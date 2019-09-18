Behind The Idea: Clarke, Inc.: Trading At A Substantial Discount Post-Acquisition

The transaction was dilutive, but considering the small float and discount it acquired the company at, this was a good acquisition that hasn't been completely reflected by the market.

The shares traditionally trade at a discount, but recently came close to par; it recently acquired 100% of one of its larger holdings at a discount to book value.

Clarke Inc. is a small-cap investment company based in Nova Scotia with a long history of investing in a variety of assets and selling them for profit.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Dan Stringer's original Top Idea on Clarke Inc. (OTCPK:CLKFF). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Dan Stringer: Clarke has a long history of acquiring assets at below book value and taking profits above those points. Clarke recently acquired the remaining 49% of one of its holdings, Holloway Lodging, at well below book value while using its shares, trading at book, as currency. I believe the company will be able to unlock further value in Holloway as it will no longer need to focus on growing its accommodation business, but can take profits on some of Holloway's real estate, unlocking further gains. This mispricing is largely due to the fact both Clarke and Holloway are small-cap Canadian companies, with low trading float, that had large majority shareholders.

Clarke has a history of returning money to shareholders; for many years it had a dividend and it had been buying its shares back until the recent acquisition. After it works through monetizing its assets and reducing the inherited debt load from Holloway, I would not be surprised to see either of these shareholder returns re-established. A breakthrough in the monetization of its Houston properties, either through rentals or through a sale, may also trigger a re-rating. The issuance of shares as part of the Holloway transaction may also create a more liquid float going forward, allowing better price discovery.

SA: You noted conglomerates often trade at a discount to book value - what are the key factors in this case, and in general, that result in these discounts actually being unwarranted? Related, what are the typical catalysts to close the discount?

DS: By their nature, conglomerates are likely due some discount as the administrative costs of the entity have to be reflected against their book value. These can be overcome if the latent assets are trading at less than fair value, which are often the case on historical acquisitions. In Clarke's case, the Holloway acquisition brings a lot of real estate onto its books; some were brought on at fair value, but some, like the Houston properties, remained at a discount to fair value. Combined with Holloway's strength at turning properties for profit, I think it is more than possible for Clarke to close this discount or even exceed it. The addition of an operating business also will help to potentially lead to a re-rating as it could be more valuable than the underlying assets.

SA: You've been following Clarke for years - how did you initially find this during the idea gen process as this seems like an under-the-radar name? In general how can investors find these types of ideas?

DS: It originally had a decent yield, as did the underlying public companies it was invested in. The high insider ownership was also attractive. I will run screens looking for high cash balances (Clarke has had these in the past) or a price to net book value screen. You need to dig into the details of the assets as not all book values are the same, i.e. resource companies or biotechs with big R&D or exploration expenditures that are capitalized are not the same as something like Clarke with cash-generating assets and marketable securities.

SA: Should investors consider shorting some of Clarke's larger publicly traded equity holdings to reduce risk?

DS: I don't think so; TerraVest (OTC:TRRVF) and Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) are both relatively small caps, with TerraVest having a dividend. Holloway is also a small-cap and is barely trading. Any shorting costs would outweigh the hedging risk in my opinion.

***

Thanks to Dan for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dan Stringer is long shares of its TSX listing CKI.TO.