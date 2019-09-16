Cardinal Health - Still Worth Buying Under A 4% Yield

Despite the recent rally, however, Cardinal Health can still be considered significantly undervalued and represents a good investment for long-term dividend investors.

Given the sector's margin compression and specifics here, one needs to be careful at what valuation they invest in the companies in the space.

The share price of Cardinal Health has followed the recent market trends and the company is now again trading at valuations representing less than 4% dividend yield.

Cardinal Health (CAH) reported 4Q19 results during August, and while this was a clear earnings beat, the share price needle didn't start moving all that much until a few days back. It is now justifying a thesis update, which includes the recent quarterly.

I find the comparatively low interest (indicated by the number of published articles) for this company to be somewhat surprising, and as such I'm happy to provide you with a small update following my last article, "Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities" to give you my take on the ongoing undervaluation story here.

The company proved this quarter that it can still be counted on to reward shareholders with earnings beats and excellent profits. CAH naysayers should exercise care when acting against one of the biggest pharmacy middlemen in the world, as the company may indeed surprise them.

Let's see what this company has going for it at this time.

4Q19 - Results beyond expectations

Following the last quarter, where the results could be considered to be within expectations albeit with some headwinds, the company here provided a firm beat in earnings - with a few worrying signs of cost increases/margin pressures. Some highlights for the quarter were:

6% revenue increase on a GAAP basis.

$0.17 EPS beat.

Both of these were due to favorable volumes and sales.

So the company exceeded the EPS guidance and delivered $5.28. Perhaps more importantly, the company finally renewed agreements with giants CVS Health (CVS) and Kroger (KR), confirming the pricing power for the next four years, and because of this, Cardinal Health has long-standing, four-year contracts with its three largest customers.

The company also recorded revenue and profit growth in both of its business segments.

(Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call slides)

The drivers of the revenue growth during the quarter came from Pharmaceutical distribution and Specialty Solutions, with a very beneficial brand/sales mix. The company also divested the naviHealth business and recorded increased or same-level customer loyalty in the medical segment results, once again leading to a favorable volume development.

In short, both company segments - Pharma and Medical - provided excellent results for separate reasons. The company also outperformed in savings, delivering $133M during the fiscal year, which overshot the stated goal. These savings did not come from any one specific part of the company, but instead were delivered across the board.

The company came in with an operating cash flow of $2.7B. With such results, future dividends and dividend growth as the company has stated can be considered to be safe.

So, all in all, a quarter rife with positives.

Are there further challenges that we can see here?

Yes - a few challenges

The underperformance of the company's generics and brand name, as well as its supply chain management and infrastructure, continues to hurt results somewhat and will continue to do so going forward, according to its own expectations. CAH is taking restructuring charges related not only to a specific segment but also for the entire company.

Secondly, tariff headwinds remain, even though the company itself states that it has done well with managing the impact thus far, and this can be confirmed by the overall positive results during the fiscal year.

The biggest headwind I consider relevant is the generics program/brand name problems, managed through the Red Oak Sourcing company, among other things, with CVS health. Cardinal Health continues to guide for generics to be a headwind going into the 2020 fiscal year.

When it comes to the logistical side of things, supply chain management, the company is working on its manufacturing and distribution networks as well as increasing the amount of automation, but primarily, it company seems to be looking to make its distribution footprint more efficient. More details on these things are likely to be revealed in the coming quarters.

The company also guides towards very slow, continued dividend increases to get closer to the planned 30-35% payout ratio while at the same time lowering leverage. Cardinal Health's current financial plans do not include any M&As for the foreseeable future, and as such, one of the challenges is that investors may not expect all that great dividend growth going forward. About 4% is the likely yield you'll be stuck with if you invest into CAH.

While not a challenge but more of a reiteration, I also think it is important to point out that the company in the best-case scenario expects no more than a flat/low-single-digit growth across the board. This isn't a double-digit growth industry unless one includes one-time effects from M&As or synergies. This is a low-growth company and low-growth industry during the best of times.

All in all - a good quarter

Cardinal Health managed to end the fiscal year with an excellent quarter, beating both in terms of revenue and EPS, as well as improved cost savings as opposed to guidance. While the headwinds remain and the generics continue to be a headwind - the company itself expects going forward - it nonetheless means that Cardinal Health remains a company which can not only maintain its position and profits but also improve upon them.

That is something many investors were looking for and wanted it confirmed.

This brings us to the current company valuation, which, thanks to a recent surge in share price, has grown less appealing and now yields less than 4% as of today's price per share.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Of course, any claim that the company is somehow "less appealing" needs to be qualified by charts such as the one above. It is still ridiculously undervalued in terms of historical P/E and trades at well below 10 times earnings. Even if you could have picked up the company for 8 times earnings some time ago, this sort of price for Cardinal Health is still an anomaly worth noting.

As I mentioned in my previous articles, it's a somewhat understandable anomaly, given that the entire space is undervalued at this time because of macro concerns, tariffs, politics, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but this quarter once again confirms to me that the "losers" in such an investment are those who bet against companies like Cardinal Health which at the very least maintain their market and scale advantages.

Cardinal health isn't just undervalued in terms of P/E, intrinsic valuation metrics such as price in relation to EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, and cash flow are showing similar tendencies. Even Buffett's favorite metric of Owner's earnings is showing historical anomalies at this valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Forecasting stability is another argument for Cardinal Health. Going by a 1Y basis with a 10% margin of error, the company does not miss guidances - it beats them - and has for 10 years running. While this flawless track record may change, I don't consider there to be many indications to this effect.

The one cloudy consideration one can do is that investment into Cardinal Health done 20 years ago would not have beaten the S&P 500. However, this is weighed up by considerations done when looking at the earnings potential from today's share price as the investment point.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Expecting very modest growth as well as going by the company's market-assigned discount, an investment into Cardinal Health would provide annual returns of upwards of 18% - market-beating - at these valuations even if the company simply returns to such discounted valuations. The company could in fact trade sideways for years to come, even drop back down to P/E valuations of 7, and thanks to your purchase price, you'd still not end up losing money.

This confirms that while the valuation proposition is less than it once was, it is still very good when compared to the rest of the market.

Thesis update

While the recent rally in the company has somewhat removed the shine from this undervaluation, Cardinal Health remains one of the largest Pharma/Medical distributors on the planet. It has a well-defended market position, and despite headwinds across several of its segments, tariffs, politics, and potential new entrants, it manages to grow profits and revenues to a degree where it can focus on making its SCM even more efficient going forward. All of this at a still nearly 4%-yield means that I consider this company a serious contender for one of the best, conservative investments you can do during this rallying market.

While headwinds do persist, and we may expect some softer quarters during 2020, the long-term growth potential of Cardinal Health remains positive despite all of the headwinds. Even if certain political realities do manifest, there's nothing putting the new entrants or competition in a better position than Cardinal Health currently has.

The company has the distribution network, the manufacturing, the marketing, the existing customer contracts with recent renewals, the pricing power and everything needed to run a successful business even if and when such political changes do manifest.

This to me marks this as a sleep-well-at-night stock with a nearly 4% dividend yield.

There are very few things that can be considered better on the market at this time, and that makes Cardinal Health a "BUY".

Recommendation

Despite the recent stock price rally, Cardinal Health remains firmly undervalued at a 9.3 P/E ratio, and I consider the stock a "BUY" with a potential upside of 18% annual returns even if the company only returns to standard, market-discounted valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH, CVS, KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.