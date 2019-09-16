Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - September 15, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers staged an impressive comeback this week to finish up 5.23% at $34.78. This leaves a spread of $5.22 against a buyout offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. During the week, the RRGB board issued a statement rejecting the offer claiming it "undervalued" the business. Vintage swiftly countered by outlining their proposal and suggesting,

"The Board will be called to answer for its campaign of delay, obfuscation, and fiduciary duty breach."

This is clearly the most volatile of the cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available. We have for some time considered this deal a good candidate for our active arbitrage strategy and may well initiate a position in the near future. It appears Vintage is prepared to put up at least some kind of a fight. This will test the resolve of the RRGB board and may well continue the volatile nature of the spread for some time. Were Vintage to walk away and the stock return to the $30 level, the board would be left with a great deal of explaining to do to a large number of angry shareholders.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics was another strong performer during the week. Despite there being little news it appears the stock was heavily influenced by the broader market rise. By Friday, the stock had closed up 3.66% at $104.77. This is against an offer price of $114.50 from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Despite the rise this week, we are still somewhat underwater here. Positive market sentiment can take this spread so far, but beyond that, we await news of the ongoing investigation by the FTC and the U.K.'s CMA. However, we maintain our position.

Mellanox (MLNX)

As the broader market rises on positive news regarding the possibility of productive trade talks between the U.S. and China, one can be almost certain Mellanox will be amongst the largest gainers for the week. The MLNX spread has been under pressure as traders fear retaliatory action by the Chinese may cause a number of deals to be rejected on competition grounds. As relations thaw, the prices of these stocks have increased. The week, MLNX rose 1.68% to $111.44. This contrasts with an offer price of $125 from NVIDIA (NVDA). This increase builds upon last week's announcement that China's State Administration for Market Regulation formally started its review of Nvidia's acquisition. Of important note here is the 180-day review period. If the maximum time is taken this takes us to the end of February next year. Beyond the end of year expected closing date. However, once again we maintain our position and will await further clarification in the global trade arena.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

The last significant gainer for the week was Cypress Semiconductor. The stock rose 0.82% to close at $23.34. This leaves the simple spread at 3.13%. This rise marks a continuing increase for this spread. The offer price from Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) is for $23.85. Although there was no specific deal news announced the spread has clearly benefited from the broader market and positive trade talk sentiment. We maintain our position and await further clarification in the global trade arena. However, should this spread rise much further we may be prepared to lower our exposure to this sector and the primary issues surrounding this deal. Expected closing is still some way off although things may well move rapidly from now on. However, we are already showing a healthy profit on this spread and will be keen to reinvest the funds elsewhere.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market continued its recovery this week building upon last week's gains. Optimism strengthened as investors cheered the postponement of certain tariffs ahead of the proposed trade talks in October between the U.S. and China. As the broader market increased Treasury yields rose perhaps signaling renewed confidence in the domestic U.S. economy. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 0.99% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had an impressive week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.69%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances and 6 declines this week with 1 non-mover. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.63% and the standard deviation of returns was 1.40%. This is similar to the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large gains in RRGB, ONCE, MLNX & CY. Despite 6 decliners, none were significant.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 6.06% due to the aforementioned rises made during the week. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) is becoming less reliant on spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations as conditions improve. The average return remains relatively high however. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest at more than 43%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

This week was another good week for cash merger arbitrage spreads. However, we mentioned last week that these continuing rises were coming from spreads that were previously wider and therefore have more room to move and more potential for profit. Spreads with a lower deal closing probability (DCP) such as these are more susceptible to broader market movements. Spreads such as ONCE, MLNX, CY ACIA are prime examples. We maintain our advice that traders should analyze their portfolios and consider the amount of concentrated or grouped risk. To this end, we have already exited our newly opened position in WBC and are looking to exit CY if other opportunities are encountered.

For some time, newly announced deals that fit the Merger Arbitrage Limited "investable" criteria have been scarce. However, this week, Tencent announced an offer for Bitauto Holdings (BITA) for the stock it does not already own. This is an unsolicited bid hence the wide spread of 7.02%. We are currently researching this offer. Although we are initially bullish, we are hesitant to jump in simply for the sake of diversification.

The plethora of cash deals announced not meeting our criteria may be indicative of the stage of the economic cycle. Smaller deals being made, requiring fewer resources, whilst larger companies refrain from large capital outlays as the economic picture becomes blurred with rumors of trades deals and the wider implications of Brexit. This lack of new deal opportunities is causing us to be more cautious in our outlook for merger arbitrage. We will await further activity in this area before revising this view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB, ONCE, CY, MLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.