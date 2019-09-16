Gold And Silver Remain Tight As Trump Calls For Negative Interest Rates - With Dave Kranzler (Video)

Why some investors are substituting gold for silver at the current pricing.

With Donald Trump now tweeting for negative interest rates while the precious metals markets are already rallying, Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on the show to talk about how it all fits together.

He discussed the latest Trump comments, how that might affect the recent gold and silver rally, the tightness in the gold and silver markets, and how some investors are substituting gold for silver at the current pricing.

So if you're wondering whether the precious metals rally is just another false start, or in the early stages of a bigger move, click to watch the interview below.