Prosus: Tencent Via Naspers

On the 11th of September Prosus listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The reference price was set at 58.70 euro per share, but at the open the shares went on to trade as high as 77.40 euro. Normally these things can happen with an IPO, but when a company is valued at about 95 billion euro, this is a remarkable event. This is one of the largest listings of the year, yet it feels muted due to all the WeWork chatter. So what is Prosus and at what level is it interesting?

History

The spinoff of Prosus emerges out of a longstanding desire of South Africa's Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF) to close the valuation gap between Naspers and the size of its large investment in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). In 2001, Naspers invested $32 million to acquire a large stake in Tencent. Since then, despite selling some portions of it, this bet on Tencent has ballooned enormously. With a US closing price of Tencent of $43.35 as of Sept. 10, Tencent has a market cap of over $412 billion. The 31% stake of Naspers makes it worth about $127.8 billion. But as stated, there is a valuation gap between the Tencent stake and Naspers as a whole. This is because Naspers, with its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is valued at "just" $104 billion before the Prosus listing: a serious discount.

If this story sounds similar to that of Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), you're absolutely right. There, essentially the same thing happened with their Alibaba (BABA) investment. Besides having large stakes in two of China's largest businesses whilst being foreign companies, Softbank and Naspers have more in common. Just like Softbank, Naspers went on and invested in more startups all over the world. One such investment was Flipkart, which was sold to Walmart (WMT) last year for a nice profit. All those investments are bundled with the Tencent stake in Prosus.

So now, Naspers spins off Prosus via an Amsterdam listing. They hope to attract new investors who for example aren't allowed to invest in South Africa due to mandate issues. This looks like a smart move because for many institutional investors the new business will land in their investable universe. For Euronext Amsterdam, Prosus will be the third-largest listing behind Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Unilever (UL).

The company

Like I wrote before, Prosus comprises Naspers' Tencent shareholdings and the other bets on startups. The hope for those investments of course is that they grow to be unicorns and beyond (since unicorns seem to popup every day now, it might be better to call them "corns" or "popcorns". The latter seems to apply to WeWork at least.). Here's how Prosus starts its investor relations presentation:

Looking at that slide, and the one below (shown a few slides later), one might conclude that Prosus is a highly diversified internet business.

This array of names is quite misleading. Sure, there are different investments into multiple businesses and into several areas. That doesn't really tell the story that the financial statements do, though.

Source: Prosus Prospectus Summary

The revenue for 2019 of the total economic interest is for nearly 80% attributed to the Tencent stake. For the profits Tencent is the cork on which Prosus floats. It more than makes up for the losses the other bets are incurring. The only other currently profitable investment is Mail.ru (OTC:MLRUY), but the amount isn't material.

In essence is an investment in Prosus a proxy investment in Tencent, with a slight twist. When Prosus trades at the proportioned value to Tencent there is just one question for an investor: Is it worth giving up some one-eighth of the profits now for the potential of the other holdings in the future? Note that the losses of the combined total of the other bets are shrinking.

Source: Prosus Prospectus Summary

A glance at the balance sheet gives the impression of a healthy company. A low amount of debt gives the company some flexibility, with equity making up such a large portion. But with the assets Prosus has, a balance sheet says less here than it does for most other companies. Since the investments in the startups are illiquid and to a large extent depend on private-party valuations, I prefer a measure of caution with all these numbers. This is not a statement that the accounting is off, but simply that in stressful times a startup can in reality differ from its financial statements, business-wise - more so than in more mature ones.

Something to bear in mind with an investment in Prosus is that Naspers will retain a 73% equity portion in it. A second thing is the fact that Naspers has different voting shares from those of the other shareholders. As long as Naspers retains a majority of Prosus these votes are equivalent. But once Naspers reduces its stake to under 50%, each share Naspers holds gives it 1,000 votes versus just one for other investors. From a governance point of view I oppose these kinds of structures. But besides my opposition, these gimmicks can also be reason for index builders to exclude Prosus from ESG indices. Given the ever-growing importance of ESG investing, this might hurt Prosus in the long run. In many other indices Prosus will probably be included during the next rebalance. One such index is the main index of the Netherlands, the AEX. These inclusions also mean that a sizable amount of passive funds will be shareholders of Prosus.

Conclusion

With Prosus, Naspers will likely close, at least partially, the discount between itself and the value of the 31% of Tencent that it holds. Given the proportion of Prosus that consists of these Tencent shares, the company is to a large extent a proxy of Tencent itself. The difference is that investors must decide if a discount or a premium is appropriate for all the other mostly loss-making holdings. This is a purely economic decision because, due to the shareholder structure and the dual-class voting system, governance is firmly secured in the hands of Naspers. From my perspective, adding Prosus to a portfolio should only be done at a discount. Therefor I remain neutral on Prosus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, RDS.A, ERNXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.