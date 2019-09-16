Retail Sales: A Veneer Below Rosiness.

The retail numbers for August are out and they are supposed to be good. Or, are they?

On the surface, the data look rosy. On a month/month basis, retail sales grew 0.4%, beating consensus (0.2%), while on a year/year basis retail growth was at 4.1%. The market indices reacted favorably, with the S&P 500 and Dow hovering within less of a percentage point of all-time highs. The Nasdaq index would be in that vicinity as well, had it not been for some pressures on the heavily-weighted Apple stock.

However, when we dig deeper, this was actually not such a great report.

First, nearly all of the growth was driven by auto sales, which is a one-off variable that doesn't materialize from one month to the next. If we back out the sale of cars and trucks, retail sales growth came in flat. This is extremely important, particularly as we analyze retail slowdown during past recessions in the early 1990's, 2000, and 2007-2008.

Second, this retail report does nothing to dispel concerns from various retailer companies, who were reporting lackluster earnings and bringing down their guidance in recent quarters, such as Gap and JC Penney. There is a broad disconnect between a consumer with rising wages amidst the lowest unemployment rate in half-a-century and retail sales that are clearly decelerating. Retailers continue the trend of lowering their revenue outlook in what is widely seen as a leading economic indicator, while average retail sales continue to post numbers that are somewhat decent, but that, in the grand scheme of the economic outlook, represent a lagging indicator. By the time consumer gives up, the recession is usually here.

Third, Wall Street had an unusual expectation that the worsening trade sentiment with China back in August should have immediately translated into weaker retail sales. Anything beating that is seen as a plus. However, the consumer doesn't give up as long as (tariff-driven) higher prices don't kick in: it usually takes six-nine months for that to happen.

Finally, flat retail sales (ex-auto) give more ammunition for the Fed to act, essentially blessing the 25 bps rate cut on September 18th. That in itself is enough to give more fuel to the stock market fire and drive the indices to their highs, and possibly further. However, can the Fed truly stop the consumer slowdown, which is essentially on the way?

In reality, Wall Street should be more worried about the slowing consumer and the effects this factor will have on a 70%-consumer-driven GDP, instead of celebrating more easy money from the central bank. Alas, we are not seeing this reality from the market yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.