an industry expert has just shared. I believe she is in a position to be more transparent with these details, as XFLT does not rely solely on CLO Equity but rather as a part of its total strategy (CLO Equity makes up only ~30-35% of XFLT compared to funds like ECC, OXLC, and OCCI, which have 80-90% exposure to CLO Equity). I again would like to stress that this detail doesn’t inherently make those other funds bad investments - but you have to recognize that while those other funds’ cash yields are incredible, you have to discount it down to reality; so, instead of a 15% cash yield, its actual return is going to be several percentage points lower (probably closer to 11-12%, in my opinion).

Summary

To sum up, I am a big fan of this fund and the managers that run it. The Octagon name alone is a major perk, as they are a big-time player in the CLO space and viewed as a “Tier 1” manager. It allows them to have access to some of the best talent, the best research and resources, and enables them to do better deals than some of the smaller guys in the market. In my opinion, XFLT, while not as aggressive as funds that hold almost exclusively CLO Equity, provides an excellent diversity play to add to a high-yield portfolio in an asset class I strongly believe in for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XFLT. Business relationship disclosure: This post was initially shared 3 weeks ago with members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.