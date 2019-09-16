Fate Therapeutics: Pioneer In iPSC Space Continues To Make Progress

The stock remains a Buy, albeit still on the speculative side until we get more data. For our purposes in ROTY, I look forward to additional data sets to reevaluate.

Key programs are validated by promising preclinical data and in some cases clinical results, such as FT516 being supported by MD Anderson's early data with donor-derived CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy.

Fate Therapeutics remains a pioneer in the iPSC space, most recently advancing the first cell therapy engineered with three active anti-tumor modalities into the clinic.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (FATE) have risen by 475% since my Jan 2017 article stated that the stock was set to gain momentum. I've re-recommended a position here on several occasions since, as the company gained momentum in the clinic and multiple off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell (iPSC) made their way into early-stage studies.

Fate popped back on my radar again recently, as the company effortlessly pulled off a secondary offering priced at $17.50 (which showed decent demand, something that has been lacking in several biotech financings lately). As I revisited this one rather recently (has declined 21% since), my goal is to briefly recap the bullish thesis and listen to management's presentation at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference to see what's changed.

Chart

Figure 1: FATE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see that a fairly volatile uptrend remained intact for much of 2019 as news of clinical progress was periodically released. However, along with the rest of the biotech sector, the stock took a tumble in Q3 as initial safety & tolerability data for lead iPSC candidate FT500 failed to capture Wall Street's interest. From there, the stock experienced a decent bounce in the mid-teens until it was interrupted by news of the secondary offering. I look forward to seeing whether the uptrend continues or weakness ensues as has been the case for other post-secondary names such as Stemline Therapeutics.

Overview

As outlined in my prior article, here are the key points to the bullish thesis:

The fact that there are no approved therapies for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), an indication in which the company is evaluating drug candidate ProTmune. I noted that the idea behind the two-stage clinical study was that 10 patients with hematologic malignancies would be enrolled to assess safety, followed by a 60-patient randomized trial to assess efficacy. Interestingly enough, the company modified the trial design in late 2016 to blind it - therefore, if results are promising enough, this would mean that accelerated approval could be a possibility, greatly reducing time to market. Day 100 results from the Phase 1 stage showed that 7 of 7 patients who received the drug candidate were relapse-free 100 days after receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT). Three experienced acute graft-versus-host disease, which was resolved with steroid treatment. Updated results in March showed no events of cancer relapse with median time on trial of 228 days (no serious adverse events reported). Keep in mind that patients who are administered immunosuppressive drugs to treat acute GvHD have increased risk of cancer relapse and mortality (those who are refractory have mortality rates of over 70%).

Fate's collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell lines (iPSC) was especially of interest. Expansion of the license agreement was an encouraging sign, whereby Fate gained access to IP for gene-edited T-cell immunotherapies. From there, the company exclusively licensed IP from the J. David Gladstone Institutes covering generation of induced pluripotent stem cells using CRISPR-mediated gene activation. This was followed with collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) for joint development of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell drug candidates incorporating iPSC master line allowing for mass production. Terms of the agreement were quite interesting, with Fate to retain global economics and Ono to retain option for Asia licensing rights for first candidate. For the second product candidate, Ono retained an option for global rights (Fate kept right to co-develop/co-commercialize in Europe and the US). Other signs were evident that the iPSC space was heating up, including the $250 million investment round in competitor Century Therapeutics (led by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)), to enable the company to advance multiple programs into the clinic (based on its own iPSC technology). Big pharma interest here was no surprise, considering the potential for iPSC tech ability to in mass produce off-the-shelf cell therapy products and deliver them to a large number of patients, effectively disrupting the paradigm of this industry, considering that majority of cell therapy companies currently develop product candidates made from non-renewable, donor-derived cells.

