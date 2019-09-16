Royal Bank Of Scotland: Low Risk, High Discounts

As interest rates inevitably climb, RBS investors will be handsomely rewarded as the bank generates the bulk of its income through lending as opposed to speculative activities.

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has had a tough decade to say the least. Following its near-bankruptcy in 2008 fueled by excessive mortgage backed security positions, the company has been awash in scandals and seemingly endless equity value declines. To make matters worse, the ongoing failure of the U.K. government to foster certainty regarding Brexit has further suppressed investor appetite in the entire British banking system.

The U.K. government currently owns around 62% of the company and plans to reduce that figure to zero by 2024 which may be putting even more negative pressure on the company's stock price.

Frankly, RBS appears to be at a major turning point. Over the past few years, they have drastically reduced risk exposure which has caused the company's margins and net profits to appear weak. Despite this, many investors still believe balance sheet risks are high and have pushed the company's price-to-book ratio down to around 0.54X.

The bank is one of the least risky in the U.K. and is likely to see serious gains now that revenue is beginning to rise on the back of simplified and streamlined operations. Now may just be one of the best times to buy the bank.

Strategic Downsizing

RBS is the perfect example of a company that was far too fat for its own good. It had operations around the world and, quite frankly, flew too close to the sun. While many analysts argue that the company's falling revenue is a negative, I see it as very positive.

There is an ongoing trend among companies I call "Too Big To Survive". In the old world (pre-communication age) the name of the game was to be "Too big to fail" which helped firms maximize market share, take advantage of scaling efficiencies, and guarantee government bailouts. In the past, RBS was the perfect example of a TBTF company. In my opinion, the Great Financial Crisis marked the end to that trend and recent events signal its reversal.

The problem with "TBTF" companies is that they are not nimble. They are large bureaucracies that cannot quickly respond to innovation or market changes. Even more, technological improvement had drastically reduced economies of scale. Take investment research for example. In the past, an analyst needed to be tied to a big bank for data and market penetration. Today, an analyst can become far more successful in a one-man (or few) operation.

Fortunately for RBS, they were forced to adapt to this trend far before the other banks. Deutsche Bank (DB), on the other hand, is learning the hard way. A good bank today is simplifying their operations and decreasing balance sheet risks. While RBS still has a way to go in these regards, it has seen far more improvement than investors give it credit for.

Take a look at the company's revenue vs. its revenue per employee over the past two decades:

Data by YCharts

RBS has seen its revenue decline by just over two-thirds and its revenue per employee, a very underutilized metric, bottomed out last year. Importantly, the company has struggled to see major margin improvements. To me, there is a very clear reason for this: necessary de-risking.

Take a look at the company's TCE ratio (the % declines in assets that would wipe out equity value) and its total liabilities to assets over recent years:

Note, mind the gaps.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the bank has steadily been cleaning its balance sheet and is far less risky than in the past decade. To look at this trend from another angle, take a look at RBS's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and other risk metrics vs. its competitors.

(Source - Unclestock)

As you can see, RBS is actually the least risky of the major European banks from a Tier 1 capital ratio standpoint. They do have decently high lending exposure, but the company's low ROA is a signal that those loans are lower risk.

Still, the bank's ROA has been steadily increasing since 2015 and appears that it will most likely reach 1% within the next three years:

Data by YCharts

If this trend continues as well as higher revenue per employee, the company's earnings will likely double over coming years. Of course, there are many factors that could cause earnings to temporarily vary, but the long-run trend toward higher earnings and lower risk exposure looks clear.

Fortunately for us, valuations and investor sentiment indicate the market has severely mis-priced RBS.

Valuations Diverged From Reality

RBS currently pays a dividend yield of around 6.5% that is likely to continue to increase given serious financial shocks do not ensue. That said, the company's price to earnings valuation is at a low since the company became profitable again:

Data by YCharts

The bank is also at a heavy historical discount from a price-to-sales and price-to-book perspective:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company is trading at a significant historical discount of about 25-50% depending on calculation. Of course, global perception of financial risk is quite high and, due to ongoing Brexit talks (or lack thereof), risk sentiment is extremely high regarding the U.K.

As I've discussed at length with Country Club subscribers, the market expects the worst possible Brexit outcome. Accordingly, reality is likely to be better than the scenario markets expect and betting on downtrodden U.K. companies may be quite profitable. In my opinion, the Royal Bank of Scotland is one of the best ways to do so.

More Than One Way to Invest

Overall, RBS looks like a clear "buy". Full disclosure, I do own shares in the bank and truly believe it will see a full rebound over coming years. The company does have low margins and still has quite a bit of debt that could pose a risk to the company if there is a large financial crash.

That said, the company is beginning to see serious efficiency improvements and has vastly reduced its risk exposure. The market has been punishing RBS not because it is "high risk" as many analysts suggest, it is because the company has reduced risk exposure and, thus, lost high risk earnings. They have one of the highest tier 1 ratios in the U.K. and have focused their revenue on high rated lending activities.

With valuations at extreme lows, now seems like a great time to buy. That said, general global economic risks are quite high and many are likely to disagree with my bullish views on Brexit.

Everything I like about the Royal Bank I do not like about Lloyds Bank (LYG). They have higher risk exposure and trade at a higher valuation. Their high risk exposure has kept earnings high and investors may be a bit misguided in giving the company a higher valuation than that of RBS. Accordingly, a long RBS short LYG pairs trade may be a profitable opportunity that is hedged from global economic risks and Brexit. Indeed, if either of those events occur, LYG will likely fall quite a bit further than RBS and generate profits for the pairs trade.

Here is the performance history of this pairs trade as seen through their total return ratio:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, RBS had been struggling to make ground against Lloyds Bank for quite some time. The pair is supported around 1.6-1.8 and, in my opinion, is likely to break above 2.00 very soon and continue higher from there.

Considering the balance sheet risks of the respective companies and their valuations, I expect this ratio to climb to at least 3-4 over the coming two years. I know this seems a bit extreme, but so too is the degree of negative investor sentiment surrounding RBS. Overall, RBS is a "buy" and LYG is a "sell".

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.