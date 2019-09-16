Investors Should Own Cell Tower REITs (When The Price Is Right)

Today both REITs - American Tower and Crown Castle - are overvalued but that merely means they deserve a spot on your watch list.

Some REIT industries - like data centers and cell towers - have been on fire recently, soaring nearly 50% or more.

As conservative income investors, we love REITs for their proven ability to generate generous, safe and growing income and, if bought at the right valuation, their market-beating total returns.

REITs make great dividend growth stocks because their cash flow growth is far more stable than most corporate earnings, courtesy of most REITs using long-term leases.

Due to that cash flow stability, and the fact that REITs serve as a kind of infrastructure utility for the overall economy, this sector tends to outperform other stocks across most parts of the market cycle.

In other words, by keeping up in good times, and outperforming in bad ones, REITs are a great low-volatility way to generate not just exponentially growing income, but also the kind of long-term total returns that you need to achieve a rich retirement.

What about the idea that real estate is best owned directly, as in physical rental properties?

Cambridge Associates studied nearly 1,000 private equity and publicly traded REITs from 1992 to 2017 and found that, over the long term, REITs are actually the best way to invest in real estate, generating nearly 4% annual greater annual returns over the past quarter-century. That translates into a $10,000 investment in REITs becoming $153,000 while a $10,000 investment into private real estate assets wound up three times smaller, $56,000.

That's despite private equity using 19% greater leverage (60% debt/capital vs. 41% for REITs) and theoretically buying more opportunistic non-traded and less liquid assets.

In other words, the cost of capital and scale advantage enjoyed by most quality REITs is so great and this sector represents one of the best places for income-seeking investors to park their money most of the time.

But while REITs are a "must own" sector (10% to 25% allocation works best for most people) that can help you achieve your prosperous retirement goals, that doesn't mean you should buy any and all REITs all of the time.

The 23% 2019 REIT rally has officially ended the former REIT bear market, which was created by long-term interest rates blowing a "yield chasing" bubble back in mid-2016.

As you can see, some REIT industries - like data centers and cell towers - have been on fire, recently soaring nearly 50% or more. Now red-hot names like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) have started what may be a prove to be a major correction, as they mean revert to historical valuations.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the US stock market saw the largest shift from growth to value stocks since 2009.

According to Bespoke Investment Group, last Monday value stocks (per the iShares Edge USA Value ETF (BATS:VLUE)) roared 1.8% higher, while momentum stocks (via the iShares Edge Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)) fell 1.7%. On Tuesday that continued, with value stocks rising 1.4% and momentum falling 1.5%.

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, global head of the macro quantitative and derivatives strategy team for the fourth-largest asset manager on Earth, expects this rotation out of overvalued growth stocks and into value stocks to continue through October and beyond:

Given that the S&P 500 is heavy in bond proxies and secular growth, we would expect higher upside potential in small caps, cyclicals, value, and Emerging Market stocks than the broad S&P 500... We think that the unprecedented divergence between various market segments offers a once in a decade opportunity to position for convergence.

Three days of value-beating growth is hardly sufficient data to proclaim the 12-year relative value vs. growth return bear market is over. However it is true that, over very long time periods, various investment strategies tend to go in and out of favor.

For example, the S&P 500 had a terrible decade following the tech bubble, when growth was a Wall Street darling and value stocks languished for many years. From 2000 to 2009 value crushed growth by over 7% per year.

Then growth stocks came roaring back, with value stocks languishing as investor preferences shifted.

Ultimately value and other proven alpha strategies, such as small caps, wound up outperforming the S&P 500 over time, even despite this strong decade-long shift in strategy preference.

Why do I bring up this historical market data in the context of American Tower and Crown Castle?

Because as Roman philosopher Seneca said, smart long-term investors make their own luck - by being prepared for unpredictable but inevitable market shifts in preferences.

If we are indeed set for a steep reversal in REIT industrial performance in the coming months, then that could create a major buying opportunity in both AMT and CCI.

AMT and CCI Total Returns Since 1999 (Tech Bubble Peak)

Even measuring from 1999, near the top of the tech bubble (when AMT traded at 86 times FFO and CCI 56), and factoring in the 94% to 97% peak declines in CCI and AMT respectively, both telecom tower REITs have managed to vastly outperform the broader market over time.

