Square: A Laggard In The Payment Space

The Payments Group (IPAY) has been one of the best spots to be for 2019, but Square (SQ) has barely been able to put up a positive year-to-date return. While the Payments Sector is up over 30% for the year, Square has a paltry 5% gain and is down 20% for this quarter alone. Investors continue to point to the fact that the stock is a steal as it's 40% off of its highs, but declining revenue growth rates suggest that the best days of growth are behind the stock. The company looks to be transitioning from hyper-growth to high-growth, and this often puts significant pressure on a company's valuation. This is especially true with the company currently trading at a P/E ratio of 100, and a price to sales ratio of over 6x. While valuation is not a great indicator for timing purposes, it does give some insight into how far a stock can fall if its trend does change. Square's monthly close below its 20-month moving average suggests a significant change of character, and this is a negative development for the stock. I see the stock as an Avoid, and I believe that 20% rallies going forward are opportunities to lighten up on positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Square was the tech darling of 2017, and this performance continued into 2018, with a more than 300% return over the two years. Unfortunately, for investors, the best days of growth seem to be behind the stock. While the company continues to see robust earnings growth with a new high in annual earnings per share [EPS] expected for FY-2020, revenue growth rates are beginning to taper off. Current revenue growth rates remain very robust at low 40% levels, but this new trend of potential deceleration is often an unfavorable period for hyper-growth stocks.

Hyper-growth stocks, which I would label as those with 50% annual EPS growth and 50% sales growth, often trade at extremes at both sides of the spectrum. When growth is accelerating, they're consistently overvalued, and when growth decelerates, they can overshoot to the downside. Many investors are making the case that Square is undervalued at current levels, but this is irrelevant, in my opinion. Stocks rarely turn around on a dime just because they've touched fair valuation, just as they don't top the day they become overvalued. Instead, in the market, things oscillate from one extreme to the next. This is the reason why many traders have such a hard time trading in the hyper-growth phase as 40% corrections are run of the mill. We saw this from Facebook (FB) just last year when it transitioned from hyper-growth to medium-growth, and the stock plummeted from $218.00 to $125.00. While this correction didn't hurt those able to hang on, it certainly wasn't enjoyable for many traders who lined up to buy the stock above $170.00. The point is that I believe Square may be going through a similar situation here, and where the bottom shows up is anyone's guess. The next strong support for the stock comes in at $50.00, but this is still a reasonable amount below current levels. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

Looking below at Square's annual earnings per share, we can see that the company continues to see strong growth. While there is some deceleration showing up, this is normal as a company matures. FY-2017 and FY-2018 earnings growth came in at 575% and 75%, and FY-2019 earnings growth is expected to grow an exceptional 63%. However, given that we are already in Q3 of 2019, FY-2019 earnings are in the rear-view mirror. The market is generally the most interested in the next 12-18 months, and FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $1.11. While this still translates to significant double-digit growth at 43%, it is a material deceleration from the prior two quarters. This is not a big deal, and every single hyper-growth company goes through this as no company can sustain triple-digit earnings growth forever. However, this transition period is not always the best time to be aggressive with the stock. The reason for this is that the stock often swings from overvalued at its peak to undervalued at its eventual trough, but finding that undervalued level is not always an easy task. Given that the stock is still trading at a P/E ratio of 100 based on TTM EPS, I would not consider the stock undervalued here.

The issue I see is that Square's revenue growth rate, which is the lifeblood of earnings, is also beginning to decelerate. Generally, the only way to re-accelerate or sustain earnings growth is through revenue growth. Cost-cutting is not an option for Square given all of the projects it has ongoing, and the high marketing spend for CashApp. The company's marketing expenses for CashApp were up 115% in Q2, with company-wide sales and marketing expenses up 59% on a GAAP basis year-over-year. Again, these costs are to be expected in a company looking for sustainable growth, but revenue growth deceleration coming at the same time as higher costs makes it very difficult to re-accelerate annual EPS growth. Let's look at revenue growth rates below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If revenue growth was accelerating or maintaining its pace, one could make an argument that earnings growth may be able to re-accelerate. However, as we can see from Square's revenue growth rates, they peaked out in Q4 2018, and have been on the decline since. Q4 2018 revenue was $932.5 million, up 51% year-over-year, and we've seen a slight deceleration since to 45% and 44% in the most recent two quarters. In an aim to smooth out lumpiness in single quarters, I use a two-quarter average to define the trend in growth rates better. As we can see from the two-quarter average in revenue growth rates (white line), we've seen a 650 basis point slide from the 51% in Q4 2018, and are now sitting at 44.5%. This is not a massive issue as it's immaterial, but next quarter's revenues are the evident change in trend here. Not only are we expected to see the third quarter in a row of decelerating revenue growth, but this will drop the two-quarter average down to 38.5%. This will translate to a 1200 basis point drop the highs and is now beginning to look like more material deceleration. Q3 estimates are currently sitting at $1.17 billion, and investors are going to want to see a minimum of $1.20 billion to mitigate this deceleration. A miss on this $1.17 billion number by more than 1% would not be ideal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Square continues to trade at a P/E ratio of over 100, and is seeing decelerating revenue growth and earnings growth, this is not an ideal situation. If revenue growth was accelerating or maintaining its pace, an argument could be made for earnings growth re-accelerating. However, given that we have a deceleration in sales growth with a higher cost of sales, it's hard to see how the company is going to maintain its current earnings growth rate. I feel that the current estimates of $1.11 in EPS for FY-2020 are likely ambitious. While Square is not expensive by any means after a 40% correction, it isn't cheap yet, which is not ideal for investors buying the dip. The other significant negative is the stock's complete change of character technically.

If we look at the technicals, there's not much to like across any time-frame for the bulls. On the monthly chart, the stock has put in its first monthly close below its 20-month moving average (green line) since this parabolic uptrend began. The worst part about this breakdown is that the stock has decoupled from the market and is no longer finding support with the market. While the Payments ETF, Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), and Pagseguro (PAGS) all ran to new highs this quarter, Square has been left in the dust. Not only that, the stock is busy trading below all of its key moving averages. This is a negative development and shows an unfavorable change of character in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On the weekly chart, the stock has strong weekly resistance at $83.00, and new short-term resistance at $63.20. Any rallies that cannot get above $63.20 on a weekly close can be considered as noise. The issue I see with Square here is that it's no longer respecting the past support levels it used to, and is acting lethargic despite a market sitting near all-time highs. This suggests that the stock is no longer in demand by institutions in the same way it was during 2017 and 2018. If Square continues to drop, the next support for the stock comes in at the $50.00 level, which is very strong support. While I wouldn't buy blindly at this level if we head there, I would keep an eye on the stock if we did begin to tag those levels as this would put the reward to risk back in the bulls' court.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The majority of analysts continue to remain bullish on Square, but I don't see any reason to rush in to buy a stock trading at a P/E ratio of over 100 with decelerating growth rates. The company's CashApp continues to do exceptionally well with total net revenue up from $1 million in Q2 2016 to $135 million in Q2 2019, but this has not been enough to keep revenue growth accelerating. While the stock is certainly not overvalued at current levels, I am less inclined to believe it's undervalued. Unless the company manages to beat significantly on its Q3 and Q4 numbers and guide higher, I see the stock as fairly valued at current prices. Based on the lethargic price action, I believe this is unlikely. I don't see any reason to bottom-fish on Square and see the stock as a sell into 15% plus rallies going forward as the trend is down. If the company can't put up $1.13 billion or better for revenue in its Q3 report, we may have a date with the $50.00 support level in Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.