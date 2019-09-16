Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics

Introduction

We present here an analysis of Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) based on its patent activity, in particular derived from PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Qualcomm Incorporated

First, a few remarks on the Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment industry, which includes Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Characteristics of this industry:

Second highest Patent Index (IP or PI Index) among all industries, see Figure 1. But only in tenth position for its overall patent score, see Figure 2 (best industries are “Major Pharmaceuticals” and “Industrial Machinery/Components”). 36 companies in total, but only 19 companies in this industry have a patent index in comparison with, for e.g., 89 companies in Industrial Machinery/Components and 288 companies in Major Pharmaceuticals and 69 in Semiconductors.

Figure 1 shows the patent index of various industries, including Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment in second position with only 19 companies in this industry with a patent index.

Figure 1 – Top industries according to patent index

Figure 2 shows the patent overall score of various industries, including Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment in tenth position.

Figure 2- Top industries according to patent overall score

Figure 3 shows the evolution of the Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment’s patent index and scores over time.

Figure 3 - Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment

The patent index in this industry crossed the 4000 value in October 2014, decreasing since then under 2700 in April 2018 reaching afterwards the 3200 value in February 2019 and roughly stable thereafter. Hence, this industry is in recovery following an important decrease. The patent value score of this industry is close to be positive, indication that it should be monitored for selection (ETF) and for further analysis; for e.g., to check which companies are responsible for this increase.

As the patent indexes built rely on recent/forward looking innovation, the weekly patent index is therefore a good gauge of actual R&D/innovation in a particular company, industry, sector, location or stock market exchange.

Around 80% of all companies of this industry (36 companies) are in the Nasdaq (29), with the rest in the NYSE and Amex, see the proportion below.

Figure 4 shows the contribution in terms of percentage of the top companies in the Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment patent index. With this Figure 4, one can immediately see the huge importance of QCOM in this industry contributing incredibly to more than 75% to this industry patent index. This is huge for QCOM crushing the competition in terms of patent activity. In fact, only 3 companies in this industry contributes to more than 1% apart from QCOM, i.e. NTT DOCOMO (OTCPK:NTDMF) (17.5%) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) (2.91%). Combining QCOM with NTT, we have already around 95% of the patent activity in this industry. On the other hand, 33 companies have a score below 1%, which means nearly no contribution to the patent index and therefore with very little patent activity in relation to PCT applications filed.

Figure 4 – QCOM’s and competitors’ contributions to the industry patent index in Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment

Figure 5 just provides a different view of the top companies according to the patent index.

Figure 5 – Top companies according to patent index for Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment

Figure 6 displays the top companies for the level of the patent index among all industries. QCOM is in first place followed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). We have confirmation again that QCOM is a giant company in relation to its patent activity.

Figure 6 – Top companies according to patent index among all companies in Nasdaq, NYSE and Amex

WIPO indicates that QCOM principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA, India, European Union, China, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada and Australia, see Figure 7.

Not surprisingly, the USA is in first place for patent applications filed, followed by PCT applications. Surprisingly, India precedes Europe, which is followed by China in fifth position. A more detailed analysis shows that there’s a shift in country priority for patent protection, but an overall decreasing trend since a few years with some uptick in 2018 can be identified. USA and PCT applications filing activity over time display similar profiles (decreasing until 2017, small increase in 2018), albeit there seems to be a decreasing trend in the USA for 2019 and to a lesser extent also for PCT applications. There’s a substantial decrease in patent filing activity in Japan and India, with important drops in Canada and Australia for 2018 and 2019 (could be explained by patent databases not timely updated). We see a decrease in China as well as a small decrease in Europe. An increase was identified in Indonesia in 2018 and for 2019 we currently see a decrease (which again could be explained by patent databases not updated). On the opposite, QCOM considers the Brazilian market important with an increase identified in this country.

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for QCOM since 2015

Figure 8 shows the top inventors for QCOM since 2015 mentioned in PCT applications.