AMT and CCI Total Returns Since 2003

And here is the other extreme example of how the stocks have performed since each went from wildly overvalued to incredibly undervalued following the tech bubble.

AMT and CCI managed to deliver 26%+ annual total returns over the past 16 years, turning $10,000 investments into retirement funding nest eggs all on their own. Granted, that's not a realistic expectation following future corrections given that those epic returns began when both stocks were trading around four times FFO.

We’re not saying a tech-bubble-style crash is coming for either telecom tower REIT. But a major correction, with a return to fair value for both, may be in order. Which is why we want to highlight the main reasons to watch these two fast-growing REITs closely and be prepared to buy opportunistically if the famously fickle market turns these golden boys into whipping boys in the coming weeks and months.

That's because from fair value ($173 for AMT and $117 for CCI) these growth-oriented REITs can realistically deliver 10% to 15% and 9% to 14% CAGR total returns, respectively, over the next five years.

Why American Tower And Crown Castle Are Great Growth REITs To Own For The Long Term

Telecom towers are a great business thanks to five-to-10-year leases, with 3% annual rental escalators built in. The recession-resistant nature of telecom itself means that counterparty risk is low, and cash flow stability across the economic cycle is very high.

Telecom tower REITs like AMT and CCI own about 40% of telecom towers in the US. This $125 billion market represents about 10% of all REIT assets in the country.

AMT and CCI have different focuses. AMT is a global company that focuses on growing its tower base, while CCI is a US-only REIT that's diversifying into fiber and small cells (necessary for 5G). In America, both own roughly the same amount of towers, but as you can see, 76% of AMT's towers are located internationally.

That's courtesy of 20 years of steadily buying telecom towers in rapidly growing emerging markets, such as India, where it currently owns 75,000 towers. Today AMT owns about 170,000 towers in 17 countries on five continents.

With the T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint (S) merger now likely to happen, 48% of AMT's and 74% of CCI's revenue will be coming from America's dominant telecom providers, who will command about 95% US mobile market share.

Telecom is a highly stable (recession-resistant) industry, but a highly capital-intensive one. Telecom giants have to invest about $30 billion each year to improve and maintain 4G networks, and every decade or so a new standard (5G now, 6G coming in late 2020s) means a never-ending capex hamster wheel.

AMT estimates that carriers that want to build and operate their own towers over 20 years would have to spend about $445,000. Leasing a tower from a REIT will save about $200,000, explaining why there is minimal risk of telecom operators taking tower needs in house. AT&T (T) just signed a new multiyear agreement with AMT for its US towers, showing that the telecom tower business model remains highly stable going into the big 5G revolution.

That's to support the estimated 35% CAGR growth in mobile data (through 2021) created by ever-improving mobile networks and the increasing popularity of bandwidth-hungry streaming services. US data growth is expected to be at least 30% CAGR through at 2024.

Globally, data usage is similar to that in the US, but emerging markets like India, Brazil, and Mexico have longer growth runways due to being about 10 years behind in terms of mobile networks.

About 25% of telecom operator spending goes to leasing telecom towers and other infrastructure (like fiber and small cells).

But while telecom companies tend to grow cash flow per share about 2% to 4% per year over time, telecom tower REITs grow much faster (revenue growth for AMT 17% CAGR over the past decade).

REITs as a sector tend to grow 3% to 5% annually. Telecom tower REITs like AMT and CCI grow at 2 to 4 times as fast, explaining why a growth-hungry market loves them so much. In fact, AMT's US operating profits have grown at 12% CAGR over the past decade, while international operating profits have grown at 28% CAGR (driving about 16% CAGR ebitda and AFFO/share growth).

AMT is a pure tower REIT, with CCI investing $10 billion in recent years to diversify into small cells (mini-towers) and 75,000 miles of fiber-optic lines, and 65,000 small cell towers attached to its fiber network. This is a riskier strategy (see risk section) but also might help CCI reduce long-term tech obsolescence risk.

Towers (and telecom assets in general) are highly scalable because there is very little marginal cost to adding new tenants to assets already in place. Telecom operators pay to install their own equipment on towers.

AMT estimates it costs about $275,000 to build a new US tower, with initial carrier leases of $20,000 per year and $12,000 in fixed annual maintenance costs (including land leases). A new tower with just one operator generates about 3% returns on investment, but adding a second and third tenant boosts returns to 13% and 24%. Most towers can support four to five tenants at a time. Both AMT and CCI have about 2 tenants on average, per tower (growing by 1 per decade on average).

