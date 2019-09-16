Okta Stock Looks Compelling On Recent Weakness

Optics will improve into the end of the year, and the technical picture implies that the worst of this sell-off is over.

Shares of cloud identity and access management giant Okta (OKTA) have been on fire for most of 2019 - up until recently. Year-to-date, through the end of July, OKTA stock was up an impressive 120%. But, the stock has dropped more than 20% since then - marking its second biggest correction ever (the first was in late 2018, when all stocks were in sell-off mode).

We believe recent weakness in OKTA stock is a great buying opportunity into a secular winner. Our "buy the dip" thesis here is predicated on three ideas. First, OKTA stock is a long-term winner with great secular growth fundamentals, and those fundamentals are presently being undervalued by the market - which is super rare for a momentum growth stock. Second, the optics surrounding OKTA stock should meaningfully improve into the end of the year, providing healthy support for a rebound bid. Third, the technical picture seems to imply that OKTA stock should find its footing around $100, before resuming its secular march higher.

Big picture - the recent significant correction in OKTA stock is a medium to long-term buying opportunity, and nothing more.

First, let's understand why OKTA stock has sold off sharply. Long story short, there has been a massive rotation out of richly valued momentum stocks, and into beaten up value stocks - illustrated by the sharp and unusual divergence between the iShares Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) and the iShares Value Factor ETF (VLUE) in September. This is nothing to be alarmed about. Instead, it may actually be a bullish sign. Over the past twenty years, huge momentum to value shifts have tended to follow choppy markets, and precede big market rallies.

Why? The logic is pretty simple. During choppy and economically uncertain times, investors ditch economically-sensitive value stocks that require a good economy to go higher, and pile into momentum growth stocks that don't require a good economy to go higher (since they have secular tailwinds). But, as the global economic picture improves, investors unwind that trade, and start booking profits on those momentum stocks and buying the dip in those beaten-up value stocks (since they should move higher now that the economy is getting better).

Consequently, huge momentum to value shifts in the market should be interpreted positively. It's a vote of confidence from the equity markets that the global economic picture is improving. As such, we think the momentum to value shift is a temporary phenomena which will kick-start a broad market rally - the likes of which should lift all stocks, both momentum and value. See late 2016 and early 2017 - which is the last time a big shift like this happened. Both VLUE and MTUM rallied after a brief period wherein MTUM fell flat.

Second, let's dive into the fundamentals underlying OKTA stock. In order to understand those fundamentals, investors need to understand the space in which Okta operates - identity and access management, or IAM.

Broadly, IAM is the process by which companies make sure the right people and the right devices are securely connected to the right software systems. In other words, it is an identity-based approached to information and data security wherein, as opposed to outfitting the whole ecosystem with a "castle" of defense, each individual is outfitted with an "armor" of defense, so that each individual can safely and securely navigate around the ecosystem with the utmost flexibility.

This is a huge growth industry in the global IT market. We point investors to this abstract from Grand View Research to understand the secular tailwinds underpinning double-digit growth across the IAM market for the foreseeable future. In short, enterprise software ecosystems are becoming increasingly complex and decentralized, so much so that traditional security solutions aren't the best answer. It's very hard to create a castle of security in enterprise environments that have remote work-forces, or have multiple IoT devices, or employ a bring-your-own-device policy, or any combination of those things. As such, enterprises are increasingly looking towards IAM solutions as a way to employ cloud security while simultaneously optimizing flexibility.

Here's the attractive part for investors. According to Grand View Research, the global IAM market measured about $10 billion in 2018. According to Gartner, global IT spend measured north of $3.6 trillion in 2018. Thus, as a percent of global IT spend, the global IAM market accounts for a tiny ~0.3% share. But, that share has risen consistently from ~0.2% in 2015, and projects to keep rising for the foreseeable future, as enterprises shift more and more IT spend into the IAM space to optimize flexibility in an increasingly dynamic, mobile, and decentralized digital economy.

According to numbers from Grand View Research and Gartner, the IAM market should measure around $24 billion by 2025, or about 0.5% of global IT spend. We think secular trends will keep the IAM market in growth mode well after that, and are projecting for the IAM market to grow to just under $40 billion by 2030 - equal to about 0.75% of global IT spend.

Within the secular growth IAM market, there are many players, including big name players like Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), SAP (SAP), and Oracle (ORCL). But, Okta has differentiated itself as the leader of the pack, mostly because the company specializes exclusively on IAM, whereas for many of its bigger competitors, IAM is just one vertical among many in their ecosystems. Consequently, Okta has transformed into the hyper-growth leader - indeed, both Gartner and Forrester have named Okta as the leader in this space, while the company has fired off 50%-plus revenue growth year after 50%-plus revenue growth year.