Figure 8 – Top inventors in PCT applications for QCOM since 2015

Figure 9 shows the top classes for QCOM since 2015 according to PCT applications. Obviously, nearly all PCT applications fall in electric communication techniques, in particular wireless communication networks (H04W), followed by transmission of digital information (H04L), electric digital data processing (G06F), transmissions (H04B), pictorial communications (H04N), semiconductor devices/electric solid state devices (H01L), radio direction-finding/navigation/radio waves (G01S), image data processing or generation (G06T), static stores (G11C)…

Figure 9 – Top classes in PCT applications for QCOM since 2015

As can be seen in Figure 10, important patent activity does not necessarily translate into best overall patent scores obtained from patent value, risk and disruptive capacity computed from their patent index. For example, QCOM, the company with the highest patent index, is not in the top companies in this industry with NTT DOCOMO in the first place.

Figure 10 - QCOM’s and competitors’ contributions to the patent overall score in Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment

Figure 11 shows a different view of the best companies according to their weekly patent value score in this industry. Positive scores are evidence of innovation activity within these companies with identification of clear patterns/clusters which may translate in stock outperformance. What is evident from this Figure 11 is that only 5 companies have positive scores among 36 companies. Except for a few companies, there’s not a lot of patent value to be found in this industry, so not a lot of targets.

QCOM, with an overall patent score of minus 46, is in 19 position over 36 companies. A negative score is not an indication to short the company as the company is still innovating. In fact, Innovalpha has demonstrated that companies filing PCT applications, which is thus the case for QCOM, outperform companies which don’t (see previous SA articles). However, innovation occurs at a slower pace which lowers the probability of stock outperformance.

Figure 11 – Top companies according to patent value score for Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment

Figure 12 shows a more detailed view of QCOM displaying its grade, patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores. It shows that it is only the patent risk score that contributes to the overall QCOM patent score (established players usually display a high patent risk score; the higher the better). Hence, there’s a very low patent risk whereas there’s currently no disruptive activity nor value in the current QCOM patent activity/profile.

Figure 12 – QCOM portfolio view

Figure 13 shows the map location of QCOM. Such view is useful if one is interested in further analysis to visualize QCOM’s competitors and to identify/select companies located in different geographical areas to reduce risk for portfolio selection, see Figure 14.

Figure 13 – map location of QCOM

Figure 14 shows the map location of the various companies in the Radio And Television Broadcasting And Communications Equipment industry. Nearly all companies are located in the U.S.

Figure 14 – map location of QCOM’s competitors

The map is therefore useful to immediately check if there's some diversification in the geographical location in companies within this industry. It is prudent for the investor not to select companies only located within one geographical region.

Figure 15 is a standard bubble chart showing Qualcomm as outlier on the far right, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the disruptive score). QCOM, despite its size, is still an interesting company.

Figure 15 - QCOM with overall patent score vs. patent index

Figure 16 displays a different view of the bubble chart which highlight its usefulness in identifying promising/interesting companies, e.g. NTT DOCOMO as outlier on the far right. Overall, patent score is on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). It clearly shows that there are very few companies with both positive patent value and disruptive scores. In fact, only a few companies, as mentioned before, have positive disruptive scores and even fewer with a positive value score.

Figure 16 – QCOM with overall patent score vs. patent disruptive score

Hence, this bubble chart indicates that most companies in this industry have not been able yet, have difficulties to put in place innovation management/strategy that creates value with very little disruptive capacity. Such bubble charts provide useful new perspective for the selection of companies.

Figure 17 displays another view of a bubble chart with overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). Here, QCOM appears as outlier on the far right with again NTT DOCOMO. A useful view to select companies with low patent risk.

Figure 17 – QCOM with overall patent score vs. patent risk score

Figure 18 shows the weekly patent scores over time of Qualcomm. Undeniable is the important decline in patent activity for this company until April 2018 with some recovery until October 2018 and overall stability thereafter. R&D is still highly present but translating into less patents. Business as usual, with no indication that something of importance is to be expected.

Figure 18 – QCOM’s patent scores and patent index over time

Figure 19 shows QCOM’s scorecard. This provides some further information on the company. Based on the historical data used, QCOM is considered a mid-stage company that is not disruptive with no growth, but secure, further referred to as a “boring company” (business as usual) in a second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that QCOM is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

In first position for its patent index. In 273 position for its patent value score and patent disruptive score. In 208 position for its overall score. In 11 position for its patent risk score.

Maximum and minimum values are indicated for the patent index and each score for the last year, three years and 260 weeks, with indication if scores have decreased/increased in the last year from its maximum and minimum. Nothing particular to note for this company except a small increase from minimum values of last year.