This explains why CCI's adjusted EBITDA margin was stable at 58% in Q2 2019 and AMT's 61%. Analysts expect those figures to rise to 64% for CCI by 2028 and 65% for AMT by 2028. Those are some of the highest adjusted EBITDA margins in the REIT sector, highlighting the attractive economics of this business. Contracted and stable revenue ($34 billion for AMT, $24 billion for CCI) is the other thing that makes these REITs such attractive dividend stocks.

CCI estimates that it costs a telecom operator about $40,000 to remove its equipment from a tower. Since typical tower leases cost $20,000 to $30,000 per year, moving to a new tower has a 1.5-to-2-year payoff period. This explains the 98% to 99% retention rates enjoyed by this industry.

AMT's global growth prospects are highly attractive, which is why Brad Thomas and I consider it our favorite tower REIT. Specifically, AMT's global towers are concentrated in red-hot growth markets like India, Brazil, and Mexico.

These emerging economies are about 10 years behind the US in terms of wireless networks, creating a coiled-spring-like growth effect for new tower needs that AMT is hoping to fill.

Latin America has a rapidly growing middle class that already numbers 200 million, and rising discretionary incomes have caused an explosion in smartphone usage. And since emerging market telecom is growing faster than in the US, AMT is able to obtain longer leases on foreign towers (8-year weighted average vs. 5 in the US), creating even more stable cash flow.

And thanks to lower tower construction costs in emerging markets, returns on investment for global towers can be as high as 32%, or nearly 10 times the profitability compared with a single tenant.

Analysts expect about 6.5% US tower revenue growth for AMT (6% for CCI) with global tower revenues at American Tower of about 8.5%. Combined with steadily rising margins, both REITs should be able to grow around 7% (for CCI) and 10% (AMT) over the long term.

AMT's balance sheet may only be rated BBB- by S&P, however its debt profile is far safer than the low rating implies. The REIT has a well-staggered bond profile with an average remaining maturity of 5 years and a sub-4% average borrowing cost, and its leverage ratio has consistently been within management's 3 to 5 debt/EBITDA target range.

For context, the median REIT's leverage ratio is currently 6.3, showing that AMT's debt levels are actually very modest. The REIT currently has $5.5 billion in liquidity available to fund additional growth, all focused on expanding its global tower asset base.

CCI also has a BBB- rated balance sheet but, as with AMT, its debt levels are far from concerning. CCI's debt is 84% fixed rate with an average interest cost of $3.9%. Just like AMT, CCI's bonds are well laddered, with no massive refinancing risk even if we should face a recession in 2020 (about 41% risk of that, according to the bond market). CCI's total liquidity is $4.7 billion, giving it plenty of dry powder with which to invest in future growth.

The REIT just sold 10-year fixed-rate bonds with 3.1% interest rates and 30-year bonds with 4% interest rates, indicating its access to low-cost capital remains robust. The overall leverage ratio is 5.3 (5.0 on annualized EBITDA basis) because of the debt taken on to finance its fiber/small cell investments in recent years. But again, 5.3 leverage is low for a REIT, with such stable, long-term contracted and recession-resistant cash flow.

Here is CCI's summary of its debt covenants. These are the relative debt metrics required by borrowers; otherwise, they can immediately call in their loans.

Fears of covenant breaches are what caused 87% of REITs to cut their dividends in the Financial Crisis. CCI is allowed up to 6.5 leverage, which it is not close to and has no plans to get near. Its interest coverage ratio as defined by its covenants is 10.5. The cash interest coverage ratio is 5.1 compared with 3.4 for the median for REITs (2.0 or higher is safe for most REITs).

Basically, CCI and AMT's dividends are above average in safety, with a sub-2% risk of a dividend cut during an average recession.

AMT 2019 AFFO payout ratio (analyst consensus): 48%

CCI 2019 AFFO payout ratio: 76%

AMT has a lower payout ratio due its stronger focus on reinvesting retained cash flow into future growth. That explains why AMT is one of the only REITs (or dividend stocks of any kind) to raise its dividend every quarter (30 quarters and counting) and at a prodigious rate of 20% or more each year.

That growth rate isn't likely sustainable but AMT's low payout ratio does give it more financial flexibility that should allow mid-double-digit dividend growth for several more years. 10% is a realistic long-term growth rate for the payout given AMT's long global growth runway.

