Something Big Is Happening To The Yen

There's a tendency for the Yen to strengthen because it's rated highly, but I don't think that accurately reflects Japan's economic performance. – Yoshihiko Noda, Japan’s Prime Minister, 2011-2012

Only this time, dynamics changed. While everyone’s focused on the ECB’s and Fed’s next action, the Yen (FXY) slips slowly but surely. Slippery when wet, so they say!

I'll start my thesis with Trump's election. And, the proverbial USDJPY and Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI). Like in a marriage, for better or worse, they're supposed to move together. And so they did, for quite a while before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Suddenly, something happened. While the Dow surged…and surged…and surged…

…the USDJPY didn’t follow.

After the initial correlated reaction, USDJPY faded the move higher in U.S. stocks. The correlation vanished, just like that — dust in the wind.

More precisely, from January 2017, USDJPY began correcting. How about DJI? Well, just check the earlier chart…

When it comes to correlations, traders have a saying: one of the components is lieing. In our case, who’s lieing: USDJPY or the DJI? I’ll argue for the first one.

The fundamental picture looks ugly. While it started in Japan, sluggish growth, low interest rates, deflation, seem to conquer other developed economies. I’ve covered everything in a recent Lead-Lag Report.

Originating in Japan, low yields quickly spread all over the world. Corporate-credit markets in the United States and Europe are strongly affected.

Tensions in Asia are on the rise too. We all focus on what’s under our nose (U.S. – China trade war), but another trade war takes place as we speak. A bitter trade war between Japan and South Korea caused consumer backlash. The result?

Japanese car sales tumbled 57% in South Korea last August. Honda sales fell a whopping 81%! The reaction came after Japan said that it would cut South Korea from its trusted trade partner list. Ouch!

Add to this the ongoing U.S.-China talks, the China South Sea dispute, and the region suddenly seems unstable. Or, maybe, suddenly is not the right term.

Technically speaking, the USDJPY seems to have put a triple bottom recently. No less than three times in the last one and a half years it tried to break below 104. It failed every time. No DJI imminent crash nor North Korean nuclear bomb were enough to break that bottom.

What if, when no one’s watching, USDJPY regains the lost ground on the famous DJI correlation? If that’s the case, USDJPY bulls are in for a treat!

