Emerald Health: Squandering Away Early Advantage

Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) is an interesting cannabis stock due to its 50% ownership interest in Pure Sunfarms, a cannabis operation that has brought immense fortune to the other JV partner, Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF). We will discuss Emerald's recent execution and why we think the market is seemingly ignoring Emerald's 50% ownership in the cannabis JV.

(All amounts in C$)

Valuation Disparity

Based on our recent analysis on VFF, the market is currently valuing Pure Sunfarms at US$640 million or $830 million assuming the following:

The market values VFF's legacy produce business at US$55 million based on its market value before it announced its entry into cannabis.

The market doesn't assign significant value to its U.S. hemp business yet.

What is interesting is that Village Farms has benefited immensely from its 50% ownership interest in the JV as its stock soared 250% while Emerald's stock has struggled to gain any momentum during the last 12 months. In fact, since both companies announced the cannabis JV back on June 6, 2017, VFF has gained 730% while Emerald only rose 62%. The drastically different fates of the two companies are truly staggering and make one wonder whether the market has priced the two stocks efficiently in this case.

(Source: TSX)

In order to properly analyze Emerald's valuation and its stake in the Pure Sunfarms JV, it is important to identify its assets outside the JV. Emerald's main assets are its cannabis facility in British Columbia and the acquired license in Quebec. The company was one of the earliest LPs to focus on cannabis in the public market; however, it has lagged behind other players that entered the industry much later. The operational ineptitude of Emerald is clearly demonstrated by its latest progress:

Vancouver: Emerald provided an update in August that the company is making progress in its purpose-built facility in Vancouver. The company received the local permit and Health Canada approval for the initial 15,000 sq ft and expects the first 78,000 sq ft facility to be completed by Q3 2019; the second 78,000 sq ft greenhouse at the same site will be operational by early 2020 with most capex paid already. However, the company's progress is way too slow since we began covering the stock in February 2018 through "West Coast Cannabis Player With Biotech Focus". Compared to Pure Sunfarms, Emerald's execution has been way too slow, and we think investors have penalized the stock for that.

Emerald provided an update in August that the company is making progress in its purpose-built facility in Vancouver. The company received the local permit and Health Canada approval for the initial 15,000 sq ft and expects the first 78,000 sq ft facility to be completed by Q3 2019; the second 78,000 sq ft greenhouse at the same site will be operational by early 2020 with most capex paid already. However, the company's progress is way too slow since we began covering the stock in February 2018 through "West Coast Cannabis Player With Biotech Focus". Compared to Pure Sunfarms, Emerald's execution has been way too slow, and we think investors have penalized the stock for that. Quebec: Emerald acquired Quebec-based LP in May 2018 and announced in February that it is investing $100 million to build an 88,000 facility. The investment seems way too high for such a small facility with only 5,000 kg of annual capacity. This is another case of the very slow progress being made on an asset that should have been operational by now.

(Source: Public Filings)

Disappointing Financials

The direct result of Emerald's slow execution is its weak financial performance. In the latest 2019 Q2 that was just released, the company reported higher revenue as it began sales to Quebec, Saskatchewan, and PEI. Average pricing from recreational sales increased slightly to $5.41 per gram due to product mix. However, despite the big revenue jump, Emerald remains a very small player in the cannabis market despite its long history of operating in the Canadian cannabis market. The company is still operating mainly out of its tiny Verdelite facility in Quebec. With a market cap of $270 million, the company is trading at 13x EV/Sales, which includes the impact of its ownership in Pure Sunfarms. Clearly, the company is discounting its stake in the JV heavily as the current market cap is much lower than the implied valuation of Pure Sunfarms based on VFF's current valuation. We have discussed potential reasons for this valuation disparity and believe that the market much prefers VFF due to its superior execution and strong management team.

(Source: Public Filings)

Putting Everything Together

We think the most likely reasons why the market has discounted Emerald's ownership in Pure Sunfarms is that investors prefer to own the JV through Village Farms, not Emerald. Because of the heavy insider ownership, complicated insider relationships, and poor execution of its own facilities, we think owning Emerald is not an attractive proposition for most cannabis investors. As a result, despite the significant value in Pure Sunfarms, investors have not been kind to Emerald's shares. Going forward, we expect the stock to remain pressured as its own cannabis business remains in development mode after many years of slow progress and lack of momentum. We don't expect meaningful improvement from the company in the near-term given its poor track record, and we think the stock could actually go much lower without its 50% interest in Pure Sunfarms. Should Village Farms manage to acquire Emerald's stake in the JV, we would expect a re-rate of Emerald's stock in the market to reflect the valuation for its 50% ownership and the remaining businesses. However, absent such a transaction, we would stay away from Emerald as there are better ways to either invest in Pure Sunfarms or the Canadian cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.