Look Beyond Yields: Commodities Are Driving AUD/CAD

If AUD/CAD finds its way below 0.9100 once again, and finds resistance below or at this level, one should look for continued weakness in the interest rate spread, and ideally a lower gold/oil ratio, to short AUD/CAD with conviction (back to the lows of around 0.8890 and lower).

If AUD/CAD can find support above 0.9100, the pair may break out of its down-trend quickly, however this is contingent on bond market confirmation, with a much stronger one-year interest rate spread.

However, the pair remains in a strong down-trend, while the bond market is not confirming the recent rise in AUD/CAD with a stronger interest rate differential.

Australia's economy maintains significant exposures to commodities like gold, while oil remains important for Canada. As the gold/oil ratio has risen, AUD/CAD has started to soften its bearish bias.

AUD/CAD has operated within a bearish trend for many months, most significantly since around March 2018, having dropped from over 1.02 (close to parity) to around 0.90 at present.

The Australian dollar is currently ramping against the Canadian dollar. This was unexpected to me, as short-term interest rates are shaping up for bearish price action. Short-term Australian (one-year) rates vs. Canadian (one-year) rates remain in a bearish down-trend.

The chart below illustrates this, with the blue line being the 20-day spread between Australian and Canadian rates (using one-year government bond yields). The green line is the price of the AUD/CAD pair.

(Created using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent charts presented herein.)

You can see, by the green line, that AUD/CAD has risen quite dramatically very recently. Of course, the pair has suffered large declines since around mid-2017, with intermittent highs and lows forming an overwhelmingly bearish channel through to current prices.

Indeed, if we were to map lines on this chart, perhaps we could admit that the recent rise does not seem so out of place.

The lines I have drawn are not to be used for forecasting purposes; they merely draw attention to the bearish trend. The strange part of the recent rise, though, is that the bond market has not been cooperating. See below, as I add the rolling one-year spread between Australian and Canadian rates (once again shown in blue).

There is a clear short-term divergence between the short-term rates differential for AUD/CAD, and the spot price of AUD/CAD. Since the bond market usually leads rather than lags the spot FX market, this should provide us with some conviction in lower AUD/CAD prices. On the other hand, it is important to remember that not just rates but also commodities drive currencies.

Australia makes large exports of gold and wheat, to name but two commodities that its economy is exposed to. For Canada, oil and wood are important exports. In the below chart I map AUD/CAD prices against not rates but instead the ratio between 'gold plus wheat futures', and 'oil plus lumber futures' prices. Although this only provides us with a somewhat crude interpretation of the commodity dynamic at place, the chart is quite revealing.

Gold has been in a strong bull market recently, which will probably be providing the Australian dollar with some degree of support. That is, notwithstanding recent Australian dollar weakness -- which does beg the question of just how bearish the AUD would be without the gold rally (likely even more bearish).

In any case, although the index offered in the chart above (red line) does not seem to be making higher highs, its recent ramp (ongoing since mid-2018) does seem to be translating into some support for AUD versus CAD. Although the pair remains in a down-trend, the rate of fall has slowed.

The author's interpretation of this price action is that, (1) clearly commodity prices are still important for both AUD and CAD, and (2) the market appears to be very bearish on the Australian economy (and on the AUD, by proxy) as not even a strong ramp in the prices of its core commodity exposures is translating into stronger market-priced bond yields.

This recent rise in the AUD/CAD pair could therefore be viewed as temporary for now; and possibly merely technical. However, as a word of caution, the chart below maps AUD/CAD against a simple gold-to-oil ratio (WTI crude oil prices specifically).

This ramp in the gold/oil ratio is significant. With so much pessimism built into the AUD/CAD pair, it would be important not to rule out a large (unexpected) ramp in this pair should sentiment (continue to) reverse and shift to bullishness. However, the bond market will need to provide confirmation, else lower highs and lower lows in the gold/oil ratio are likely to produce lower lows (once again) in AUD/CAD.

It is also interesting to note that while prior price action met with resistance at around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, this current ramp has pierced this level spectacularly, as shown below (even closing above the 0.618 level).

This would suggest to me that this recent ramp is based on more than just "technically" driven, and there could be a change of sentiment occurring. If AUD/CAD turns down and finds support at 0.9100 to 0.9074 (similar lows which occurred around July 10, 2019), we could see more bullishness in this pair. A sustained break back under 0.9074 would suggest a return to the lows of around 0.8890 and lower.

We must keep an eye on gold, wheat, oil, lumber, the gold/oil ratio, the 0.9100 level, and short-term interest rates. And rates are arguably most important to watch right now.

That is because while commodity prices may be driving a change in sentiment, the bond market must provide confirmation for a sound, long-term basis for going long AUD/CAD. It is not there yet in my view. The chart below, which again shows the one-year spread in blue, should make the issue clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.