Crown Castle believes its $24 billion contracted future revenue, and US 5G small cell/fiber focus, should allow it to deliver about 7.5% CAGR dividend growth over time (doubling every decade). That's far slower than AMT's growth rate but in exchange, income investors enjoy a dividend yield that's typically 75% to 100% higher.

Basically, both CCI and AMT offer income investors interested in telecom infrastructure attractive long-term growth opportunities.

Characteristic AMT CCI Higher-Yield X Faster-Long-Term Growth X Long-Term Total Return Potential X Fundamental Quality (from a dividend safety and growth perspective) 8/11 (above average) 8/11 (above average)

However, the reason I'm pointing out AMT and CCI today is not that they are good buys today. Rather, it's because they may be beginning a valuation mean reversion cycle that could turn them into reasonable and good buys in the coming weeks and months.

Here are The Right Prices To Buy Them

The point of this article is to highlight not just why AMT and CCI are great REITs to own for the long term but also to point out that both are currently in a bubble that might be popping.

I base that on comparing each REIT's historical valuation (for fundamentals like yield, FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, and EBIT) for time periods when fundamentals and realistic expected growth rates were similar.

REIT Current Price Estimated Fair Value In 2019 Discount To Fair Value Current 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential American Tower $213 $173 -23% 5% to 12% Crown Castle $139 $117 -18% 4% to 10%

From today's highly overvalued levels AMT and CCI, despite growing 2 to 3 times faster than most REITs, are not likely to deliver very strong total returns. They might still beat the market if JPMorgan and Bank of America's respective 10-year market forecasts of 5.3% and 6.0% CAGR, respectively, are correct.

However, look what happens if you buy each near fair value.

REIT Current Yield Yield At Fair Value Realistic Long-Term Growth Rate 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential From Fair Value American Tower 1.7% 2.1% 8% to 13% 10% to 15% Crown Castle 3.2% 3.8% 5% to 10% 9% to 14%

Not only do you lock in a superior yield immediately, but you benefit from each REIT's full growth potential, without the headwind of multiple compression. Suddenly both stocks become capable of delivering their long-term historical, double-digit total returns.

And lest you are experiencing FOMO - fear of missing out - take a look at the risk section to see just how volatile these REITs can be when experiencing periods of overvaluation. Patience and discipline is the greatest tool in an income investor's arsenal, and how you can best maximize both long-term income and superior total returns.

We base our good, strong and very strong buy recommendations based on adjusting margin of safety (discount to a particular year's historical fair value) based on the quality of each company.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Criteria

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy Near Strong Buy Near Very Strong Buy Near 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 CVS Health (CVS) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Both AMT and CCI are level 8/11 quality REITs, with above-average dividend safety, above-average business models, and good management (average for the industry).

Valuation Classification American Tower Crown Castle Reasonable buy near $173 $117 Good buy near $147 $100 Strong buy near $130 $88 Very strong buy near $112 $76

A "reasonable buy" is defined as buying a company near its likely fair value (within a few percentage points). For stronger recommendations I require an appropriate discount, to compensate for each company's specific risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three main kinds of risks all income investors need to consider.

fundamental risk: threats to the business model that could impair cash flow growth and in a worst-case scenario put the dividend in peril or send the share price to zero (Buffett's definition)

valuation risk: overpaying so much for a high-quality company that, even if it grows as expected, you could suffer weak or negative returns for years or even decades

volatility risk: becoming a forced seller by financial need/panic selling of high-quality companies you bought at good to great prices

CCI's fundamental risks include its recent shift in business model from its core towers (70% of revenue last year) to small cells and fiber, into which it has invested $10 billion in recent years.

Small cells and fiber are indeed the future of 5G (and beyond at least in dense urban areas), however the economics of these new assets may not prove to be as lucrative as CCI's legacy towers. Analysts believe CCI can add about 15,000 small cells per year to its fiber network, which limits how rapidly its big recent investments can pay off.

In fact, there is no guarantee that small-cells and fiber will ever pay off for CCI. AT&T and Verizon combined own about 2 million miles of fiber optic line, so it's not certain that they will ever lease significant amounts from CCI.

There's also US geographic/industry consolidation risk to keep in mind. CCI is a pure US-focused company, and the T-Mobile-Sprint merger now appears likely to happen. That will leave the US dominated by three telecom giants who could chip away at CCI's traditionally good pricing power (for when leases expire).

