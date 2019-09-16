Wendy's: Wait For Breakfast To Play Out

Wendy's is a wonderful company with an interesting strategy, but it is not the time to get the stock.

Wendy's (WEN) is expected to deliver good revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing quite well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with a quite low downside and great upside potential. However, it might be a better strategy to wait to get it at a better price. It is slightly overvalued, and there is a short-term risk with the inclusion of breakfast.

Wendy's is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $4.8 billion with favorable financials and mild dividends. If its new breakfast initiative performs as expected, the stock will shine in any portfolio, but getting the stock now is a risk not worth taking.

Why wait?

Wendy's announced its plan to introduce breakfast a few days ago. While the introduction of breakfast could deliver growth in earnings and revenue, Oppenheimer points out that Wendy's has already tried adding breakfast in 2012 and failed. Wendy's also decided to launch breakfast in 2007 and failed. However, this time Wendy's already has breakfast available in 300 restaurants, a beta test of sorts, that should be going well enough for Wendy's to go forth with the roll-out nationally.

Source: Business Insider

Even if Wendy's has learned from its mistakes and manages to pull off breakfast this time, 2020 will be an adjustment period. Launching breakfast requires Wendy's to figure out the new consumption of ingredients for its new SKUs and regulate the number of staff members that each location requires. For those reasons, even if breakfast is a success and revenue grows above expectations, earnings might nor reflect the company's progress.

If the company were trading below its fair price, the risk of breakfast backfiring would not matter. If the breakfast initiative failed, the stock price would not drop significantly; if however, the breakfast initiative was successful, the stock would likely rise.

The company is trading above its fair value, which increases the risk. If the breakfast initiative fails and sentiment drops, the market could price the stock fairly, which would result in a significant decrease in the price. Even if it is successful, the current price would be more than fair.

The smart choice is to wait and see how the breakfast initiative plays out. If it fails and the stock drops, it would be a great time to get a long position on the stock, and if it succeeds, the stock will likely trade at a similar level than it is today.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has had a minimum and a maximum of -23% and 30.3%, respectively, and the tendency has been positive. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 4.1% compared to the past average of -3.6%.

The assessment was an average gross margin of 28.1% compared to the past average of 31.7% that is modeled through a logarithmic behavior between revenue and gross margin.

Source: Author's Charts

Looking at G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 13% and 17.1% and the tendency has been up. The assessment was an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 13.3% compared to the past average of 14.8%.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Wendy's in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next few years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 40% and at best overvalued by 7%. So the stock is overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 9.79% probability that Wendy's will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 6.6%.

Source: Author's Charts

Considering the dividends that the company offers, the potential downside improves considerably.

Conclusions

The core business of Wendy's is satisfying, but the current price is kind of overvalued, and even if breakfast pushes Wendy's to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

The stock is above its fair price, and even delivering on the higher end of the estimates, it will be overpriced throughout 2020. A big part of the risk associated with the stock is due to the launch of the breakfast menu and that, because of its overvaluation, if the market prices the company reasonably, the stock would drop significantly.

Even if breakfast manages to be a successful bet, it will surely go through many hiccups to get there. If the company goes through some hiccups implementing the plan and the stock drops, then it might be the right time to get the stock. However, if breakfast is not successful, the fair price should be much lower, or perhaps the better option would be to avoid the stock altogether. In any case, statistically, we would be better off waiting for a better price or lower uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.