Yet, Okta is still a relatively small player in the space. Combining company data with Grand View Research market data, we believe that Okta owns just 4% of the IAM market, which roughly lines up with third party estimates. That is up from 1% share in 2015, 2% share in 2016, and 3% share in 2017. Further, combining Wall Street consensus revenue forecasts and Grand View Research market data, Okta reasonably projects to control about 5% of the market in 2019, 6% in 2020, and 7% in 2021.

In other words, Okta has been, still is, and will continue to expand market share in the IAM market at a cadence of roughly 1% per year. We believe this cadence of roughly 1% IAM market share expansion per year should persist in the long run, given Okta's healthy momentum and the fact that the company remains a relatively small player. Consequently, by 2030, we project Okta as a 15% player in the global IAM market - which nets out to about $6 billion in revenues by 2030, for a compounded annual revenue growth rate from 2015 to 2030 of over 30%.

More than being a big revenue growth company, Okta also operates at sky-high 70%-plus gross margins, which appear well on their way to 80% at scale. This huge gross margin profile creates visibility for Okta to produce sizable profits in the long run.

Consider this. Okta's adjusted operating expense rate in 2015 was almost 140%. It has since dropped to 100% in 2016, 95% in 2017, and 85% in 2018. In other words, revenue scale is doing what it's supposed to be doing - driving positive operating leverage. How low can the opex rate go? The competitors named above - Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM - operate at around 30% to 45% opex rates. It's unlikely that Okta can drop its opex rate down to 30%, given that it will have a much smaller revenue base than Microsoft. But, a 40% opex rate at scale on nearly $6 billion in revenue seems entirely doable.

Net-net, then, Okta at scale projects as a company with 80% gross margins and a 40% opex rate. That combination implies 40% operating profit margins in the long run. That's big. On nearly $6 billion in revenue by 2030, we think 40% operating profit margins could reasonably produce nearly $11 in EPS.

MSFT and SAP trade around 22x to 26x forward earnings today. Okta has bigger gross margins than both of those companies, and will likely be growing more quickly in 2030 than they are growing today. Thus, we think OKTA stock in 2030 will reasonably trade around 25x to 30x forward earnings.

Taking the midpoint (27.5x) and applying that to $11 in 2030 projected EPS, we arrive at a 2029 price target for OKTA stock of over $300. Discounting that price target back by 10% per year, we arrive at a 2019 price target of about $116 - above today's price tag. Thus, from a fundamental perspective, we conclude that the recent sell-off has plunged OKTA stock into undervalued territory, which is exceptionally rare for a secular growth stock of OKTA's caliber.

On the optics side of things, we have largely already discussed this. Momentum stocks have fallen out of favor over the past few weeks. This won't last long. Investors won't sell Okta and buy Rite Aid (RAD) into perpetuity. Instead, this is just a temporary shift that represents a reversion to the norm - momentum stocks got way overextended relative to value stocks in the summer of 2019, and investors are now re-balancing their portfolios to be, well, more balanced.

History says this re-balancing won't last long. The last time a major re-balancing like this happened was in mid-to-late 2016. Value's out-performance of momentum was very short lived. It lasted a few months, before momentum bounced back in a big way.

The same dynamic should repeat this time around. As such, while momentum may under-perform in the near term, such under-performance will turn into over-performance within the next few months, and most momentum stocks - OKTA stock included - should rally into the end of year.

When it comes to the technical picture, we can see that it looks like the worst is over for OKTA stock. During the summer of 2019, OKTA stock was forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. That pattern has almost fully played out. OKTA stock has retraced its way back to the starting point of that head-and-shoulders pattern, and technicals say the stock should find support here. Further, the stock's 200-day moving average - which provided support for this stock during the late 2018 sell-off - is just a few points below where the stock trades today.

Big picture, the technicals imply that the worst of the OTKA stock sell-off is over, and that the stock should find support around $100.

Overall, we are fans of OKTA stock on recent weakness. We think that: 1) the long-term growth fundamentals remain robust and healthy, 2) those healthy fundamental growth prospects are being undervalued by the market, 3) momentum stocks, including OKTA, should bounce back into the end of the year, and 4) the technicals imply that this storm has mostly passed.

As such, we are buyers of OKTA stock here and lower, all else equal.

