Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) continues to deliver immense growth. In our opinion, the stock is a buy on any pullback and makes an excellent addition to any portfolio focused on growth. Make no mistake, the name has been priced for continued near-perfect performance of the underlying company. For years, the argument of the name being overvalued has been made, and yet, shares rise, year after year. This stock is one of the best investments you could have made in the last few years. The company continues to grow into its valuation, and as such on the next big pullback we will be encouraging our members and followers to buy the stock again. That said, the name has pulled back from its 52-week high this week quite sizably, so we think its a buy right now.

Make no mistake, you are paying for performance. We say this because the Street has essentially baked into share prices continued beats against consensus estimates, growing volumes, well-managed expenses and double-digit growth in earnings. On the bearish side of things, any earnings missteps would send the name falling. Perhaps the greatest risk to ongoing performance would be a recession that slows consumer spending (and as such, less charges/swipes are made with cards), so keep that in mind. But as of now, Mastercard keeps delivering. This is evidenced by its multiple being 40 times trailing earnings, and 35X forward EPS.

Right now, the stock has seen a rare pullback. It is a growth machine and Mastercard has now more than tripled from where we recommended it at $90 a share. With the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation has been justified. Can this run continue? We think so. In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead.

Revenues benefit from huge volumes

So the stock has pulled back, but the data remains strong. The recently reported quarter saw another impressive top line, with solid increases in second quarter revenues over the past three years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues were indeed stellar. The results strongly suggest that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.1 billion, a 15% increase over Q2 2018. This was primarily due to better than expected performance in gross dollar volume and a large increase in processed transactions.

Mastercard saw a 13% jump in gross dollar volume, surpassing our expectations for 12% growth, and saw an 18% increase in transactions to approximately 21.4 billion. The transaction growth drive the huge gains we saw in revenues, and continues an impressive trajectory:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Not only is this growth above what we thought we might see for volumes, but it is simply impressive for a long-standing company like Mastercard and shows the company is still executing to near perfection.

Of course, with so many more transactions processed we need to be on the lookout for rising expenses possibly pressuring margins.

Operational expenses grow but there were special items to consider

If there is one area of weakness that we can pinpoint it is that operational expenses do continue to rise rather sharply, right in line with rising revenues. Expenses grew year-over-year vs. last year by 17% on an adjusted basis. On a currency neutral basis, expenses were up just 1%. This is very well done considering the rise in revenues. However, continued investment in strategic initiatives as well as normal operational growth expenses resulted in the expense trend moving higher:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Make no mistake, we hate to see rising expenses, especially when the percent increase in expenses outpaces the percent increase in revenues. Of course, on an absolute dollar basis, the growth in revenues outpaces the growth in expenses. Total operating expenses were $1.7 billion for several reasons including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition-related integration expenses. There was also a 5-point hit from hedges.

When we factor in the increase in revenues, as well as the increase in expenses, we still see that it led to operating income increasing 23% as reported. This is simply 'winning.' Adjusted operating margin expanded to 57.6% from 56.6% at the midpoint of the year comparing H1 2019 to H1 2018. With this margin expansion, earnings per share continues to impress, and you really cannot ask for better results.

The bottom line, and why we're bullish

Of course, as expenses continue to rise, we keep an eye on their impact, but the fact is margins expanded so far year-to-date. The expense growth is justified by the pace of revenue growth. This has us bullish on this pullback, especially when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years. With the continuing tremendous performance, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is undeniable to even the most ardent bears. Simply put, every year the company has been expanding its bottom line, and meaningfully so.

Investors have been rewarded in this stock. This most recent quarter was no exception as the company saw net income widen to $2.0 billion from $1.6 billion, hitting $2.00 per share, up 33% from last year. When we adjust for this and other items, we see that the more comparable adjusted net income came in at $1.9 billion, up 15% from last year's $1.7 billion. What is more, earnings per share on an adjusted basis were up 17% to $1.89, and this trounced our expectations for $1.85 per share in adjusted earnings. This outperformance stems from higher than expected revenues, a commensurate increase in expenses, and the company also repurchased $1.9 billion worth of stock, 7.7 million shares). With this established growth, we see 2019 delivering impressive continued gains over 2018.

2019 projections

Factoring in the trajectory of Mastercard's performance year-to-date, and considering the trends in new cards being issued, transaction volume, and gross dollar volumes, we remain bullish. Based on what we are seeing and what we expect for H2 2019, we now see revenues coming in at $16.8-$16.9 billion and earnings coming in at $7.60-$7.75.

Take home

With earnings per share growing 30-40% every year, the stock's valuation of 30-40 times forward earnings is justified. The company grows into its performance. This pullback is a chance to come in and buy the dip, as rare as it may seem. The gains will continue until there is a clear recession. Right now, there are 'fears' but until we see confirmation of a truly stalled economy, we remain bullish. Mastercard is a buy here at $275.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.