Alert section triggered some time ago that the company is in a second cycle of innovation and is a mid-stage company.

Figure 19 – QUALCOMM SCORE CARD

Figure 20 displays QCOM’s patent index and stock price over time. The stock price has been fluctuating these last five years without clear direction (especially from early 2016 till early 2019), with a price nearly stable over five years. However, following the 2015 decline, the stock price has regained in 2019 its 2014 price. In comparison, the patent index has decreased steadily since 2015 until April 2018, with an increase since then. This recovery in patent activity since April 2018 has translated in the 2019 QCOM stock market increase.

Figure 20 – QCOM’s patent index over time

This recovery is quite substantial, and a stock price increase makes sense (but other factors can be exampling this increase, see below). After all, innovation represents one of the core values of a company, in particular in the technology sector, with strong R&D/innovation and good innovation strategy/management translating into the filing of patent applications and hopefully in the launch of new products on the market.

Figure 21 shows QCOM’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 22 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 23 shows QCOM’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar. The patent value score is of more importance in order to determine the direction of the stock price (a higher correlation with stock price is expected with the patent value score in view of the way it has been computed and tested, see previous SA articles).

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified with gap increasing between value and price until February 2016, such gap closing rapidly by the end of 2016. A second gap is appearing in August 2017, nearly closing in early 2019 but increasing again since then. However, actual conditions are not at all the same as in 2016. In 2015, the market did not identify the increase in the patent index, which translated into a higher patent value, and the gap closed only in 2016 with an increase in the stock price while the patent index and patent value score decreased. In 2019, it’s the stock price that has increased substantially (with a stock price as five years ago) while the patent value increased to a lesser extent, forming thereby a gap, with actual patent index and patent value scores however lower than in 2015. As such, the actual price seems not justified in comparison with 2014-2015 unless the price was undervalued back then (or stock price was even more undervalued in 2014 and 2015 than now).

This might well be the case (QCOM undervalued) for the reason that its market capitalization of $97 billion in relation to the enormous size of its patent portfolio seems, to say the least, completely reasonable when compared with NTT DOCOMO with a capitalization of $83 billion and Motorola Solutions with $30 billion taking into account their respective patent index (QCOM with a patent index of 2455 and $97 billion valuation, NTT DOCOMO with a patent index of 548 and $83 billion valuation, Motorola Solutions with a patent index of 91 and $30 billion valuation). If one considers that each point of a patent index is equivalent to one PCT application, then QCOM requires ~25 PCT applications for a market value of $1 billion, whereas NTT DOCOMO requires only 6.6 PCT applications and Motorola Solutions only 3 PCT applications… At present, the forward-looking patent portfolio of Motorola is valued 8 times more than the one from QCOM, whereas the patent portfolio of NTT DOCOMO is valued 4 times more than QCOM. This is unreasonable, even more so that such enormous patent portfolios enable creation of patent pools restricting competition, representing a barrier to entry. Even though the current patent value of QCOM is negative which triggers prudence, the tremendous size of QCOM’s patent portfolio in relation to its market capitalization and to its competitors, makes QCOM a company to consider (unless NTT DOCOMO and Motorola Solutions are overvalued). The market has not appropriately valued QCOM’s patent portfolio considering QCOM’s market capitalization, even more so considering the intrinsic value of PCT applications as demonstrated by Innovalpha (see previous SA articles).

Figure 21 – QCOM’s overall patent score over time

Figure 22 – QCOM’s patent value score over time

Figure 23 – QCOM’s patent disruptive score over time

The investors should therefore also check the historical patent profile of companies in order to immediately identify in a convenient way any modifications in their patent scores over time and identify if actual stock valuation, market price makes sense.

Finally, below are the very recent inventions published in relation to QCOM.

Conclusion

Based solely on QCOM’s patent scores and historical profiles, investors should avoid QCOM.

However, QCOM is a behemoth in terms of patent activity! Considering QCOM’s massive patent index in relation to its competitors, the intrinsic value of PCT applications as demonstrated by Innovalpha as well as QCOM’s current market capitalization in relation to its competitors, QCOM seems undervalued and is a company to be considered. Unless this entire industry, QCOM’s competitors is/are overvalued…

