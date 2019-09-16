EUR/USD To Fall Further

Over the near term, provided EUR/USD does not break 1.11900, it is likely that the pair trades down to 1.09150, possibly as low as 1.08100 (the next weekly support level).

Using monthly, weekly and daily support and resistance levels (finding equidistant price zones), the author identifies the range of 1.10800 to 1.11900 as offering the potential for EUR/USD 'short' trades.

The euro remains under pressure. With European interest rates trading at record lows, and with macroeconomic sentiment remaining overwhelmingly negative, the EUR/USD cross continues to trade lower. However, the rate of decline has steadied more recently. Where will the pair trade next?

The chart below shows monthly support and resistance levels using an equidistant approach: the support and resistance ranges are of equal distances (between each other) and of equal sizes (between the tops and bottoms of each zone). For further illustration, I have added the rolling quarterly average interest rate differential (blue line) which maps German, French, Spanish and Italian two-year rates against U.S. two-year rates.

Notice also that I have added the price level of 0.9970, which would be an indicative (first) target to the downside should the pair return to levels closer to parity (EUR/USD 1.00). Using rates from all major European bond issuers (Germany, France, Spain and Italy) provides us with a holistic view of the euro's (and Europe's) macroeconomic position, relative to the U.S. dollar (and the United States).

Moving to a shorter-term time frame, I add to the chart above the weekly support and resistance levels following the same approach (this time using green shaded boxes rather than red, which are preserved in the chart to remind one of the monthly levels).

This chart interestingly finds a pattern of recent price action, insofar as each weekly support level is broken systematically, with the prior area of zone of support being pierced and "used" as resistance. From this chart alone, we might estimate a possible ceiling on EUR/USD of 1.11500 to 1.11900 (as shown below).

In other words, if we were travel to the area shaded in the chart above (of 1.11500 to 1.11900) it might serve as a low-risk entry for short positions.

Moving forward with the same approach, I identify support and resistance levels on the daily time frame using blue-shaded equidistant price zones.

Notice how the daily support and resistance levels line up almost perfectly, using the equidistant model? I have also illustrated the bearish downtrend that EUR/USD currently finds itself in, easily observable on this daily time frame (see chart above). This might suggest that the price ceiling of 1.11500 to 1.11900 will not be reached, however in my experience horizontal price levels tend to reign supreme, not sloping trendlines (which are better used for illustration; not forecasting or trading).

With the price now finding heavy resistance (notice the long candlestick wick for the last trading day, shown in the chart above), right in the middle of a weekly (green) support/resistance zone, and with price seemingly respecting the bearish channel, I find that my conviction in the price ceiling of 1.11500 is 1.11900 strengthened.

I indicate here that there may be an opportunity to short EUR/USD at levels of around 1.10800 to 1.11900 (at the top), down to the next weekly support/resistance level which begins at 1.09150. (The bottom of this zone is just under 1.08100). If one were to enter at even 1.10800 (provided this level trades next week, commencing September 15, 2019), a stop could be placed at this (first) entry at 1.12000 (a stop of 120 pips). An exit target might then be 1.0915, for a non-aggressive exit; offering a profit potential of 165 pips. The reward:risk ratio would be >1.35 (165 over 120).

However, the rate differentials might be important to watch, as EUR/USD has recently found support on the back of a better rate spread, as shown below (blue line: one-day interest rate spread, using the same aggregate calculation as presented before).

What we would want to see is rates starting to tick back down, favoring the U.S. dollar once again, over the euro. Provided the spread remains largely subdued, EUR/USD offers the potential for some 'short' entries, for a short-term swing trade.