One final long-term risk to keep in mind for CCI is that 50% of the land under its towers (about 40% for AMT), and 66% of its total occupied land, is leased, not owned, by the REIT. The good news is that the long-term nature of its leases, which include provisions to buy that land, mean that CCI may be able to mitigate this risk in the future.

However, doing so might require significant capital raises, which may have to come from equity issuances, given that the REIT has a BBB- credit rating (one notch above junk). AMT also has the potential to buy its land, but also has a BBB- rated balance sheet, meaning high future capex may require a lot of equity issuances that slow AFFO/share growth.

AMT has a slightly different fundamental risk profile, benefiting from its overseas growth opportunities but also facing regulatory red tape in emerging markets like India. India is also experiencing telecom operator consolidation right now which risks pricing power for AMT.

The longest-term risk is that new technology will replace telecom towers entirely, thus negating each REIT's core business model. AMT's obsolescence risk is higher than CCI's due to its lack of small cell exposure (which is expected to supply the majority of 5G backbone). Fortunately, AMT's tower business will never go to zero because rural and suburban areas will always need towers, whose reach is far longer than small cells.

However, the quality of these management teams gives me confidence that any such transition (which would likely take decades) will be adapted to, allowing both REITs to keep growing over time.

Jay Brown, CCI's CEO, has been with the company for 20 years, spent eight years as CFO, and has been in the top job for three years.

AMT's management is led by Jim Taiclet, who has been CEO for 16 years and has a good track record of adapting the challenges faced with running a global telecom tower empire.

Valuation-risk-wise, both stocks are currently overpriced enough to significantly reduce forward return potential. Neither are likely to lose you money over the next five years (as long as you don't sell), however overvalued stocks are prone to greater volatility risk.

In terms of volatility risk, investors need to consider both the short and long-term.

REIT 1-Year Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) 1-Year beta to 10-year Treasury yield (interest-rate sensitivity) Long-Term Beta to S&P 500 American Tower 0.45 0.45 0.32 Crown Castle 0.58 0.74 0.49 REIT Sector Average 0.5 0.77 0.67 Telecom Tower REIT Average 0.6 0.52 NA

REITs, in general, are low-volatility stocks, with telecom towers being no exception. In our low-rate "hunt for yield" world, short-term sensitivity to 10-year Treasury yields can be high in the short term, but telecom tower REITs tend to be less prone to rising rate freak-outs.

Over the last two decades, both AMT and CCI have proven to be very low-volatility stocks, which is a testament to their highly stable cash flows and consistent growth business models.

But despite what the media might have you believe, no dividend stock is a true bond alternative.

As Ben Carleson of Ritholtz Wealth Management (and writer of A Wealth Of Common Sense) explains, bonds and stocks respectively serve very different purposes in your portfolio:

Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines, but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or to pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past.

Bonds are nothing like stocks other than the fact that they generate income. Bonds tend to be negatively correlated to equities, which explains why, in 94% of negative years for the S&P 500 since 1945, bonds have been stable or gone up.

That's what happened with the worst correction of the last decade, late 2018, when recession panic in the first three weeks of December caused nearly all stocks to plunge.

AMT, CCI, Dividend Aristocrats and Utilities During Late 2018 Correction

AMT and CCI, as well as utilities, held up well during the correction, up until early to mid-December. Then the market truly freaked out about a possible 2019 recession and utilities, REITs, dividend aristocrats, and CCI and AMT all fell 10% to 20% within a matter of weeks.

The purpose of bonds (including cash equivalents) is to offer stable/appreciating assets you can sell to meet expenses, allowing you to avoid becoming a forced seller of undervalued stocks during a bear market.

MINT, SCHZ, and OTC:SPLT, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement portfolio, went up 1.8% collectively, due to -0.25 10-year beta relative to stocks.

And it's not just during bear markets and sharp corrections that AMT and CCI (and all dividend stocks) can be volatile. Take a look at each company's monthly corrections over the past two decades.

