SmileDirectClub: No Smiles Yet

The offering went wrong as investors seem to understand that there are quite some risks to the business.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) went public in an IPO which was not well received by the market and investors as they are finding the valuation a bit too high while some governance issues appear. Investors are furthermore clearly concerned about regulatory risks. These factors triggered a violent sell-off of about 25% from the offer price, not giving investors anything to smile about.

The only reason why I see appeal luring is that of rapidly collapsing sales multiples with sales growth still impressive, yet that is really the only silver lining with SmileDirectClub still having lots to prove.

Creating Smiles

SmileDirectClub uses teledentistry to offer clear aligners in an affordable and convenient way. This solution has a few advantages compared to the traditional orthodontic model which includes costs just shy of $2,000, compared to $5,000-$8,000 under the traditional model, at least according to the company. Furthermore, patients require much less visits and much shorter periods of time before results are seen and treatments are completed, as there are financing solutions available as well.

The website of the company is visited by more than 5 million unique users a month, has over 300 shops and has created more than 700,000 smiles which is quite an achievement knowing that the company was only founded in 2014. The company pegs the US market opportunity alone at 124 million people representing a $234 billion market opportunity while less than 1% of this patient group receives treatment every year.

The company claims that a few drivers favour its business including that of greater empathy to businesses with a social mission, the greater proliferation of technology in healthcare, increased aesthetic awareness among young consumers and omni-channel developments.

The company believes that the ease of the solution and low costs makes that demand for its products is up a great deal. Furthermore, the company is benefiting from international expansion into Canada, Australia and the UK, new products and the fact that the solutions are included in healthcare insurance plans.

The IPO And Valuation Thoughts

SmileDirectClub and underwriters initially aimed to sell shares in a range of $19-$22 per share as an indication of solid demand made that the final offer price was set at $23 per share. The company sold 58.5 million shares making that gross proceeds of the offering amount to $1.35 billion.

Following the IPO there are 386.7 million shares outstanding which value equity of the company at $8.9 billion. Unfortunately, just about half a billion of the proceeds will benefit the cash holdings of the company, with a lot of money leaking to settle payments on other items. Including existing cash holdings of about $150 million, the operating asset are valued at $8.25 billion at the $23 offer price.

The company has demonstrated on rapid growth in exchange for such a rich valuation. The company generated $146 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $30 million. Revenues essentially tripled to $423 million in 2018 as operating losses rose to $45 million, although the company reported pro-forma operating losses of $91 million.

For the first six months of the year, the company reported revenues of $373 million, more than double compared to the year before. Reported operating losses narrowed from $19 million to $16 million, with adjusted operating losses totalling $31 million.

It should be said that the pace of revenue growth is slowing down quite a bit. Fourth quarter sales for 2018 totalled $128.5 million, a 139% increase compared to the same period a year before. First quarter sales were up more than 159% to $177.7 million as growth slowed to down 84% in the second quarter. The nearly $196 million revenue number marked quite a growth slowdown, certainly on a sequential basis. On the bright side, the company has made quite some progress on the bottom line. With revenues trending at a rate of $800 million, operating assets are valued at about 10 times sales at the offer price.

The market has voted with their feet as investors are not sold on the idea, the business model and the valuation. Shares trade at $17 per share at this moment, making that $2.3 billion in value has gone up in smoke, reducing the enterprise valuation to about $5.9 billion, for about a 7.4 times sales multiple. That multiple seems quite reasonable given the rapid pace of growth and the progress made on the bottom line.

What Now? Still Risky But Appeal Lures

The risks in this offering are quite clear, that of managing the rapid growth in terms of the operations while the pace of growth has seen quite a deceleration from Q1 to Q2 of this year. Other risks include that of losses, traditional competition from orthodontic practitioners, competition from Align Technology (ALGN) and risk incurred by the financing unit. Perhaps the biggest risk is that of poor governance including the organisational structure, the fact that CEO David Katzman controls the business and has many other interest as well, as perhaps the biggest risk is that of interference by regulatory bodies.

A note on Align Technology which has been a big high flyer until recently. Align is currently posting sales at a rate of $2.4 billion, exactly 3 times the run rate reported by SmileDirectClub, although the growth of SmileDirectClub is far more impressive of course. Unlike Align, the company is not posting any profits. Align currently supports a $14 billion equity valuation, at nearly 6 times sales. Hence SmileDirectClub trades at a small premium in terms of sales multiples despite the poor margins, yet its growth is far more impressive of course.

One thing is certain and that is that the price has been de-risked quite a bit following a dramatic first day of trading, yet for some good reasons as well. While governance is a real issue, I must say that I am somewhat attracted to the sales multiple in relation to the reported growth rates. That said governance and regulation are real risks, as might be superior product from Align, even as SmileDirectClub has seen more rapid growth in recent times.

All of these are the reasons why I have not bought a speculative position just yet, although further declines make that I might change this practice with high volatility providing for some trading options in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.