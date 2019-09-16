British Land: The Cream Always Rises To The Top

The company offers a fortress balance sheet and a 5.5% dividend yield, while investors wait for a couple of possible catalysts to play out and close the current NAV discount.

British Land owns some of the best office assets in London and has strategically recycled its most e-commerce sensitive properties over the last few years.

I continue my writing series about European REITs with another reliable business whose shares have sold off on fears related to Brexit and retail apocalypse.

With perhaps the notable exception of mall REITs, US REITs have performed exceptionally well in 2019. The YTD return of the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) is now over 25%, beating both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. While European REITs have also experienced a downturn in 2017-2018, the iShares European Property Yield ETF is up less than 13% YTD, and opportunities for outsized long-term returns are still open due to investors' misconceived fears. I have previously discussed a couple of such cases:

Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF): the opportunity has now closed since the REIT has been taken private by the parent Gazit Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF) shortly after my article.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF): after writing here about this premium mall REIT, shares seem to have finally found a bottom around €120, and I am confident URW will perform well going forward. Operational results in 2019 have been satisfying, and I expect real assets valuations to rise as Mario Draghi follows through his new QE commitments in the Eurozone.

Investment case

Today I will highlight to my readers another high-quality name at the crossroads between office and retail: British Land (OTCPK:BRLAF)(OTCPK:BTLCY) a Fitch A-rated leading REIT in the UK. As the name suggests, the company has a strong geographical focus on England and London in particular, where it owns an excellent collection of treasure assets. British Land has gone through a significant makeover in recent years, reducing both leverage and over-exposure to the retail segment. The company sold a substantial amount of non-core assets and re-positioned its £12.3 billion portfolio focusing toward "campuses" - crown office and mixed-use assets in the London area, and class-A retail.

The company has been however hit by a double whammy: the retail apocalypse and the Brexit drama. To add insult to injury, the market has so far ignored British Land shift towards higher-quality properties and deleverage efforts. The share price has been lackluster for years. However, operational results suggest investors may have now taken an overly bearish stance on both points, creating a buying opportunity.

With or without the EU, England has retained its currency and monetary policies all along. Despite the mediatic terror, the English economy has proved more resilient than many expected, with unemployment remaining low, particularly in London. We see Great Britain easily keeping its spot among the wealthiest world economies. Uncertainty is what markets hate the most, and investors indeed witnessed plenty: any outcome on Brexit, when accepted as final, could turn into a catalyst. I see quality companies such as British Land be in demand once the political dust finally settles.

The timing of new developments has put a lot of pressure on British Land FFO, but 2020 should be an inflection year. There is also no need for further debt reduction since at 28.1% BLND already has one of the lowest LTV ratios in the industry. With the new Broadgate projects (135 Bishopsgate and 100 Liverpool Street) nearing completion, the payout should finally start to come down. Headwinds in retail real estate in England have been way more severe than the continent, but differentiation and focus on class A properties helped British Land to report results better than peers.

Per management commentary, in the private RE market, overseas investors continued to be net buyers of London properties, and office investments in 2018 reached the highest levels since 2014. With British Land currently trading well below the assessed NAV, I believe the valuation disconnect between public and private markets will once again serve well those disciplined enough to hold through the difficult times.

The market is focusing on the wrong set of numbers

To better understand the primary reason for the market skepticism towards British Land, we must look no further than REIT's most important business indicator, underlying EPS (British Land lingo for FFO). The results have gone south in the last two years, and, as a result, shareholders have become jittery.

However, readers shouldn't consider these results in a vacuum, but in connection with the company strategic efforts to sell non-core assets, diversify the company portfolio from retail, and de-lever the balance sheet. While EPS has still increased by a CAGR of 2.3% over the considered period, British Land has achieved these results using the upcycle to decrease its LTV from 45.3% to 28.1% rather than take excessive risks boosting FFO with leverage. Management has done an outstanding job protecting shareholders from the perils of debt, and performance now stands out against peers like Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF). The below graph proves the point better than words:

At the end of the fiscal year 2019 (which for BLND is 31st March 2019) the weighted average maturity, including share of debt in funds and joint ventures was 8.1 years, and the weighted average interest rate was 2.9%. Considering the company has significant debt maturities coming up in 2021 and 2022, British Land has a chance to decrease funding expenditures taking advantage of the low-interest environment.

With regards to asset quality, investors can look at how like-for-like rental income has continued to grow at a healthy rate throughout the analyzed period, including 2016-2018. Always to provide a comparison with less fortunate retail REITs, Intu Properties reported like-for-like rental income growth of 0.5% in 2017 and 0.6% in 2018. British Land occupancy also remained extremely high, at 97.8% for the overall portfolio.

Retail-focused Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) also reported a similar high occupancy (97.2%) in its latest report, but while like-for-like rental income growth was 1.7% in 2017, it was a whopping -1.3% in 2018. The two numbers are connected, showing how to keep occupancy high. Hammerson reduced leases to its tenants, while British Land maintained high occupancy and at the same time could escalate rents.

British Land was hard hit like peers and took a significant valuation impairment with regards to the retail portfolio (-11.1%), but the company diversification into office campuses (+1.1%) and new developments (+10.8%) shielded BLND from uglier outcomes. The retail malaise in the UK is real (way more than Continental Europe) and widespread, as Intu Properties NAV adjustment was a whopping -24% and Hammerson, whose valuation decreased by 5% LY, is seeing an additional -6% in its latest half-year results.