Clinical progress here was encouraging, with IND for FT516 (iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate engineered to express novel CD16 Fc receptor) getting a green light from the FDA in February. The company's plan was to test the drug candidate in patients with certain relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies as a monotherapy, in NHL, in combination with rituximab, and in multiple myeloma, in combination with elotuzumab. CD16 had already been validated recently in a number of clinical studies by competitors, as it's naturally expressed on NK cells and mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) through which NK cells can recognize, bind, and kill antibody-coated cancer cells.

Key hires were also a significant green flag to my eyes, including the appointment of Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development (served prior at Roche in Product Development Oncology as global development leader for mosunetuzumab). Karin Jooss, Ph.D., also joined the Board of Directors (currently is EVP of Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Gritstone Oncology and before that as head of Cancer Immunotherapeutics and Immunopharmacology at Pfizer). Sarah Cooley, M.D., M.S., was appointed as SVP of Clinical Translation, a great fit considering her 12 prior years of leadership in the field of NK cell clinical research and having led 15 such clinical studies of NK cell or immunotherapy-based cancer treatments.

Lastly, nuggets from the company's conference call gave me incremental confidence as well. Management expected multi-dose course of FT500 to result in deeper, more durable responses in patients with advanced solid tumors. For FT516, they pointed out that the goal here was to improve patient outcomes in the 80% of patients that inherently have lower levels of ADCC due to expression of the CD16 low-affinity variant. For FT596 (third product candidate from iPSC platform), it was characterized as the company’s first universal off-the-shelf CAR NK Cell product candidate and engages multiple antigens. Preclinical data showed intriguing, simultaneous activation of the CAR19 and hnCD16 targeting modalities of FT596 exerts synergistic anti-tumor activity. The hypothesis here was that multi-antigen engagement could bring about deeper, more durable responses (potentially a best-in-class product for B-cell malignancies).

Figure 3: First-in-class immunotherapy pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

I've actively followed developments and evolution of the cell therapy industry, remaining optimistic given initial impressive data for pioneering autologous programs and from there following progress of certain allogeneic cell therapy candidates. Fate's approach truly has the potential to change the landscape in regards to manufacturing, logistics, heterogenity of prodcuts and other issues currently faced by the cell therapy industry. On the converse side, ROTY member A. May did point out that his expectations for initial data for FT500 were lower due to this first product from the platform being unengineered. Given how recent secondary offerings have performed in the biotech sector, color me initially skeptical on near-term upside as I revisit this one.

Notes From Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Presentation

-CEO Scott Wolchko starts by describing shortcomings of current patient-derived cell therapies (very expensive process takes multiple weeks as engineer patient by patient, leading to heterogeneous product). The company's objective is to make cell therapy look like monoclonal antibody therapy (produce homogeneous product from a cell line, lots of doses made in manufacturing process, given in multiple doses over multiple cycles to patients).

-12 months ago, there was not an iPSC-derived cell therapy in the US that was introduced into a human being. The company is a pioneer here and has a robust pipeline of iPSC-derived NK cells (also working NK cells) with 5 publicly-announced product candidates. Management believes its assets could be best-in-class candidates (3 INDs in 12 months have been cleared from this platform, so they are moving efficiently).

-FT596 IND was just cleared by the FDA, an off-the-shelf multi-targeted CAR-NK cell product (engineered 3 different pieces of anti-tumor functionality into the master cell line, the most edited cell therapy cleared by the FDA for clinical administration to date). Wolchko says it is a best-in-class product candidate for lymphomas. It has a CAR directed against CD19 antigen (optimized for NK cell activity), a CD16 receptor (think tumor-killing tail of monoclonal antibodies like Rituxan, Herceptin, Erbitux) and IL-15 receptor fusion (cytokine support). The specific CD16 receptor incorporated in the product candidate allows it to be given in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy to hit 2 targets (i.e. combine with Rituxan). FT596 is being advanced as monotherapy as well as in combination with Rituxan in B-cell lymphoma and CLL.

