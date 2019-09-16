Mutual Funds

Ultra-Short Obligation Funds Continue Their Hot Streak

by: Pat Keon CFA
Summary

Ultra-Short Obligation (USO) funds took in $2.1 billion in net new money.

USO funds have had net inflows in 132 of the last 141 weeks.

The group has been helped by the narrowing of the yield curve.

Lipper’s Ultra-Short Obligation Funds peer group (including both mutual funds and ETFs) took in $2.1 billion in net new money for the fund-flows trading week ended Wednesday, September 11. This was the group’s second-largest weekly net inflow ever (trailing only the $2.5 billion positive net flow for the November 21, 2018 fund-flows week) and its eleventh consecutive weekly net intake. Investor infatuation with this peer group extends way beyond the current quarter as ultra-short obligation funds have experienced only nine weekly net outflows since the start of 2017. This time period spans 141 weeks and equates to a 93.6% success rate in respect to achieving weekly net inflows. As could be expected, this run has led to the group’s two best annual net inflows with $59.7 billion and $25.1 billion, respectively, for 2018 and 2017. The group has grown its coffers by $20.6 billion for the year to date, and will surpass 2017 for the second largest annual net inflow if it continues at this rate.

Ultra-short funds have benefited from the narrowing of the yield curve. Shorter-term maturity investment-grade debt becomes more attractive as spreads narrow because investors can receive a return similar to the longer-dated maturities, but with significantly less risk. Since the end of 2016, the one-year/10-year Treasury spread has gone from 160 basis points (bps) to an inversion of 4 bps as of September 11. Inversion means that the one-year note is yielding more than the 10-year note. We chose the one-year note for comparison because funds within the ultra-short obligation peer group have a maximum allowable effective maturity of one year.

This year’s net inflows for the group have been more heavily weighted toward mutual funds (+$16.5 billion) as opposed to ETFs (+$4.1 billion), but the week’s results were a little more tightly bunched with mutual funds responsible for $1.3 billion of the positive net flows and ETFs contributing $728 million. The largest individual net inflows for the week belong to Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Ultra-Short Income Portfolio (+$1.0 billion) and iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT, +$673 million).

Ultra-Short Obligation Funds (including both mutual funds and ETFs), Weekly Net Flows ($Bil), June 26, 2019 – September 11, 2019

Source: Lipper from Refinitiv

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.