Despite falling from 967p in 2017 to 905p in 2018, BLND NAV still increased at an average of 6.2% over the considered period.

Stewardship and Business Outlook

Willingness to take unpopular decisions such as sacrificing short-term profits to reduce leverage indicates proper levels of stewardship at British Land, and executives manage the company with a long-term view.

The three office-led campuses of Broadgate, Paddington Central, and Regent's Place are examples of how British Land manages all the aspects of the neighborhoods, as the company operates not only the buildings but also the spaces between them with retail, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and social offerings. The recent success with Broadgate shows the company can also deliver on execution.

British Land has also launched Storey, a flexible office solution, which is available across all the company campuses. While there's not even a chance this project will scale up into a global challenge to WeWork (WE) and the likes, the company seems particularly well entrenched in its home turf, perfectly capable to catch new trends and deliver value-added services such as coworking areas.

Executives aren't shy to commit to lavish projects with distant payback periods. After completing Broadgate, British Land is now turning eyes to Canada Water, an area of London 2 located between London Bridge and Canary Wharf, where the company is planning to create its 4th campus. The site at Canada Water, assembled over five years, covers 53 acres, creating one of the most significant mixed-use regeneration projects in London.

In Canada Water, British Land expects to deliver 3,000 new homes, allowing the company to set foot into the high P/FFO multiple residential REIT segment, 2 million square feet of office workspace, and 1 million square feet of retail, leisure, entertainment. Also, there will be community spaces, including health, social, and educational structures.

Excluding Canada Water, whose progress will only contribute to EPS from around 2024, the company has plenty of committed developments coming online in 2021-2022, and contracted uplifts which should provide a significant boost from the current fiscal year. The company expects new projects to bring about 4.5p in FFO, although the effect should be magnified further by the ongoing share repurchase program.

Valuation

Despite the viable growth path presented by the management, analysts are in panic-mode and are undershooting all targets, foreseeing additional NAV impairments and lower EPS in FY2020. The consensus is baking zero growth in British Land numbers, leaving the company a high possibility to surprise on the upside. I like the odds here and see the chance for another catalyst (in addition to a Brexit resolution) in the form of a potential sequence of beat-and-raise, although in Europe such events usually do not generate large price movements.

With retail now accounting for less than half the total portfolio and expected continuing strength in the office environment, I do not believe such permanent decrease in NAV is likely, although a blip might be possible. Even if additional write-downs were to happen towards the 850p level indicated by estimates, British Land shares are still changing hands at about 0.65x NAV.

Considering the historical P/NAV multiples, British Land should indeed trade much closer to its long term average of 0.9x. I fail to see particular reasons for the market taking such an extremely bearish view of the company because while business risks do exist, they are not notably higher than in the past. My fair value for British Land, based on NAV, is thus approximately 800p.

From a P/FFO standpoint, this value equates to 21x underlying EPS, adjusted for the contribution of new developments. The multiple is a bit rich when considering the long-term average of 20x. Nevertheless, investors should allow for several issues such as the lower leverage employed and future residential exposure, which typically command higher P/FFO multiples than retail. Therefore the number doesn't seem far off when factoring in such considerations.

Based on the actual price, investors can accumulate shares at a generous 30% discount.

Risks and Uncertainty

British Land faces threats typical to both office and retail REITs, with a geographical twist:

Macro trends in employment and demographics can always change and have a significant impact on the demand for office space. In the case of British Land this risk is also tied to a single location: London. The migration of wealth and human capital to The City has been a tailwind for British Land. I expect such dynamic to persist over the next years, but a reversal cannot be completely ruled out.

London has historically been a good market for office employment, and surprisingly, for the moment, new supply remains quite tight. British Land is exposed to concentration risk as it derives about half of its total EPS from its three mixed-use campuses, although each constitutes of several buildings.

The retail environment in the UK remains particularly challenged. While e-tailers take market share away from physical retailers, traditional players scramble to move more and more of their operation online in a bid to compete with the convenience offered by e-commerce. The ongoing disruption has crashed leveraged rivals like Intu Properties, but damage to British Land has been somehow limited. The amount of revenue lost from tenants in administration and receivership has been roughly equal to the rental income increase from contractual escalators, which I see as a positive indication of the overall strength of the company tenants' portfolio. The company management has been visionary, preparing well in advance for the shift, and saving shareholders greater pains.

Finally, there are currency risks related to the British Pound for foreign investors and the aforementioned geopolitical uncertainty related to Brexit.

Conclusion

Based on the current market sentiment and company highlighted prospects, I tend to conclude British Land is a compelling contrarian opportunity at these levels. Yes, retail in UK remains challenging, but management has done a great job defending shareholders. The private market continues to see value in London and British Land, with its three campuses, is well-positioned to continue to create value. I believe the company deep discount to NAV to be therefore mostly unwarranted and think that in time, this difference will close, allowing patient investors for superior returns. In the meantime, the company offers a 5.5% yield, hard to find among office REIT peers, which the company has been growing steadily at 3% per annum. For the above-discussed reasons, my rating for British Land is BUY and price target 800p (for the listing in London trading under the BLND ticker, which I recommend readers to use for liquidity reasons).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRITISH LAND ON THE LSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Atrium.