Figure 4: FT-596 able to overcome tumor heterogeneity and antigen escape (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 5: FT-596 versus primary CAR19 T cells, enhanced response achieved in combination with monoclonal antibody (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for advantages of NK cells over CART cells, in vitro data above shows that Rituxan plus FT596 leads to deeper and more durable kill. On the right side, you can see a model of antigen escape in CD19 negative tumors that are CD20 positive. Primary CART does not control the tumor well while 596 combined with Rituxan drives deep, durable response (strong proof of concept of the value inherent in hitting multiple antigens simultaneously to deal with tumor heterogeneity).

-Strong proof of concept for CAR NK cell therapy exists in the form of MD Anderson data using donor-derived CD19 CAR NK cell therapy. They treated about 10 patients (DLBCL and CLL) with three modest dose levels and showed complete responses in 8 of 11 patients (not seen CRS or neurotoxicity, commonly observed side effects in CAR-T cell therapy). So from this, we know that CAR-NK cells can drive patients to CR in a safe manner.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $162 million (a decrease of $39 million versus year-end 2018). Keep in mind this figure does not include the gross proceeds of around $150 million from the recent secondary offering. Research and development expenses rose to $21.6 million, while G&A came in at $5.3 million.

On the Q2 conference call, management confirmed that we can look forward to a comprehensive update of the FT500 study (safety, immunological activity and efficacy) in the second half of the year. Regarding cost savings with the company's unique manufacturing process, for both FT500 and FT516, a clinical manufacturing campaign was estimated to cost less than $1 million per campaign and yield about 300 doses (essentially producing product for less than $5000 per dose).

As for institutional investors of note, RedMile Group continues to own over 10 million shares. Insider selling over the past couple of quarters does not inspire confidence.

Keep in mind that the iPSC field is moving forward rapidly as other players get involved. Editas Medicine (EDIT) has a collaboration with June Therapeutics/Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to advance engineered T cells and is also advancing its own NK cell programs using iPSCs. In August, Bayer announced it'd be acquiring the remaining stake of BlueRock Therapeutics to gain full ownership of its iPSC platform (forked over $240 million in cash plus additional $360 million payable upon achievement of certain development milestones).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, thesis continues to progress significantly here as Fate Therapeutics replenished its cash reserves and key iPSC-derived product candidates make headway in the clinic. Incremental derisking has taken place via initial safety and tolerability data for FT500 and proof of concept for other programs such as FT-596 has been demonstrated via in vivo and MD Anderson data with donor-derived NK cells. Management is seeking to "productize" cell therapy and continues to underscore the company's well-earned place as a pioneer in the iPSC space.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the stock remains a Buy as operational runway has been extended and we await key data sets in the coming year. A more conservative strategy could be to wait for additional data before wading in here, waiting to see how price action fares in the near term.

For our purposes in ROTY, I remain interested in this platform technology story and plan to keep a close eye on it as I await further progress in the clinic. Lately, in biotech, we've seen several names slide after secondary offerings were completed despite apparently strengthening thesis (Stemline Therapeutics comes to mind), so it will be interesting to see how this one performs in coming weeks.

Risks include disappointing data sets (safety or tolerability concerns, lack of efficacy, potential for anticell immunogenicity to build up over time with multidose, unsure of what to expect for initial combination results with checkpoint inhibitor), setbacks in the clinic, competition that's not too far behind and crowding in the cell therapy space on the whole. It'll also be interesting to observe how the IP landscape in this nascent area evolves.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, I do believe there's significant proof of concept established for certain programs. However, in a way a position here could be considered more speculative until we get further confirmation with clinical data.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

For readers who wish to take their biotech investing/trading efforts to the next level, I invite you to try out the 2 Week Free Trial in ROTY (Runners of the Year). ROTY is a tight knit 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Our active Live Chat is characterized by generous sharing of due diligence, knowledge and continuous improvement. Subscription includes access to our market-beating model account, Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more! You can check out our reviews here.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.