Monthly Correction AMT price decline CCI price decline S&P 500 January 1999 -12.9% -8.0% 4.2% February 1999 4.1% -21.4% -3.1% April 1999 -13.5% 6.3% 3.9% August 1999 -1.9% -28.2% -0.5% September 1999 -13.7% 23.8% -2.7% May 2000 -20.3% -31.8% -2.0% August 2000 -15.2% 2.0% 6.2% September 2000 3.6% -10.5% -5.3% November 2000 -26.4% -21.4% -7.9% February 2001 -20.1% -10.1% -9.1% March 2001 -36.1% -40.1% -6.4% May 2001 -7.7% -32.2% 0.7% June 2001 -16.5% -1.2% -2.5% July 2001 -18.0% -40.6% -1.0% August 2001 -14.6% 4.5% -6.3% September 2001 -4.0% -11.7% -8.1% October 2001 -20.7% 30.0% 1.9% November 2001 -20.2% -6.9% 7.7% January 2002 -45.5% -31.9% -1.5% February 2002 -6.2% -14.6% -1.9% May 2002 -23.9% -38.4% -0.8% June 2002 -9.2% -12.7% -7.1% July 2002 -35.1% -41.5% -7.7% September 2002 -35.6% -5.7% -10.9% October 2002 -11.3% 61.3% 8.8% November 2002 175.9% 13.1% 5.9% September 2003 -10.8% -12.5% -1.1% December 2003 -4.9% -11.1% 5.2% January 2008 -12.1% -13.2% -6.0% September 2008 -13.0% -22.5% -8.9% October 2008 -10.2% -26.9% -16.8% November 2008 -15.7% -33.5% -7.2% February 2009 -4.0% -10.1% -10.7% November 2016 -12.7% -8.3% 3.7%

Note that during the tech bubble AMT and CCI frequently traded about 50 times FFO. Not surprisingly, during the tech bubble crash, both stocks experienced the kind of frequent Great Depression-like stock market crashes that can try the souls of the even the most dedicated buy and hold investor.

Similarly, the Financial Crisis was hell for volatility-insensitive investors. CCI is the only dividend stock I know of that has ever suffered three consecutive monthly bear markets, falling 62% in 60 trading days between September 2008 and November 2008. It then proceeded to rally 122% in 2009 (AMT up 47% that year).

As Joshua Brown (aka "The Reformed Broker") says,

Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns.

Volatility is only risk if you can't financially/emotionally stomach violent short-term price swings.

Which is why we point out this historical volatility - not to scare you out of owning these REITs, but as a reminder that valuation always matters and even high-quality undervalued stocks can swing wildly at times.

It's also to point out that following big corrections, stocks are most likely to soar off low valuations. CCI rose 61% in October 2002, 13% more the next month, while AMT rose 176% in November 2002 alone. In fact, take a look at some of the monthly returns following the epic bubble crashes of 2000 to 2002.

AMT, CCI and S&P 500 Total Returns Following Tech Crash

Granted, both stocks bottomed at 4 times FFO, meaning the tech crash and 2003 rallies are extreme examples. But the point is that the market is not efficient in the short term and stocks can go from insanely overpriced to insanely undervalued, and then return to more reasonable valuations very quickly.

All of my stock recommendations are purely meant for the equity portion of a well-constructed and diversified portfolio that uses the appropriate risk management for your needs.

Bottom Line: At The Right Price Telecom Tower REITs Are Must-Own Stocks

We’re huge proponents of owning quality dividend stocks that have utility-like business models predicated on long-term contracts and serving the needs of secular growth mega-trends. Telecom tower REITs American Tower and Crown Castle International are the only two we recommend conservative income investors consider due to:

their high quality (sub-2% recession dividend-cut risk)

proven management teams you can trust with your hard-earned money

long growth runways created by exponential growth in mobile data and 5G rollouts (both in the US and globally)

Today both REITs are overvalued, but that merely means they deserve a spot on your watch list. The stock market is a famously fickle mistress, often going from euphoria to excessive pessimism, and back again.

AMT and CCI have seen periods of mind-blowing volatility, created by periods of insane valuations, combined with recessionary bear markets. Such crashes are not the norm income investors should expect, which is why we don't recommend striving to achieve single-digit cash flow multiples on these stocks (unlikely given current global economic conditions and their more robust business models relative to the past).

However, waiting for both REITs to return to reasonable prices or better is a sound and prudent decision

AMT 2019 fair value about $173: from which it can realistically deliver 10% to 15% long-term CAGR total returns

CCI 2019 fair value $117: from which it can likely deliver 9% to 14% CAGR long-term returns

